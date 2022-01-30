NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, unders cash; Super Bowl set

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammate Patrick Mahomes, left, after catching 5-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins attempts to break a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) defends against a run by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel, bottom, dives into the end zone in front of Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey (5) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, left, tries to stop Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Welcome to the NFL conference championship games.

Super Bowl berths are on the line today. First, the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, then the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams welcome the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

The winners advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at the Rams’ stadium in Inglewood, California.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:10 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 0-2 against the spread. The Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime as 7-point underdogs and +270 on the money line against the Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers covered as 3½-point underdogs, but the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 20-17 at -180 ML. Both games went under the total.

Here are the betting results from each gamefull game, first half and second halfalong with some key boxscore stats:

— Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Bengals +7, under 54½, Bengals +270 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -4, over 27 (Chiefs 21-10)

Second-half winners: Bengals +3, under 28 (Bengals 17-3)

Yards per play: Bengals 5.4, Chiefs 5.6 (Chiefs lead 375-359 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bengals 24-21 and 27-24; Chiefs 21-3

— Rams 20, 49ers 17 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: 49ers +3½ (-115), under 45½, Rams -180 ML

First-half winners: 49ers +3, under 22½ (49ers 10-7)

Second-half winners: Rams -1, under 23½ (Rams 13-7)

Yards per play: Rams 5.2, 49ers 5.6 (Rams lead 396-282 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Rams 7-0; 49ers 17-7

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back in two weeks for the Super Bowl.

6:58 p.m.: The Rams have opened as 3½-point favorites against the Bengals in the Super Bowl, which will be held at the Rams’ stadium in Inglewood, California. The total is 50.

6:55 p.m.: Final prop grades for 49ers-Rams:

Team totals: Rams under 24½ (20), 49ers under 21½ (17, -120).

General props: First team to score (Rams, -130); first score will be a touchdown (yes, -165); under 5 total touchdowns (4, +105); largest lead under 14½ points (10, -120); longest TD over 39½ yards (44); shortest TD over 1½ yards (11, +120); under 3½ total made field goals (3, -150); longest made field goal under 46½ yards (40); will the game go to overtime (no, -1,460); will there be a safety (no, -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -310); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +100); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes, +280); will either team score three straight times (yes, -190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +100, at 7-7 and 17-17); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes, +310, the first); will the 49ers score in every quarter (no, -330, not in first or fourth); will the Rams score in every quarter (no, -235, not in first or third); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -1,050); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (no, -335); will any player score two or more TDs (yes, -160, Kupp).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford over 23½ completions (31), over 35½ attempts (45), over 272½ passing yards (337), longest completion under 39½ yards (29), pushes on 2 TD passes, will throw an interception (yes, -125), over 3½ rushing yards (8, -130), will score a TD (no, -1,310); Cam Akers under 58½ rushing yards (48), under 19½ receiving yards (2), will score a TD (no, -140); Cooper Kupp over 97½ receiving yards (142), over 7½ receptions (11, -140), will score a TD (yes, -135); Odell Beckham Jr. over 51½ receiving yards (113), over 4½ receptions (9, +120), will score a TD (no, -175); Van Jefferson under 31½ receiving yards (9), will score a TD (no, -350); Tyler Higbee under 41½ receiving yards (18), under 3½ receptions (2, +170), will score a TD (no, -250); Matt Gay over 7½ kicking points (8, +110).

49ers props: Jimmy Garoppolo under 19½ completions (16), over 29½ attempts (30), over 231½ passing yards (232), longest completion over 36½ yards (44), over 1½ TD passes (2, +145), will throw an interception (yes, -155, on the last pass of the game), over 2½ rushing yards (4), will score a TD (no, -1,410); Elijah Mitchell under 69½ rushing yards (20), over 11½ receiving yards (50), will score a TD (no, -125); Kyle Juszczyk under 9½ receiving yards (0), will score a TD (no, -960); Deebo Samuel under 40½ rushing yards (26), over 51½ receiving yards (72), will score a TD (yes, +100); George Kittle under 55½ receiving yards (27), under 4½ receptions (2, +115), will score a TD (yes, +175); Brandon Aiyuk over 50½ receiving yards (69), will score a TD (no, -330); Jauan Jennings under 25½ receiving yards (8), will score a TD (no, -505); Robbie Gould under 6½ kicking points (5, +110).

6:38 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 20, 49ers 17. The 49ers cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Rams rally from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to win outright at -180 ML. The game stays under 45½.

6:35 p.m.: That should do it. The Rams intercept Garoppolo with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo was -155 to throw a pick.

6:31 p.m.: The Rams take the lead. Matt Gay makes a 30-yard field goal, and the Rams lead 20-17 with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -305 on the live line (49ers +230).

6:27 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Rams have second-and-11 at the 49ers 13 and are -410 on the live line (49ers +300).

6:22 p.m.: A quick three-and-out for the 49ers with 6:26 to play.

6:15 p.m.: The Rams tie the 49ers at 17 on a 40-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are still favored at -128 on the live line (Rams +102).

6:09 p.m.: The 49ers punt with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter.

5:56 p.m.: Kupp was 5-1 to score two or more TDs.

5:55 p.m.: The Rams get back in it. Kupp catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Rams cut the 49ers’ lead to 17-14 with 13:30 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -176 on the live line (Rams +140).

5:50 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: 49ers 17, Rams 7.

5:44 p.m.: Kittle was +175 to score a TD. Jimmy Garoppolo cashes over 1½ TD passes at +145.

5:43 p.m.: The Rams are in trouble. George Kittle catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the 49ers lead the Rams 17-7 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -390 on the live line (Rams +285), total 37½.

5:32 p.m.: The Rams fail on fourth-and-1 at the 49ers 43 with 7:53 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -156 on the live line (Rams +124), spread -2½, total 35½.

5:22 p.m.: The 49ers punt, and the Rams have the ball back at their 11, trailing 10-7 with 10:49 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -128 on the live line (49ers +102), spread -2½, total 36½.

5:13 p.m.: The second half is underway. The 49ers receive.

5:01 p.m.: Live line at halftime: 49ers -130/Rams +104, spread -2½, total 40½.

4:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -1, total 23½.

4:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 10, Rams 7. First-half winners: 49ers +3, under 22½, 49ers +145 ML. The 49ers kicked a 38-yard field goal on the final play to cash the first-half money line.

4:48 p.m.: Matt Gay misses a 54-yard field goal, and the 49ers take over with the game tied at 7 and 1:50 left in the second quarter. The game is even on the live line (-112 both sides), total 39½.

4:44 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Rams face third-and-8 at the 49ers 36.

4:36 p.m.: The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +100.

4:35 p.m.: Samuel was +100 to score a TD.

4:34 p.m.: The 49ers tie the Rams at 7 on a spectacular 44-yard catch-and-run by Deebo Samuel with 6:10 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -152 on the live line (49ers +122), spread -2½, total 42½.

4:28 p.m.: The Rams score first at -130. The first score will be a TD cashes at -165.

4:27 p.m.: Kupp was +550 to score the first TD and -135 to score at any point.

4:26 p.m.: The Rams take the lead. Cooper Kupp catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 8:46 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -290 on the live line (49ers +220), spread -6½, total 37½.

4:11 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 0, 49ers 0. First-quarter winners: 49ers +½ (-125), under 7½.

4:03 p.m.: The 49ers punt and pin the Rams at their 3 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -158 on the live line (49ers +126), spread -3½, total 37½.

3:57 p.m.: Stafford was -125 to throw an interception.

3:56 p.m.: The 49ers intercept Matthew Stafford in the red zone off a deflection. The game remains scoreless with 6:54 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -160 on the live line (49ers +128), spread -2½, total 40½.

3:42 p.m.: The game is underway. The Rams receive.

3:35 p.m.: Final prop grades for Bengals-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs under 31½ (24), Bengals over 23½ (27, -120).

General props: First team to score (Chiefs, -165); first score will be a touchdown (yes, -200); under 6½ total touchdowns (5); largest lead over 14½ points (18, -140); longest TD under 45½ yards (41); shortest TD over 1½ yards (2, +165); over 3½ total made field goals (5, +130); longest made field goal over 46½ yards (52); will the game go to overtime (yes, +1,100); will there be a safety (no, -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +235); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110, on the final play of regulation); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -360); will either team score three straight times (yes, -240); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -400); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +110, at 21-21 and 24-24); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -580); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes, +220); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (no, -110, not in the third); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -435); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -280); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (no, -265); will any player score two or more TDs (no, +210).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes under 26½ completions (26), over 38½ attempts (39), under 295½ passing yards (275), longest completion over 39½ yards (44), over 2½ TD passes (3, +100), will throw an interception (yes, +105), under 27½ rushing yards (19), will score a TD (no, -375); Clyde Edwards-Helaire under 39½ rushing yards (36), will score a TD (no, -180); Jerick McKinnon over 29½ rushing yards (65), under 31½ receiving yards (30), will score a TD (no, -195); Tyreek Hill over 74½ receiving yards (78), over 6½ receptions (7, +110), longest reception over 23½ yards (33), will score a TD (yes, -120); Travis Kelce over 74½ receiving yards (95), over 6½ receptions (10, +120), will score a TD (yes, -110); Byron Pringle under 37½ receiving yards (16), under 3½ receptions (2, -120), will score a TD (no, -245); Mecole Hardman over 21½ receiving yards (52), will score a TD (yes, +285); Harrison Butker under 8½ kicking points (6, -150).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow under 24½ completions (23), over 37½ attempts (38), under 294½ passing yards (250), longest completion over 39½ yards (44), over 1½ TD passes (2, -165), will throw an interception (yes, -140), over 9½ rushing yards (25), will score a TD (no, -825); Joe Mixon over 60½ rushing yards (88), under 28½ receiving yards (27), will score a TD (no, +105); Ja’Marr Chase under 82½ receiving yards (54), over 5½ receptions (6), longest reception under 28½ yards (22), will score a TD (yes, +110); Tee Higgins over 68½ receiving yards (103), over 5½ receptions (6, +125), will score a TD (no, -195); Tyler Boyd under 39½ receiving yards (19), over 3½ receptions (4, -145), will score a TD (no, -285); C.J. Uzomah under 35½ receiving yards (0), will score a TD (no, -325); Evan McPherson over 6½ kicking points (13).

3:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— 49ers (+160) at Rams (-3½ -105, 45½, -180), 3:30 p.m.

3:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT). The Bengals rally from a 21-3 deficit and kick a 31-yard field goal in overtime to win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +270 ML. The game stays under 54½.

3:09 p.m.: Interception, and the Bengals will have a chance to win.

3:04 p.m.: The Chiefs win the coin toss and are -196 on the live line (Bengals +154).

3:02 p.m.: The Chiefs tie the Bengals at 24 on a 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. We’re going to overtime.

2:51 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Chiefs are at the Cincinnati 15. The Chiefs are -260 on the live line (Bengals +200).

2:43 p.m.: The Bengals take a 24-21 lead on a 52-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter. The game is dead even on the live line (-112 both sides).

2:29 p.m.: The Chiefs punt right back with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -158 on the live line (Bengals +126), total 54½.

2:24 p.m.: Burrow gives it right back with an interception. He was -140 to throw a pick. The Chiefs have the ball at their 47 and are -290 on the live line (Bengals +220), spread -3½, total 58½.

2:23 p.m.: The Chiefs punt with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter.

2:19 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 21, Bengals 21.

2:16 p.m.: Chase was +110 to score a TD. Burrow cashes over 1½ TD passes at -165. There will be a 2-point conversion cashes at +235. The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +110.

2:15 p.m.: Tie game. Ja’Marr Chase catches a 2-yard TD pass, then the Bengals get the 2-point conversion to tie the Chiefs at 21 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -235 on the live line (Bengals +182), total 58½.

2:12 p.m.: Mahomes was +105 to throw an interception.

2:11 p.m.: We’ve got a ballgame. The Bengals intercept Mahomes off a deflection at the Chiefs 27.

2:06 p.m.: The Bengals get a 31-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-13 with 2:58 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -950 on the live line (Bengals +560), spread -8½, total 50½.

1:55 p.m.: Another punt. The Bengals have the ball at their 34, trailing 21-10 with 8:40 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Bengals +540), spread -9½, total 52½.

1:48 p.m.: The Bengals punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 7, leading 21-10 with 10:57 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Bengals +720), spread -11½, total 53½.

1:42 p.m.: The Chiefs punt, and the Bengals have the ball back at their 17, trailing 21-10 with 12:47 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,100 on the live line (Bengals +620), spread -11½, total 55½.

1:37 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs receive.

1:26 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Chiefs -1,600/Bengals +780, spread -13½, total 58½.

1:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3, total 28.

1:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Chiefs -4, over 27. The Chiefs blew a chance to add to the lead by getting tackled in bounds at the 1 on the final play, allowing the time to run off.

1:13 p.m.: There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -400.

1:12 p.m.: Perine was 6-1 to score a TD. Burrow hits longest completion over 39½ yards.

1:11 p.m.: The Bengals show some life. Samaje Perine takes a short pass 41 yards for a TD, and the Bengals cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10 with 1:05 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Bengals +780), spread -14½, total 59½.

1:07 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bengals are at the Chiefs 39, trying to trim the lead before halftime.

1:01 p.m.: Hardman was +285 to score a TD. Mahomes already hits his prop of over 2½ TD passes (+100).

12:59 p.m.: No stopping the Chiefs. Hardman catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:04 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -5,000 on the live line (Bengals +1,260), spread -20½, total 55½.

12:50 p.m.: The Bengals punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 28, leading 14-3 with 10:00 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Bengals +680), spread -14½, total 53½.

12:43 p.m.: Kelce was -110 to score a TD.

12:42 p.m.: Nightmare start for the Bengals. Mahomes scrambles and finds Travis Kelce for a 5-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 14-3 with 12:14 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Bengals +720), spread -14½, total 54½.

12:36 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes cashes his prop for longest completion over 39½ yards with a 44-yard strike to Mecole Hardman on the final play of the first quarter. Hardman cashes over 21½ receiving yards.

12:35 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Bengals 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -2½, under 10½.

12:30 p.m.: The Bengals get on the board. Evan McPherson kicks a 32-yard field goal, and the Bengals cut the Chiefs’ lead to 7-3 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -590 on the live line (Bengals +400), spread -10½, total 51½.

12:19 p.m.: The Chiefs score first at -165. The first score will be a TD cashes at -200.

12:18 p.m.: Hill was 7-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD (+625 at Circa Sports and +650 at Boyd Gaming) and -120 to score at any point.

12:17 p.m.: That was easy. Tyreek Hill catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 7-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -650 on the live line (Bengals +430), spread -11½, total 53½.

12:06 p.m.: The Bengals go three-and-out, and the Chiefs have the ball at their 16 with 13:26 left in the first quarter.

12:03 p.m.: The game is underway. The Bengals receive.

11:55 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Bengals (+270) at Chiefs (-7, 54½, -310), noon

11:40 a.m.: The lines have not moved this morning. Still stuck on Chiefs -7 and Rams -3½, with only some variation on the pricing at sportsbooks.

11:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Bengals (+270) at Chiefs (-7, 54½, -310), noon

— 49ers (+160) at Rams (-3½ -105, 45½, -180), 3:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Bengals-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs 31½, Bengals 23½ (over -120).

General props: First team to score (Bengals +145/Chiefs -165); first score will be a touchdown (yes -200/no +175); 6½ total touchdowns; largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 45½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -185); 3½ total made field goals (under -150); longest made field goal 46½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a safety (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +235/no -275); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +450/no -580); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes +220/no -260); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes -110/no -110); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +350/no -435); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +235/no -280); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +225/no -265); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -245/no +210).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions, 38½ attempts, 295½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 27½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +310/no -375); Clyde Edwards-Helaire 39½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +155/no -180); Jerick McKinnon 29½ rushing yards, 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +170/no -195); Tyreek Hill 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Byron Pringle 37½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +210/no -245); Mecole Hardman 21½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +285/no -345); Harrison Butker 8½ kicking points (under -150).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 24½ completions, 37½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -165), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 9½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +600/no -825); Joe Mixon 60½ rushing yards, 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -125/no +105); Ja’Marr Chase 82½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -115), longest reception 28½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Tee Higgins 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -145), will score a TD (yes +170/no -195); Tyler Boyd 39½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -145), will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); C.J. Uzomah 35½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -325); Evan McPherson 6½ kicking points.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for 49ers-Rams:

Team totals: Rams 24½, 49ers 21½ (under -120).

General props: First team to score (49ers +110/Rams -130); first score will be a touchdown (yes -165/no +145); 5 total touchdowns (over -125); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 39½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -140); 3½ total made field goals (under -150); longest made field goal 46½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +925/no -1,460); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +260/no -310); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +280/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +310/no -375); will the 49ers score in every quarter (yes +275/no -330); will the Rams score in every quarter (yes +200/no -235); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +720/no -1,050); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +280/no -335); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -160/no +140).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 272½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2 TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105), 3½ rushing yards (over -130), will score a TD (yes +850/no -1,310); Cam Akers 58½ rushing yards, 19½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Cooper Kupp 97½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -135/no +115); Odell Beckham Jr. 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +155/no -175); Van Jefferson 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Tyler Higbee 41½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -190), will score a TD (yes +215/no -250); Matt Gay 7½ kicking points (under -130).

49ers props: Jimmy Garoppolo 19½ completions, 29½ attempts, 231½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -165), will throw an interception (yes -155/no +135), 2½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +900/no -1,410); Elijah Mitchell 69½ rushing yards, 11½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Kyle Juszczyk 9½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +675/no -960); Deebo Samuel 40½ rushing yards, 51½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); George Kittle 55½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Brandon Aiyuk 50½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Jauan Jennings 25½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +400/no -505); Robbie Gould 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.