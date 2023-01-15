NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, overs come through for bettors

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the second day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the first game, followed by the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings. The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Underdogs went 2-0-1 against the spread, and the New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings as +130 money-line underdogs. Totals went 3-0 to the over.

8:25 p.m.: Here are the betting results from today’s games:

— Bengals 24, Ravens 17 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: pushed Bengals -7, over 40, Bengals -410 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +5½, under 20 (Ravens 10-9)

Second-half winners: Bengals -4, over 20 (Bengals 15-7)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.5, Bengals 4.3 (Ravens lead 364-234 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 10-9; Bengals 9-0

— Giants 31, Vikings 24 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Giants +2½, over 48, Giants +130 ML

First-half winners: Giants +1, over 23½ (Giants 17-14)

Second-half winners: Giants +½, pushed total 24 (Giants 14-10)

Yards per play: Giants 6.3, Vikings 5.9 (Giants lead 431-332 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 24-14; Vikings 7-0

— Bills 34, Dolphins 31 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +13½, over 44½, Bills -1400 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +9½, over 23 (Bills 20-17)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +7½, over 23½ (Tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Dolphins 3.3, Bills 5.9 (Bills lead 423-231 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 24-20; Bills 17-0

8:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 24, Ravens 17. The Bengals rode their defense in the fourth quarter to the straight-up win. The Bengals -7 closing spread pushed, and the game slipped over the total of 40.

8:02 p.m.: The Ravens take over in plus territory with a little more than 3 minutes left. The Bengals are -700 on the live line, Ravens +475.

7:35 p.m.: That sends the game over the total of 40. Also, will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270) prop hits.

7:34 p.m.: What a turn of events. Tyler Huntley fumbles at the goal line, and Sam Hubbard returns it 98 yards for a Bengals touchdown. The Bengals lead 24-17 with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -650 on the live line (Ravens +525), total 49½.

7:24 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Ravens 17, Bengals 17. The Bengals are -160 on the live line (Ravens +130), total 43½.

7:17 p.m.: Longest TD over 37½ yards prop hits. Also, Demarcus Robinson over 26½ receiving yards.

7:14 p.m.: Tyler Huntley hits Demarcus Robinson for a 41-yard touchdown, and the Ravens are tied 17-17 with the Bengals late in the third quarter. The Bengals are -230 on the live line (Ravens +185), total 46½.

7:05 p.m.: Joe Burrow sneaks into the end zone, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-10 after the two-point conversion pass to Tee Higgins with 5:02 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -700 on the live line (Ravens +475), total 40½.

7:04 p.m.: Hayden Hurst anytime TD bettors have their hopes crushed by video review.

6:55 p.m.: Ja’Marr Chase goes over 6½ receptions on his prop.

6:46 p.m.: The second half is underway.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4, total 20.

6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Bengals 9. First-half winners: Ravens +5½, under 20. The underdogs owned the second quarter and earned the outright cover on Justin Tucker’s short field goal in the final seconds of the half.

6:12 p.m.: That was a loud hit by Kyle Hamilton. And the Ravens recover the fumble. The Bengals are -210 on the live line (Ravens +170), total 40½.

6:03 p.m.: J.K. Dobbins stretches the ball across the goal line at the end of a 2-yard reception. The Ravens trail the Bengals 9-7 with 4:53 left after a 17-play drive that eats up more than 10 minutes of the second quarter. The Bengals are -380 on the live line (Ravens +290), total 40½.

5:53 p.m.: Hopefully this bettor cashed out.

5:48 p.m.: Ja’Marr Chase was +550 to score the game’s first touchdown. Chase was -105 to score anytime TD.

5:46 p.m.: Ja’Marr Chase sits down in the middle of the field and Joe Burrow finds him. It’s a 7-yard touchdown, and the Bengals lead 9-0 after the extra point is missed. The Bengals are -800 on the live line (Ravens +525), total 38½.

5:43 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Bengals 3, Ravens 0. First-quarter winners: Bengals -2½, under 7½.

5:32 p.m.: The Bengals force the first turnover and take over near midfield. The Bengals are -500 on the live line (Ravens +375), spread -10½, total 39½.

5:25 p.m.: The Ravens defense stiffens and the Bengals get a 39-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to take a 3-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -350 on the live line (Ravens +270), total 38½.

5:15 p.m.: The Ravens and Bengals are set to kick off in Cincinnati.

5:10 p.m.: The Bengals are down to -7 at the Westgate SuperBook.

5:00 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Ravens (+350) at Bengals (-7½, 40, -420), 5:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for tonight’s Ravens-Bengals game:

Team totals: Ravens 14½, Bengals 24½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Ravens -3½ (+500), +14½ (-240); Bengals +3½ (-700), -14½ (+200).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 37½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +400/no -500); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +400/no -500); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -270/no +230); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +155/no -175).

Ravens props: J.K. Dobbins 62½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +200/no -240); DeMarcus Robinson 26½ receiving yards; Mark Andrews 53½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +320/no -380); Justin Tucker 5½ kicking points (over -170).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 269½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -210), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Joe Mixon 81½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Ja’Marr Chase 80½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes -105/no -115); Tee Higgins 60½ receiving yards; Tyler Boyd 34½ receiving yards; Evan McPherson 7½ kicking points.

4:48 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 31, Vikings 24. Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and two scores, and Saquon Barkley added two rushing TDs to help the +130 money-line underdogs earn the outright upset. The game went over the total of 48.

4:46 p.m.: The Giants get the fourth-down stop and are on the verge of the upset.

4:38 p.m.: The Vikings get a reprieve on the drop by Darius Slayton. There’s 2:56 remaining and the Giants are -500 on the live line (Vikings +375).

4:18 p.m.: Saquon Barkley bulls into the end zone from 2 yards away and the Giants lead the Vikings 31-24 with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter. The over is in. The Giants are -350 on the live line (Vikings +270), total 64½.

4:12 p.m.: Daniel Jones over 242½ passing yards prop hits.

4:04 p.m.: Costly penalty on the Vikings and they settle for Greg Joseph’s tying field goal. Vikings 24, Giants 24 with 12:34 remaining. The Vikings are -120 on the live line (Giants -110), total 59½.

3:56 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Giants 24, Vikings 21. The Vikings are -170 on the live line (Giants +140), total 62.

3:38 p.m.: Kirk Cousins over 1½ TD passes prop hits.

3:37 p.m.: Back and forth we go. Irv Smith Jr. with the 3-yard touchdown reception and the Vikings now trail the Giants 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The Giants are -145 on the live line (Vikings +115), total 64½.

3:26 p.m.: Great play fake by Daniel Jones, and Daniel Bellinger is left wide open for an 8-yard touchdown reception. The Giants lead the Vikings 24-14 early in the third quarter and -320 on the live line (Vikings +250), total 60½.

3:21 p.m.: The second half has started. The Giants get the ball.

3:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -½, total 24.

3:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 17, Vikings 14. First-half winners: Giants +1, over 23½. Daniel Jones accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense, and the underdogs earned the outright cover.

3 p.m.: The Vikings march down the field before halftime and K.J. Osborn’s 9-yard touchdown receptions finishes it off. The Vikings trail the Giants 17-14 with 45 seconds left. The Giants are -145 on the live line (Vikings +115), total 56½.

2:55 p.m.: Two-minute warning already. This game is making up for that opener that took almost four hours.

2:49 p.m.: The Giants chew up almost 11 minutes and get a field goal to go up 17-7 over the Vikings with 3:25 left until halftime. The Giants are -250 on the live line (Vikings +200), total 51½.

2:39 p.m.: Daniel Jones over 40½ rushing yards on his prop.

2:27 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Giants 14, Vikings 7. First-quarter winners: Giants +½, over 9½.

2:21 p.m.: Looked like a false start, but no call and Isaiah Hodgins hauls in the 14-yard TD reception from Daniel Jones. The Giants lead the Vikings 14-7 with 1:03 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -170 on the live line (Vikings +140), total 58½.

2:19 p.m.: Daniel Jones longest completion over 36½ yards hits with that 47-yarder to Darius Slayton.

2:09 p.m.: Saquon Barkley takes the pitch and goes 28 yards for a score. The Vikings and Giants are tied 7-7 with 5:11 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -130 on the live line (Giants even), spread -2½, total 54½.

2:03 p.m.: Kirk Cousins was 50-1 to score the game’s first touchdown.

1:54 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 34, Dolphins 31. The Bills squandered an early double-digit lead and didn’t cover as 13½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44½.

1:51 p.m.: The Giants and Vikings are underway in Minnesota.

1:38 p.m.: This afternoon’s game:

— Giants (+130) at Vikings (-2½, 48, -150), 1:50 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Giants-Vikings game:

Team totals: Giants 23½, Vikings 24½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Giants -3½ (+200), +7½ (-265); Vikings +3½ (-240), -7½ (+225).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +320/no -380); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -340/no +280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes even/no -120).

Giants props: Daniel Jones 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 242½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +140/no -160), 40½ rushing yards; Saquon Barkley 100½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Darius Slayton 50½ receiving yards; Richie James Jr. 48½ receiving yards; Graham Gano 7½ kicking points (under -130).

Vikings props: Kirk Cousins 24½ completions (under -120), 36½ attempts, 277½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Dalvin Cook 87½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Justin Jefferson 98½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Greg Joseph 7½ kicking points (under -120).

1:14 p.m.: The Dolphins aren’t going away quietly. Jeff Wilson Jr. finds the end zone from 1 yard out to cut the Bills lead to 34-31 with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -1000 on the live line (Dolphins +625), spread -6½, total 72½.

1:04 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Bills 34, Dolphins 24. The Bills are -3000 on the live line (Dolphins +1200), spread -11½, total 70½.

12:20 p.m.: Will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260) cashes.

12:18 p.m.: Josh Allen gets popped from the blind side and fumbles on the Bills first play of the second half. Zach Sieler scoops and scores, and the Dolphins stunningly lead 24-20 early in the third quarter. The Bills are -400 (Dolphins +300), spread -6½, total 67½.

12:15 p.m.: The second half is underway and the Dolphins start with the ball.

12:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -7½, total 23½.

12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 20, Dolphins 17. First-half winners: Dolphins +9½, over 23. Tyler Bass made a short field goal with 4 seconds left in the half for Bills money-line bettors. The total went over thanks to 17 combined points in the final 2:15.

11:52 a.m.: Will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375) cashes.

11:50 a.m.: The Bills are -500 on the live line (Dolphins +375).

11:49 a.m.: Mike Gesicki makes the grab in the back of the end zone, and Tyreek Hill hauls in the two-point conversion for the Dolphins. It’s 17-17 with 33 seconds left until halftime.

11:46 a.m.: Well, well, well. Josh Allen is picked off again, and the Dolphins have the ball in Bills territory with 53 seconds left in the half. The Bills are -1000 on the live line (Dolphins +625), spread -11½, total 49½.

11:42 a.m.: Jason Sanders hits his third field goal after a long punt return by Cedric Wilson. Bills 17, Dolphins 9 with 1:15 left in the half. The Bills are -1800 on the live line (Dolphins +900), spread -14½, total 49½.

11:27 a.m.: Jason Sanders connects from 48 yards for the Dolphins and he’s over 4½ kicking points. The Dolphins trail the Bills 17-6 with 2:15 left until halftime. The Bills are -5000 on the live line (Dolphins +1600), spread -18½, total 47½.

11:19 a.m.: Josh Allen was +115 to throw an interception.

11:18 a.m.: Fight!

11:12 a.m.: Will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120) cashes.

11:01 a.m.: The Bills have a touchdown overturned by video review and settle for a Tyler Bass field goal from 33 yards. The Bills lead the Dolphins 17-0 with 12:46 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -10000 on the live line (Dolphins +2500), spread -24½, total 48½.

10:50 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Bills 14, Dolphins 0. First-quarter winners: Bills -3½, over 7½.

10:28 a.m.: James Cook takes the handoff and twists into the end zone for a 12-yard TD run. The Bills lead the Dolphins 14-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -6000 on the live line (Dolphins +2000), spread -23½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: Skylar Thompson rolls left and is intercepted. The Bills are in business deep in Dolphins territory.

10:22 a.m.: Dawson Knox was 9-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

10:20 a.m.: Dawson Knox makes a one-handed grab in the end zone and gets his knee down for the 6-yard score. The Bills lead the Dolphins 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -2000 on the live line (Dolphins (+1000), spread -18½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: Stefon Diggs is already over 79½ receiving yards on his prop.

10:12 a.m.: Nothing doing for the Dolphins on their first drive except for a dropped pass by Jaylen Waddle.

10:08 a.m.: The Bills bypass the 50-yard field-goal attempt and can’t convert on fourth down. The Bills are -700 on the live line (Dolphins (+475), spread -12½, total 41½.

10:03 a.m.: The Bills get the ball first.

10:02 a.m.: The Dolphins and Bills are underway in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills closed -13½.

9:50 a.m.: Bills return to -13½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:40 p.m.: An update from BetMGM:

Most bet props Bills-Dolphins

Stefon Diggs to score 1st TD (+550)

Josh Allen to score anytime TD (+130)

Mike Gesicki over 17½ receiving yards (-120)

Josh Allen over 259½ passing yards (-105)

Josh Allen over 48½ rushing yards (-120)

Updated Bills-Dolphins betting at @BetMGM@BuffaloBills open -10, now -14

▪️ 83% of bets, 81% of money on Bils Total open 44.5, now 44

▪️ 76% of bets, 80% of money on Over@MiamiDolphins open +350, now +625

9:35 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (+800) at Bills (-14, 44½, -1400), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+130) at Vikings (-3, 48, -150), 1:30 p.m.

— Ravens (+375) at Bengals (-8½, 40, -450), 5:15 p.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Dolphins-Bills game:

Team totals: Dolphins 14½ (under -120), Bills 28½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Dolphins +3½ (+425), +17½ (-170); Bills -3½ (-550), -17½ (+150).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 17½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,500/no -5,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120/no -140); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +500/no -700); will either team score three straight times (yes -250/no +210); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +180/no -210).

Dolphins props: Skylar Thompson 184½ passing yards, longest completion 31½ yards, ½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170); Jeff Wilson Jr. 71½ rushing+receiving yards; Tyreek Hill 62½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -150), will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes +320/no -380); Jason Sanders 4½ kicking points (over -140).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +115/no -135), 46½ rushing yards; Stefon Diggs 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Gabriel Davis 49½ receiving yards; Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (over -130).

