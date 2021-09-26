NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs prevail; unders dominate

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Miami Dolphins at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 5-8 against the spread with one pick’em game. Six underdogs won outright, led by the Los Angeles Chargers (+250), who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24. The Green Bay Packers closed out the night with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers as +160 underdogs.

Totals went 10-4 to the under.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for college football.

8:30 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 30, 49ers 28. Mason Crosby makes a 51-yard field goal on the final play, and the Packers win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 50½ in a late flurry of points.

8:25 p.m.: The 49ers take their first lead of the game. Kyle Juszczyk catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the 49ers take a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds left. The 49ers are -520 on the live line (Packers +370).

8:20 p.m.: Two-minute warning, with the 49ers at the Green Bay 36. The Packers are -140 on the live line (49ers +114).

8:16 p.m.: The Packers add a 38-yard field goal to extend their lead to 27-21 with 2:39 remaining. That should at least wrap up the cover for Packers +3 backers, but the money line remains in doubt.

8:11 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo fumbles when he’s trying to throw the ball away, and the Packers have a chance to clinch the victory with just under five minutes to play.

8:06 p.m.: The 49ers get a stop and have a chance to tie or take the lead with 7:18 to play.

7:55 p.m.: Sermon was +150 to score a TD.

7:54 p.m.: The 49ers won’t give in. Trey Sermon scores on a 1-yard run, and the 49ers cut the Packers’ lead to 24-21 with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -250 on the live line (49ers +198).

7:40 p.m.: Valdes-Scantling was +330 to score a TD.

7:39 p.m.: That might settle things for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Packers extend their lead to 24-14 with 13:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -700 on the live line (49ers +470), spread -6½, total 50½.

7:25 p.m.: The 49ers punt it right back. The Packers lead 17-14 with 4:24 left in the third quarter and are -170 on the live line (49ers +138), total 47½.

7:20 p.m.: The 49ers get the ball right back with a three-and-out. The Packers lead 17-14 with 5:58 left in the third quarter and are -142 on the live line (49ers +116), spread -2½, total 49½.

7:15 p.m.: Aiyuk was +220 to score a TD.

7:14 p.m.: Game on. Brandon Aiyuk catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the 49ers cut the Packers’ lead to 17-14 with 7:41 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -188 on the live line (49ers +152), spread -3½, total 50½.

6:53 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -5½, total 26.

6:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, 49ers 7. First-half winners: Packers +2½, under 24½.

6:51 p.m.: Lance was +550 to score a TD.

6:50 p.m.: The 49ers’ courage is rewarded. Backup quarterback Trey Lance comes in for the final play of the half and runs for a 1-yard TD to cut the Packers’ lead to 17-7. San Francisco passed on a chip-shot field goal to try to cut the lead to 10.

6:39 p.m.: Jones was -125 to score a TD.

6:38 p.m.: All Packers. Aaron Jones scores on a 3-yard run, and the Packers lead 17-0 with 1:02 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -850 on the live line (49ers +540), spread -11½, total 43½.

6:09 p.m.: On the previous drive, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception, cashing that prop at +100.

6:07 p.m.: The first bright spot for the 49ers. They stop the Packers on fourth-and-1 at the 3, keeping Green Bay’s lead at 10-0 with 10:20 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -290 on the live line (49ers +225), spread -6½, total 44½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Packers 10, 49ers 0. First-quarter winners: Packers +½ (-130), over 9½ (-135), Packers +120 ML.

5:45 p.m.: Adams was 7-1 to score the first TD and -125 to score at any point.

5:43 p.m.: The Packers are jumping on the 49ers. Davante Adams catches a 1-yard TD, and the Packers lead 10-0 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -188 on the live line (49ers +152), spread -3½, total 51½.

5:29 p.m.: The Packers score first. Mason Crosby kicks a 54-yard field goal, and the Packers lead the 49ers 3-0 with 10:06 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -154 on the live line (Packers +126), spread -2½, total 49½.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Packers (+160) at 49ers (-3 -120, 50½, -180), 5:20 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Final Dolphins-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -125), Dolphins 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -160); largest lead under 14½ points (-130); longest TD over 37½ yards (85); game will go to overtime (yes, +1,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes, +260); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +290); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -280); a team will score three straight times (yes, -190); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -280); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes, -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 24½ completions (26), over 33½ attempts (43), over 278½ passing yards (386), longest completion under 37½ yards (34), over 1½ TD passes (2, -200), will throw an interception (yes, +110); Darren Waller under 76½ receiving yards (54), under 6½ receptions (5), will score a TD (no, -130); Henry Ruggs over 40½ receiving yards (78); Hunter Renfrow over 43½ receiving yards (77), over 4½ receptions (5).

Dolphins props: Jacoby Brissett over 20½ completions (32), over 30½ attempts (49), under 229½ passing yards (215), longest completion under 33½ yards (27), under 1½ TD passes (0, -150), will throw an interception (no, -120); DeVante Parker under 49½ receiving yards (42), under 4½ receptions (4, -145); Jaylen Waddle over 45½ receiving yards (58), over 4½ receptions (12).

4:49 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT). The Dolphins rally to cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Raiders kick a 22-yard field goal on the final play of overtime to win outright at -190 ML. The game goes over 44½ when the Dolphins scored a TD with two seconds left in regulation.

4:44 p.m.: Two-minute warning in OT. The Raiders are at the Miami 11, and spread bettors are on the edge of their seats. Dolphins backers cover with Raiders field goal, but Raiders could still score a TD.

4:37 p.m.: Tied again. Jason Sanders hits a 50-yard field goal, and the Dolphins tie the Raiders at 28 with 2:49 left in overtime. The Raiders are -260 on the live line (Dolphins +205).

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24. The Rams win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game goes over 55 on a Tampa Bay TD with 1:10 left.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 30, Seahawks 17. The Vikings win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 54½.

4:23 p.m.: The Raiders take a 28-25 lead with 6:27 left in overtime, but the Dolphins will get a chance to match. The Raiders are -310 on the live line (Dolphins +240).

4:16 p.m.: Raiders -188/Dolphins +152 after the Raiders win the coin flip.

4:14 p.m.: Going to overtime at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders 25, Dolphins 25. Raiders -142 on the live line (Dolphins +116) before the coin flip.

4:13 p.m.: Somehow, some way, the Dolphins tie it. Jacoby Brissett scores on a 2-yard run with two seconds left, and the Dolphins get the 2-point conversion to tie the Raiders at 25.

4:02 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Dolphins at midfield, trailing 25-17. The Raiders are -1,250 on the live line (Dolphins +710).

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 26, Jets 0. The Broncos cover easily as 10-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 41½.

3:57 p.m.: Miami gets a quick stop and will get one more chance. The Raiders lead 25-17 with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter and are -3,500 on the live line (Dolphins +1,200).

3:52 p.m.: The Raiders stop the Dolphins on fourth-and-1 and that could just about do it. The Raiders lead 25-17 with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter and are -6,000 on the live line (Dolphins +1,600).

3:42 p.m.: The Dolphins force a punt and will have a chance to tie the game, trailing 25-17 with 6:59 remaining. The Raiders are -1,400 on the live line (Dolphins +760).

3:36 p.m.: The Dolphins draw within one score with a 46-yard field goal. The Raiders lead 25-17 with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter and are -2,500 on the live line (Dolphins +1,040).

3:28 p.m.: The Rams take the lead back to 14, at 28-14, on a Cooper Kupp TD catch with 7:23 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -620 on the live line (Bucs +430), spread -7½, total 63½.

3:26 p.m.: The Raiders are looking good. Peyton Barber scores on a 1-yard TD run, and the Raiders extend their lead to 25-14 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good). The Raiders are -2,500 on the live line (Dolphins +1,040), spread -10½, total 48½.

3:21 p.m.: Tom Brady scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 21-14 with 9:57 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Bucs +245), spread -5½, total 58½.

3:20 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 19, Dolphins 14. And Raiders are in the red zone again.

3:11 p.m.: The Raiders are starting to take control. They force a punt and have the ball back leading 19-14 with 4:52 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -470 on the live line (Dolphins +340), spread -5½, total 47½.

3:07 p.m.: The Rams hit a big one. DeSean Jackson catches a 75-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead the Bucs 21-7 with 14:02 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -520 on the live line (Bucs +370), spread -7½, total 54½.

3:01 p.m.: The Raiders take the lead. Hunter Renfrow catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Dolphins 19-14 with 7:17 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -385 on the live line (Dolphins +290), spread -5½, total 49½.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Bucs -3, total 28½

Seahawks -1½, total 28

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 21, Seahawks 17. First-half winners: Vikings +½, over 27.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 14, Buccaneers 7. First-half winners: Rams PK, under 26½.

2:50 p.m.: The Dolphins punt on the opening drive of the second half. The Raiders have the ball trailing 14-12 with 12:33 left in the third quarter. Raiders -192 on the live line (Dolphins +154), spread -2½, total 47½.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -5, total 23½.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 14, Raiders 12. First-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 21, Dolphins +155 ML.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half lines: Broncos -3½, total 18½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 17, Jets 0. First-half winners: Broncos -6½, under 21.

2:24 p.m.: The Bucs tie the Rams at 7 with 4:03 left in the second quarter. The Rams are still favored at -134 on the live line (Bucs +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

2:19 p.m.: The Raiders find the end zone. Alec Ingold catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Dolphins’ lead to 14-12 with 1:56 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -130 on the live line (Dolphins +106), spread -1½, total 50½.

2:10 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Dolphins-Raiders: Miami defense/special teams (27-1)

Jets-Broncos: Denver RB Javonte Williams (7-1)

Seahawks-Vikings: Seattle WR DK Metcalf (+750)

Buccaneers-Rams: Los Angeles TE Tyler Higbee (16-1)

2:09 p.m.: The Rams score first in the showdown with the Buccaneers. Tyler Higbee catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 12:22 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -215 on the live line (Bucs +172), spread -4½, total 46½.

1:56 p.m.: Daniel Carlson makes a 50-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Dolphins’ lead to 14-5 with 11:36 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -205 on the live line (Raiders +164), spread -3½, total 52½.

1:52 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Dolphins 14, Raiders 2. First-quarter winners: Dolphins +½ (-125), over 7½ (+105), Dolphins +135 ML.

1:34 p.m.: The Raiders are digging an early hole. Malcolm Brown scores on a 24-yard run, and the Dolphins lead 14-0 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -250 on the live line (Raiders +198), spread -5½, total 52½.

1:25 p.m.: The Dolphins’ defense/special teams scores the first TD of the game at 27-1 at Boyd Gaming. The field cashes at 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook.

1:24 p.m.: Rough start for the Raiders. Elandon Roberts returns an interception 85 yards for a TD to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Buccaneers (-110) at Rams (PK, 55, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (-2, 54½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: Catching up the other finals amid all the late drama:

FINAL: Bills 43, Washington 21. The Bills roll as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. The game goes over 45½.

FINAL: Browns 26, Bears 6. The Browns pull away to cover as 7½-point home favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 44½.

FINAL: Titans 25, Colts 16. The Titans cover as 4½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 47.

FINAL: Saints 28, Patriots 13. The Saints roll as 2½-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 43½.

FINAL: Bengals 24, Steelers 10. The Bengals score the easy outright upset as 2½-point underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 42.

FINAL: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19. The Cardinals score the final 21 points to cover as 8-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 51½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 30, Chiefs 24. The Chargers hold on to win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays just under 55 on a missed Chargers extra point in the final minute.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 19, Lions 17. Justin Tucker breaks the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal off the crossbar on the final play to win outright at -360 ML. The Lions cover as 7½-point home underdogs. The game stays under 51.

1:05 p.m.: The Ravens are trying to salvage the win against the Lions, trailing 17-16 with 26 seconds left.

1:04 p.m.: The Chargers take a 30-24 lead with 32 seconds left (extra point failed). The Chargers are -950 on the live line (Chiefs +590).

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 17, Giants 14. The Falcons kick a 40-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Jets (+450) at Broncos (-10, 41½, -600), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+170) at Raiders (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes throws an interception, and the Chargers will have a chance to win with 1:39 to play with the game tied at 24.

12:47 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to tie the Chiefs at 24 with 2:14 to play. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Chargers +255).

12:37 p.m.: Now the cover is slipping from the Jaguars’ grasp. The Cardinals extend their lead to 31-19 with 6:49 to play, putting them in position to cover -8.

12:33 p.m.: And the Chiefs retake the lead at 24-21 on the Chargers with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -300 on the live line (Chargers +235).

12:22 p.m.: The Chargers retake the lead at 21-17 on the Chiefs with 13:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -142 on the live line (Chargers +116).

12:18 p.m.: That Jacksonville lead didn’t last long. The Cardinals return an interception for a TD and lead 24-19 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -480 on the live line (Jaguars +350), spread -5½, total 56½.

12:14 p.m.: Arizona cuts the Jaguars’ lead to 19-17 with 1:21 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are favored again at -154 on the live line (Jaguars +126), spread -1½, total 50½.

12:09 p.m.: The Chiefs take their first lead at 17-14 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -355 on the live line (Chargers +270), spread -5½, total 48½.

12:07 p.m.: The Jaguars aren’t going away. James Robinson scores on a 4-yard run, and the Jaguars lead the Cardinals 19-10 with 3:33 left in the third quarter (extra point missed again). The Jaguars are now -192 on the live line (Cardinals +154), spread -2½, total 46½.

11:59 a.m.: The Bengals are rolling against the Steelers, leading 24-7 with 6:18 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -2,500 on the live line (Steelers +1,040), spread -13½, total 45½.

11:50 a.m.: The Chiefs are on the comeback trail, cutting the Chargers’ lead to 14-10 with 9:15 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -120 on the live line (Chargers -102), spread -1½, total 47½.

11:42 a.m.: The Jaguars lead at halftime on one of the most bizarre plays in NFL history. The Cardinals’ Matt Prater attempted a record 68-yard field goal. The kick was just short, and the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew returned it 109 yards for a touchdown, tying the NFL record for the longest play (not possible to be longer). Jacksonville then missed the extra point to lead 13-7 at halftime.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4½, total 23

Bills -½, total 23½

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 27, Washington 14. First-half winners: Bills -4, over 23.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Lions 0. First-half winners: Ravens -4, under 24½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -8½, total 27

Titans -1½, total 21½

Chiefs -8, total 28

Browns -3, total 21½

Steelers -1½, total 20½

Patriots -3½, total 20½

Giants -2½, total 22½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 14, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Saints +2½, under 21, Saints +125 ML.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 7, Giants 6. First-half winners: Falcons +1½, under 23½, Falcons +120 ML.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 14, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Bengals +½, over 20½, Bengals +120 ML.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Chiefs 3. First-half winners: Chargers +4, under 27, Chargers +210 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 14, Colts 10. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 23.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Bears 3. First-half winners: Browns -4½, under 22½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +4½, under 25, Jaguars +225 ML.

11:22 a.m.: First TD scored props (now that every game has a TD):

Washington-Bills: Buffalo WR Emmanuel Sanders (13-1)

Colts-Titans: Tennessee WR Chester Rogers (27-1)

Cardinals-Jaguars: Arizona QB Kyler Murray (+850)

Saints-Patriots: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (+450)

Bengals-Steelers: Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd (12-1)

Chargers-Chiefs: Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen (11-1)

Ravens-Lions: Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay (29-1)

Falcons-Giants: Atlanta WR Olamide Zaccheaus (17-1)

Bears-Browns: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (16-1)

11:12 a.m.: The Steelers tie the Bengals at 7 with 1:04 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -128 on the live line (Bengals +104), spread -1½, total 35½.

11:08 a.m.: Washington is on the comeback trail. After a TD, Washington recovered the subsequent kickoff when the ball was blown around by wind, then added another TD on the short field to cut the Bills’ lead to 21-14 with 7:39 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still -650 on the live line (Washington +440), spread -10½, total 64½.

10:56 a.m.: The Chargers take a 14-0 lead on the Chiefs with 7:36 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -148 on the live line (Chiefs +120).

10:49 a.m.: Three drives, three turnovers for the Chiefs. The Chargers lead 6-0 with 10:55 left in the second quarter. Kansas City is still -140 on the live line (Chargers +114), spread -1½, total 45½.

10:45 a.m.: The Bills are the first to take a two-score lead today, going up 14-0 on Washington with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -1,800 on the live line (Washington +880), spread -16½, total 46½.

10:44 a.m.: Slow starts all around. No game has more than seven points scored in it.

10:40 a.m.: The Chargers take the lead on the Chiefs. Keenan Allen catches a short TD pass, and the Chargers lead 6-0 with 13:57 left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The Chiefs are still -215 on the live line (Chargers +172), spread -3½, total 47½.

10:34 a.m.: The Bengals strike first, taking a 7-0 lead on the Steelers with 2:54 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -196 on the live line (Steelers +158), spread -4½, total 40½.

10:10 a.m.: The Bills score the first TD today on a 29-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

10:03 a.m.: The games are underway.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Patriots total from 42½ to 43½

Bengals-Steelers total from 43 to 42

Rams from +1½ to PK

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bills 43, Washington 21 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -7, over 45½, Bills -330 ML

First-half winners: Bills -4, over 23 (Bills 27-14)

Second-half winners: Bills -½, under 23½ (Bills 16-7)

Yards per play: Bills 6.2, Washington 5.8 (Bills lead 481-290 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 43-14; Washington never led

— Browns 26, Bears 6 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Browns -7½, under 44½, Browns -370 ML

First-half winners: Browns -4½, under 22½ (Browns 10-3)

Second-half winners: Browns -3, under 21½ (Browns 16-3)

Yards per play: Browns 5.4, Bears 1.1 (Browns lead 418-47 — yes, 47 — in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 26-6; Bears 3-0 (only lead; tied 3-3)

— Ravens 19, Lions 17 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +7½, under 51, Ravens -360 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -4, under 24½ (Ravens 10-0)

Second-half winners: Lions +4½, over 23 (Lions 17-9)

Yards per play: Ravens 6.8, Lions 4.8 (Ravens lead 387-285 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 13-0; Lions 17-16 (only lead)

— Titans 25, Colts 16 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -4½, under 47, Titans -220 ML

First-half winners: Titans -3, over 23 (Titans 14-10)

Second-half winners: Titans -1½, under 21½ (Titans 11-6)

Yards per play: Titans 5.7, Colts 4.6 (Titans lead 368-265 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 22-13 and 25-16; Colts never led (tied 7-7)

— Chargers 30, Chiefs 24 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chargers +7, under 55, Chargers +250 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +4, under 27 (Chargers 14-3)

Second-half winners: Chargers +8, over 28 (Chiefs 21-16)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.8, Chiefs 5.8 (Chiefs lead 437-352 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Chargers 14-0; Chiefs 17-14 and 24-21 (tied 24-24)

— Saints 28, Patriots 13 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Saints +2½ (+100), under 43½, Saints +130 ML

First-half winners: Saints +2½, under 21 (Saints 14-3)

Second-half winners: Saints +3½, over 20½ (Saints 14-10)

Yards per play: Saints 4.1, Patriots 4.3 (Patriots lead 300-252 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +3 (3-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Saints 21-3; Patriots never led

— Falcons 17, Giants 14 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Falcons +3 (-120), under 47½, Falcons +130 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +1½, under 23½ (Falcons 7-6)

Second-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 22½ (Falcons 10-8)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.0, Giants 5.4 (Giants lead 346-296 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 17-14; Giants 14-7

— Bengals 24, Steelers 10 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Bengals +2½ (+100), under 42, Bengals +130 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +½, over 20½ (Bengals 14-7)

Second-half winners: Bengals +1½, under 20½ (Bengals 10-3)

Yards per play: Bengals 6.4, Steelers 4.4 (Steelers lead 342-268 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bengals 24-7; Steelers never led (tied 7-7)

— Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Cardinals -8, under 51½, Cardinals -370 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +4½, under 25 (Jaguars 13-7)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -8½, over 27 (Cardinals 24-6)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.4, Jaguars 5.5 (Cardinals lead 407-361 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +3 (4-1), including an interception return for a TD; the Jaguars returned a missed field goal for a TD

Biggest lead: Cardinals 31-19; Jaguars 19-10

— Broncos 26, Jets 0 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos -10, under 41½, Broncos -600 ML

First-half winners: Broncos -6½, under 21 (Broncos 17-0)

Second-half winners: Broncos -3½, under 18½ (Broncos 9-0)

Yards per play: Broncos 5.4, Jets 3.1 (Broncos lead 344-162 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Broncos 26-0; Jets never led

— Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT) (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +3½, over 44½, Raiders -190 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 21 (Dolphins 14-12)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 5, over 23½ (Raiders 19-14)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.1, Dolphins 4.2 (Raiders lead 497-330 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (1-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Raiders 25-14; Dolphins 14-0

— Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Rams PK, over 55, Rams -110 ML

First-half winners: Rams PK, under 26½ (Rams 14-7)

Second-half winners: Rams +3, over 28½ (Rams 20-17)

Yards per play: Rams 6.5, Bucs 6.3 (Bucs lead 446-407 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 31-14 and 34-17; Bucs never led (tied 7-7)

— Vikings 30, Seahawks 17 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Vikings +2, under 54½, Vikings +110 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +½, over 27 (Vikings 21-17)

Second-half winners: Vikings +1½, under 28 (Vikings 9-0)

Yards per play: Vikings 6.2, Seahawks 7.5 (Vikings lead 453-389 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Vikings 30-17; Seahawks 17-7

— Packers 30, 49ers 28 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: Packers +3 (+100), over 50½, Packers +160 ML

First-half winners: Packers +2½, under 24½ (Packers 17-7)

Second-half winners: 49ers -5½, over 26 (49ers 21-13)

Yards per play: Packers 6.0, 49ers 4.6 (Packers lead 353-298 in total yards)

Turnovers: Packers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 17-0; 49ers 28-27 (only lead)

