NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Titans destroy Rams in 1st half

Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard scores a touchdown after grabbing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and linebacker Luke Gifford, center, are unable to keep Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) tackles Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyree Gillespie (37) tackles New York Giants' Pharoh Cooper (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Solomon Thomas (92) hits New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball past Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, is pulled down by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:25 p.m.: The Rams kick a field goal to cut the Titans’ lead to 21-6 with 8:15 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -460 on the live line (Rams +330), spread -7½, total 47½.

7:09 p.m.: The Rams force a punt. The Titans lead 21-3 with 12:30 left in the third quarter and are -590 on the live line (Rams +400), spread -8½, total 49½.

7:05 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Titans receive.

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -8½, total 26½.

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 21, Rams 3. First-half winners: Titans +4½, under 26½, Titans +215 ML.

6:32 p.m.: Tannehill was +430 to score a TD.

6:31 p.m.: The Titans are rolling. Tannehill scores on a naked bootleg on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Titans extend their lead to 21-3 with 2:10 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -325 on the live line (Rams +245), spread -6½, total 54½.

6:18 p.m.: The Rams punt, and the Titans have the ball leading 14-3 with 10:27 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -174 on the live line (Rams +138), spread -3½, total 53½.

6:10 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +250. The Titans’ defense/special teams were +950 to score a TD.

6:09 p.m.: The Titan defense strikes again. Kevin Byard intercepts Stafford and returns the ball 24 yards for a TD to extend the Titans’ lead to 14-3 with 12:10 left in the second quarter. The Titans are now favored at -120 on the live line (Rams -104), spread -1½, total 56½.

6:05 p.m.: Swaim was 45-1 to score the first TD and 8-1 to score at any point. Stafford was +120 to throw an interception.

6:04 p.m.: The Rams turn the ball over, and the Titans cash in. After a Matthew Stafford interception, Tannehill hits Geoff Swaim for a 2-yard TD pass to give the Titans a 7-3 lead with 12:21 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -230 on the live line (Titans +180), spread -4½, total 48½.

5:53 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Titans 0. First-quarter winners: Rams -2½, under 10.

5:42 p.m.: The first score of the game won’t be a touchdown cashes at +165.

5:41 p.m.: The Rams score first, taking a 3-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -430 on the live line (Titans +310), spread -7½, total 46½.

5:34 p.m.: After the Rams punt, Jalen Ramsey gets the ball right back for Los Angeles with an interception of Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill was -140 to throw an interception.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Titans (+270) at Rams (-7, 53½, -330), 5:20 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Underdogs have covered eight of the 11 games so far today, with six winning outright.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 13, Packers 7. The Packers score with five minutes left to get the backdoor cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Chiefs win outright at -360 ML. The game stays way under 48.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 31, 49ers 17. Playing without injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals still win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game goes over 44½.

4:17 p.m.: The Packers (+7½) have pulled off the backdoor cover — for now. Allen Lazard catches a 20-yard TD pass to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 13-7 with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Packers +320).

3:59 p.m.: The 49ers are trying to rally. They cut the Cardinals’ lead to 31-17 with 8:23 left. The Cardinals are -6,000 on the live line (49ers +1,300).

3:52 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 27, Eagles 24. The Chargers kick a 29-yard field goal with two seconds left to cover as 1-point road favorites, -115 ML. The game goes over 49½.

3:28 p.m.: The Eagles tie the Chargers at 24 with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -148 on the live line (Eagles +118).

3:17 p.m.: The Chargers go back in front, taking a 24-17 lead on the Eagles with 11:32 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Chargers are -450 on the live line (Eagles +320).

3:12 p.m.: The Cardinals are cruising. James Conner catches a screen pass for a 45-yard TD, and the Cardinals lead the 49ers 24-7 with 13:33 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -580 on the live line (49ers +390), spread -9½, total 54½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Chiefs -3½, total 23

49ers -5, total 24

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 13, Packers 0. First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, under 23½.

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, 49ers 7. First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 21½, Cardinals +160 ML.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -½, total 24½.

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 10, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Eagles PK, under 24½.

2:10 p.m.: The Cardinals are rolling without injured quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals lead the 49ers 14-0 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter and are -290 on the live line (49ers +220), spread -6½, total 49½.

2:05 p.m.: Mason Crosby has a field goal blocked after missing one earlier, and the Chiefs still lead the Packers 7-0 with 10:41 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -750 on the live line (Packers +480), spread -11½, total 40½.

1:45 p.m.: First TD scored props for afternoon games:

Chargers-Eagles: Los Angeles TE Stephen Anderson (no odds listed)

Packers-Chiefs: Kansas City TE Travis Kelce (+650)

Cardinals-49ers: Arizona RB James Conner (8-1)

1:35 p.m.: Final Raiders-Giants prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders under 24½ (16, -120), Giants over 21½ (23).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -165); largest lead under 14½ points; longest TD over 39½ yards (41); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes, +245); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -310); will either team score three straight times (no, +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -360); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, -110, at 7-7 and 10-10).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 24½ completions (30), over 35½ attempts (46), over 281½ passing yards (296), longest completion under 37½ yards (24), under 1½ TD passes (1, +140), will throw an interception (yes, +110); Josh Jacobs over 60½ rushing yards (76), will score a TD (no, -130); Darren Waller over 62½ receiving yards (92), over 5½ receptions (7, +105), will score a TD (no, -160); Hunter Renfrow under 60½ receiving yards (49), over 5½ receptions (7, +100); Bryan Edwards under 44½ receiving yards (0).

Giants props: Daniel Jones under 22½ completions (15), under 34½ attempts (20), under 243½ passing yards (110), longest completion under 34½ yards (30), under 1½ TD passes (1, -135), will throw an interception (no, +100), under 26½ rushing yards (17); Devontae Booker over 56½ rushing yards (99).

1:33 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 34, Vikings 31 (OT). The Vikings cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Ravens win outright at -330 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:23 p.m.: A big prop hit in Bills-Jaguars: No TDs scored cashes at 100-1 at Boyd Gaming.

First TD scored prop results in the early games:

Raiders-Giants: New York TE Evan Engram (17-1)

Browns-Bengals: Cleveland defense/special teams (26-1)

Vikings-Ravens: Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson (10-1)

Texans-Dolphins: Miami RB Myles Gaskin (+750)

Broncos-Cowboys: Denver RB Melvin Gordon (12-1)

Patriots-Panthers: New England RB Damien Harris (+550)

Falcons-Saints: Atlanta WR Olamide Zaccheaus (28-1)

Bills-Jaguars: None (100-1)

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Packers (+300) at Chiefs (-7½, 48, -360), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+200) at 49ers (-5½, 44½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 17, Texans 9. The Dolphins cover as 4-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 9, Bills 6. The Jaguars stun the Bills, winning outright as 16-point home underdogs, +800 ML. The game stays well under 48½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 41, Bengals 16. The Browns cruise to the outright win as 1½-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 47½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 30, Cowboys 16. The Broncos roll as 10-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game stays under 50.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 27, Saints 25. The Falcons kick a 29-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 24, Panthers 6. The Patriots cover as 3-point favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 41½.

1:02 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Chargers (-1, 49½, -115) at Eagles (-105), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Raiders 16. The Giants stop a late Raiders drive to win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 46½.

12:44 p.m.: The Raiders will get one more shot. The Giants extend their lead to 23-16 with 3:21 to go and are -590 on the live line (Raiders +400).

12:36 p.m.: Carr throws another interception, and the Giants have the ball with a 20-16 with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -480 on the live line (Raiders +340).

12:27 p.m.: The Broncos are blowing out the Cowboys in the stunner of the day. The Broncos score another TD to take a 27-0 lead with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos were 10-point underdogs and 4-1 on the money line.

12:21 p.m.: The Raiders miss a field goal, and the Giants maintain a 20-16 lead with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -188 on the live line (Raiders +148), spread -3½, total 43½.

12:10 p.m.: The Giants kick a field goal to take a 20-16 lead on the Raiders with 14:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -168 on the live line (Raiders +134), spread -2½, total 48½.

11:46 a.m.: Carr was +110 to throw an interception. A defensive or special teams TD by either team was +245.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 22.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Texans 6. First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 22.

11:41 a.m.: The Giants return a Derek Carr interception 41 yards for a TD to take a 17-13 lead with 13:28 left in the third quarter. The Giants are -128 on the live line (Raiders +102), spread -1½, total 52½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4, total 24½

Bills -7, total 23½

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 6, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +9, under 24½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Vikings +4, over 25½, Vikings +200 ML.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Panthers -½, total 20

Bengals -3½, total 24½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 24, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Browns +½, over 23.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 14, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Patriots -2½, under 20½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 13, Giants 10. First-half winners: Raiders -1½, over 22½. The Raiders kicked a field goal with six seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -8½, total 25.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 16, Cowboys 0. First-half winners: Broncos +6, under 24½, Broncos +260 ML.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -5½, total 21.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Saints 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 20½, Falcons +180 ML.

11:08 a.m.: The Giants kick a 35-yard field goal to tie the Raiders at 10 with 3:24 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Giants +142), spread -3½, total 47½.

11:03 a.m.: The Broncos extend their lead to 16-0 over the Cowboys with 3:41 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -230 on the live line (Cowboys +180), spread -4½, total 47½.

10:49 a.m.: The Cowboys punt, and the Broncos have the ball back, leading 13-0 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -156 on the live line (Cowboys +124), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:44 a.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the Giants with 14:48 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Giants +172), spread -4½, total 53½.

10:42 a.m.: The Broncos came to play. Tim Patrick catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the Broncos extend their lead to 13-0 over the Cowboys with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -132 on the live line (Cowboys +106), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:40 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 7, Giants 7. First-quarter winners: Giants +½ (-140), over 7½ (+115). The Raiders have second-and-goal when the second quarter begins.

10:28 a.m.: The Broncos score first against the Cowboys. Melvin Gordon scores on a 3-yard run, and the Broncos lead 6-0 with 1:48 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Cowboys are -198 on the live line (Broncos +156), spread -3½, total 45½.

10:19 a.m.: Renfrow was +210 to score a TD.

10:18 a.m.: The Raiders tie it on a 2-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders are -166 on the live line (Giants +134), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:13 a.m.: The Browns’ defense scores the first TD in their game at 26-1, as Denzel Ward returns a Joe Burrow interception 99 yards for a TD.

10:09 a.m.: Engram was 17-1 at Boyd Gaming and 16-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD.

10:08 a.m.: The Giants strike first. Evan Engram catches a 30-yard TD pass, and the Giants lead the Raiders 7-0 with 10:46 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -135 on the live line (Raiders +108), spread -2½, total 51½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Browns (+110) at Bengals (-1½, 47½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+400) at Cowboys (-10, 50, -500), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+165) at Dolphins (-4, 44½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+250) at Saints (-6½, 43, -300), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (-3, 46½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3 -120, 41½, -180) at Panthers (+160), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-16, 48½, -1,400) at Jaguars (+800), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+270) at Ravens (-7, 51, -330), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from +2½ to +1½

Texans from +5½ to +4 (Dolphins announce QB Jacoby Brissett starting in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa)

Texans-Dolphins total from 46½ to 44½

Falcons-Saints total from 41½ to 43

Ravens from -6 to -7

Eagles from +1½ to PK

49ers from -3 (-125) to -4

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Browns 41, Bengals 16 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Browns +1½, over 47½, Browns +110 ML

First-half winners: Browns +½, over 23 (Browns 24-10)

Second-half winners: Browns +3½, under 24½ (Browns 17-6)

Yards per play: Browns 7.8, Bengals 5.0 (Browns lead 361-348 in total yards)

Turnovers: Browns +3 (3-0), including a 99-yard interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Browns 41-16; Bengals never led (tied 7-7)

— Broncos 30, Cowboys 16 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Broncos +10, under 50, Broncos +400 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +6, under 24½ (Broncos 16-0)

Second-half winners: Broncos +8½, over 25 (Cowboys 16-14)

Yards per play: Broncos 5.6, Cowboys 5.1 (Broncos lead 407-290 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Broncos 30-0; Cowboys never led

— Dolphins 17, Texans 9 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -4, under 44½, Dolphins -185 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 22 (Dolphins 17-6)

Second-half winners: Texans +½, under 22 (Texans 3-0)

Yards per play: Dolphins 3.6, Texans 4.1 (Texans lead 272-262 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +1 (5-4)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 17-6; Texans never led

— Falcons 27, Saints 25 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Falcons +6½, over 43, Falcons +250 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 20½ (Falcons 10-0)

Second-half winners: Saints -5½, over 21 (Saints 25-17)

Yards per play: Falcons 6.4, Saints 5.4 (Saints lead 376-366 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Falcons 24-6; Saints 25-24 (only lead)

— Giants 23, Raiders 16 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Giants +3, under 46½, Giants +140 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -1½, over 22½ (Raiders 13-10)

Second-half winners: Giants +½, under 23½ (Giants 13-3)

Yards per play: Giants 4.5, Raiders 6.0 (Raiders lead 403-245 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +2 (3-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Giants 23-16; Raiders 10-7 and 13-10

— Patriots 24, Panthers 6 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Patriots -3 (-120), under 41½, Patriots -180 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -2½, under 20½ (Patriots 14-6)

Second-half winners: Patriots +½, under 20 (Patriots 10-0)

Yards per play: Patriots 4.6, Panthers 4.2 (Patriots lead 273-240 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +1 (3-2), including an 88-yard interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Patriots 24-6; Panthers 3-0 (only lead)

— Jaguars 9, Bills 6 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +16, under 48½, Jaguars +800 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +9, under 24½ (tied 6-6)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +7, under 23½ (Jaguars 3-0)

Yards per play: Jaguars 3.8, Bills 4.6 (Bills lead 301-218 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 3-0 and 9-6; Bills 6-3 (only lead; tied 3-3 and 6-6)

— Ravens 34, Vikings 31 (OT) (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Vikings +7, over 51, Ravens -330 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +4, over 25½ (Vikings 17-10)

Second-half winners: Ravens -4, over 24½ (Ravens 24-14)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.6, Vikings 6.1 (Ravens lead 500-318 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (2-0); Vikings also had a kickoff return for a TD

Biggest lead: Ravens 31-24; Vikings 17-3 and 24-10

— Chargers 27, Eagles 24 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Chargers -1, over 49½, Chargers -115 ML

First-half winners: Eagles PK, under 24½ (Eagles 10-7)

Second-half winners: Chargers -½, over 24½ (Chargers 20-14)

Yards per play: Chargers 6.8, Eagles 5.8 (Chargers lead 445-331 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Chargers 7-0 and 24-17; Eagles 10-7

— Chiefs 13, Packers 7 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Packers +7½, under 48, Chiefs -360 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, under 23½ (Chiefs 13-0)

Second-half winners: Packers +3½, under 23 (Packers 7-0)

Yards per play: Chiefs 3.8, Packers 5.0 (Packers lead 301-237 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 13-0; Packers never led

— Cardinals 31, 49ers 17 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +5½, over 44½, Cardinals +200 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 21½ (Cardinals 17-7)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +5, total pushes on 24 (Cardinals 14-10)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.4, 49ers 6.0 (Cardinals lead 437-337 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 31-7; 49ers never led

IN PROGRESS

— Titans (+270) at Rams (-7, 53½, -330), 5:20 p.m.

