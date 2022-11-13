NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Vikings’ upset tops big day for underdogs

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Colts game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, below center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen winds up to pass prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, left, catches a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and cornerback Darious Williams (31) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) catches a touchdown pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) follows in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for yardage as he runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a touchdown as he's hit by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) in the second half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs in for a touchdown in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is stopped after catching a pass by Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) scores a touchdown after getting past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left, runs against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes while pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings at the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:30 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games. Favorites went 5-6, with the Lions (+135), Vikings (+230), Colts (+180), Cardinals (+155) and Packers (+170) winning outright.

Totals were 6-5 to the over.

Thanks for reading!

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 22, Chargers 16. The 49ers defense shut out the Chargers in the second half, and Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. But the 49ers didn’t cover as 8-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 45½.

8:18 p.m.: The Chargers are still alive after forcing a field goal. The 49ers lead 22-16 with 1:00 left to play. The 49ers are -1,800 on the live line (Chargers +900).

8:12 p.m.: The decision not to call a touchback looms large, as the Chargers turn over the ball on downs deep in their own territory. The 49ers lead 19-16 but the Chargers still have timeouts.

7:52 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey twists into the end zone, and the 49ers take the lead. The extra point is wide right to keep it 49ers 19, Chargers 16 with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -320 on the live line (Chargers +250), total 41½.

7:50 p.m.: The 49ers are wearing down the Chargers’ depleted defensive line.

7:37 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chargers 16, 49ers 13. The scoring pace slowed with only a field goal that quarter. The 49ers are -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), total 41½.

7:17 p.m.: Justin Herbert has returned for the Chargers after leaving late in the second quarter from a hit to the head.

7:13 p.m.: Brandon Aiyuk drops the third-down pass and the 49ers have to settle for a Robbie Gould field goal. They trail the Chargers 16-13 midway through the third quarter. The 49ers are -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), total 48½.

7:01 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -7½, total 24.

6:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 16, 49ers 10. First-half winners: Chargers +4½, over 23. Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker nailed three field goals, including a 40-yarder to end the half that sent the total over. Chargers QB Justin Herbert had to leave the game on the final drive after taking a hard hit and his status for the second half is unknown.

6:33 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo scores on the QB sneak, and the 49ers now trail the Chargers 13-10 with 1:57 remaining until halftime. The 49ers are -200 on the live line (Chargers +165), total 48½.

6:18 p.m.: Nick Bosa comes up with the second-down sack and the 49ers stop Austin Ekeler on third down. Cameron Dicker the kicker knocks it through from 25 yards and the Chargers lead the 49ers 13-3 with 6:42 to play until halftime. The Chargers are -135 on the live line (49ers +105), total 46½.

6:07 p.m.: The sweat is on.

MAJOR SNF wager 👀 One bettor has placed $257,607.70 on 49ers ML (-450) 😳 The bet would win $57,246.16 💰 #FTTB pic.twitter.com/bO4PjeouP8 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 14, 2022

5:58 p.m.: Cameron Dicker the kicker slips it inside the upright and the Chargers take a 10-3 lead over the 49ers early in the second quarter. The 49ers are -180 on the live line (Chargers +150), total 48½.

5:54 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chargers 7, 49ers 3. The 49ers are -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), total 47½.

5:42 p.m.: Robbie Gould puts it through from 20 yards away and the 49ers now trail the Chargers 7-3 in the first quarter. The 49ers are -200 on the live line (Chargers +165), total 48½.

5:31 p.m.: DeAndre Carter was 25-1 to score the game’s first touchdown.

5:27 p.m.: Impressive opening drive from the Chargers. Justin Herbert finds DeAndre Carter for the game’s first score 3:25 into the first quarter. The Chargers lead the 49ers 7-0 and are +165 on the live line (49ers -200), total 50½.

5:11 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Chargers (+300) at 49ers (-8, 45½, -360), 5:20 p.m.

4:57 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 31, Cowboys 28, OT. The Packers rallied from a 14-point deficit, and Mason Crosby booted the winning field goal in overtime to give the 3½-point underdog the outright win. Christian Watson finished with three TD receptions for the Packers. Dak Prescott had three TD passes, two to CeeDee Lamb. The game breezed over the total of 44½.

4:54 p.m.: Mason Crosby sends it through from 28 yards and the Packers knock off Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.

4:35 p.m.: Free football in Brown County, Wisconsin. Cowboys 28, Packers 28 headed to overtime. Some suspect clock management and play calling at the end by Green Bay thwarted a chance to drive for the winning score.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 27, Rams 17. James Conner rushed for two scores, and the Cardinals won outright as 3½-point underdogs despite quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive. Van Jefferson hauled in a touchdown pass from Rams QB John Wolford with seven seconds left to send the game over the total of 38.

4:23 p.m.: Cardinals-Rams over bettors, rejoice.

4:19 p.m.: One, two, three touchdowns for Packers rookie Christian Watson. The Packers and Cowboys are now tied 28-28 with 2:29 left in regulation. The Cowboys are -170 on the live line (Packers +140).

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 25, Raiders 20. The Raiders allowed Parris Campbell’s 35-yard touchdown catch with 5:07 remaining and couldn’t answer on the ensuing drive to lose as 4-point favorites. The game went over the total of 41½.

4:06 p.m.: The Raiders go for the touchdown instead of the first down, and the Derek Carr’s pass intended for Davante Adams is knocked away in the end zone.

3:48 p.m.: The Raiders can’t pounce on a Michael Pittman Jr. fumble and it proved costly when Parris Campbell scored on a 35-yard catch-and-run the next play. The two-point conversion failed and the Colts lead the Raiders 25-20 with 5:07 remaining. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210).

3:46 p.m.: CeeDee Lamb hauls in the 35-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are taking control up 28-14 over the Packers with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1800 on the live line (Packers +900), total 54½.

3:32 p.m.: Derek Carr climbs the pocket and fires a dart over the middle to Davante Adams who does the rest. It’s a 48-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion is no good, but the Raiders lead the Colts 20-19 with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Colts +140), total 47½.

3:28 p.m.: Tony Pollard hits paydirt from 13 yards out and the Cowboys now lead the Packers 21-14 midway through the third quarter. The Cowboys are -450 on the live line (Packers +340), total 50½.

3:17 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Colts 19, Raiders 14. The Colts are -170 on the live line (Raiders +140), total 45½.

3:11 p.m.: Jonathan Taylor, he gone. A 66-yard touchdown sprint and the Colts have regained the lead over the Raiders 19-14 with 1:01 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion is no good, but the Colts are -160 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 44½.

3:05 p.m.: Josh Jacobs slides into the end zone from 1 yard out, and the Raiders have rallied to take the lead against the Colts. It’s 14-13 with 1:51 to play in the third quarter. The Raiders are -160 on the live line (Colts +130), total 39½.

3:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -3, total 21½.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Cowboys 14. First-half winners: Packers +2½, over 21½. Dak Prescott made up for a costly interception by connecting with Dalton Schultz for a 5-yard touchdown eight seconds until halftime, crushing Packers first-half money-line tickets. That also sent the total over.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -3, total 18½.

2:52 p.m.: Doink. Chase McLaughlin hits the upright and the Raiders still trail 13-7 with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are +155 on the live line (Colts -190), total 37½.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, Rams 3. First-half winners: Cardinals +1½, over 18½. A.J. Green’s touchdown reception with 24 seconds left cashed the first-half over.

2:39 p.m.: Raiders-Colts second-half total climbed to 21.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -3, total 20½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 13, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Colts +3, under 20½. The Raiders started slowly and failed to cover, but Derek Carr completed his final 11 passes to provide hope for the second half.

2:20 p.m.: Derek Carr sprints to his right and floats a ball toward Foster Moreau, who makes a diving grab with 58 seconds left until halftime. The Raiders cash in on the turnover and trail the Colts 10-7. The Raiders are +105 on the live line (Colts -135), total 37½.

2:04 p.m.: Nice play by Amik Robertson to punch the ball loose. The Raiders recover and that could be the spark they’ve been looking for. The Colts lead 10-0 with 6:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are +225 on the live line (Colts -280), total 35½.

1:59 p.m.: Davante Adams, not a good blocker. He whiffs in space and Josh Jacobs is stuffed on fourth down. The Raiders turned over the ball on downs and trail 10-0 in the second quarter. The Raiders are +290 on the live line (Colts -380), total 37½.

1:53 p.m.: Chase McLaughlin hits from 48 yards and the Colts lead the Raiders 10-0 with 12:38 to play in the second quarter. Jeff Saturday is a coaching genius. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210), total 41½.

1:48 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 33, Bills 30, OT. Greg Joseph made a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime, and the Vikings pulled off an improbable outright upset as 6½-point underdogs after a wild finish to regulation. Buffalo squandered a 27-10 third-quarter lead and Josh Allen was intercepted in the red zone to end the game. The game went over the total of 46½.

1:45 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Colts 7, Raiders 0. The Raiders don’t cover the first quarter as ½-point favorites. The Raiders are +165 on the live line (Colts -200), total 40½.

1:40 p.m.: The Bills defense stiffens inside the red zone, and the Vikings have to settle for the go-ahead field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. It’s Vikings 33, Bills 30. What a game.

1:30 p.m.: Matt Ryan sneaks it in from 1 yard out and the Colts take a 7-0 lead over the Raiders with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), total 42½.

1:23 p.m.: Tyler Bass bangs the field goal through with two seconds left, and it’s Bills 30, Vikings 30. After all that, it looks like we’re headed to overtime. Bonkers.

1:22 p.m.:FINAL: Titans 17, Broncos 10. Ryan Tannehill had two touchdown passes, and the Titans blanked the Broncos in the second half to cover as 2-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 39½.

1:21 p.m.: This is sheer madness in Buffalo.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 24, Texans 16. Daniel Jones had two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for two scores and the Giants covered as 5-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½ despite the Texans kicking a field goal with seven seconds left.

1:12 p.m.: No. Freakin’. Way. Vikings money-line bettors are doing a dance right now.

1:09 p.m.: Kirk Cousins tries to sneak it on fourth down, and he’s ruled short of the goal line. Wow. It appears the Bills will hang on for the win but won’t cover.

1:04 p.m.: The afternoon slate:

— Colts (+180) at Raiders (-4, 41½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+155) at Rams (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

1:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Colts game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (under -120), Colts 17½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-350), -10½ (+200); Colts -3½ (+290), +10½ (-240).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -140/no +120); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 35½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions (under -120), 31½ attempts, 241½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Josh Jacobs 84½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 87½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -105/no -115); Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points.

Colts props: Jonathan Taylor 72½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Michael Pittman Jr. 52½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +250/no -300); Chase McLaughlin 5½ kicking points.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17. Patrick Mahomes had four touchdown passes and the Chiefs covered as 9½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 51½.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 31, Bears 30. Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter to give the Lions the upset as 3-point underdogs. The game sailed over the total of 48½. Chicago led 24-10 late in the third quarter.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 39, Browns 17. Tua Tagovailoa had three touchdowns and the Dolphins offense generated almost 500 yards while covering as 3-point favorites. The game went over the total of 49½.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 20, Saints 10. Kenny Pickett ran for a score and the Steelers outscored New Orleans 10-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 1-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 39½.

12:48 p.m.: C.J. Ham’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter has the Vikings covering in Buffalo. The Bills now lead 27-23 after the missed extra point and are -650 on the live line (Vikings +450).

12:45 p.m.: Jamaal Williams plows into the end zone and the Lions have roared back to take a 31-30 lead with 2:21 left to play. That missed extra point by the Bears is looming large, as they usually do. The Lions are Bears are -160 on the live line (Bears +130).

12:33 p.m.: Josh Allen throws an interception in the end zone on fourth down, and the Bills QB also appeared to be shaken up at the end of the return. The Bills lead the Vikings 27-17 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -1,200 on the live line (Vikings +700).

12:31 p.m.: Jason Sanders hits a field goal to put the Dolphins up 33-17 over the Browns with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. That sends the game over the total of 49½.

12:27 p.m.: Wow, Justin Fields makes up for the pick-six with a 67-yard touchdown run, and the Bears now lead 30-24 with 9:11 to play in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -350 on the live line (Lions +270), total 61½.

12:21 p.m.: New game in Chicago. Justin Fields throws a pick-six to Jeff Okudah and it’s Lions 24, Bears 24 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -150 on the live line (Lions +120), total 57½.

12:18 p.m.: Dalvin Cook breaks free for an 81-yard touchdown run and the Vikings are back in the game, trailing the Bills 27-17 with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter. The Vikings are +1100 on the live line (Chiefs -5000), total 50½.

12:13 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes has four touchdown passes to four receivers. The most recent was to Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs lead the Jaguars 27-10 with 38 seconds to go in the third quarter. The live line is Chiefs -17½, total 49½.

12:06 p.m.: Saquon Barkley scores on a 2-yard plunge and the Giants take a 21-10 lead over the Titans with 2:21 left in the third quarter. The Giants are -2,000 on the live line (Texans +1000), total 42½.

11:49 a.m.: Cole Kmet is left all alone and Justin Fields is able to find the tight end for a long touchdown. The Bears lead the Lions 24-10 with 2:43 left in the third quarter and are -1800 on the live line (Lions +900), total 48½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick, total 20.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Titans 7. First-half winners: Broncos +½, under 19½. Russell Wilson had a touchdown pass, and the Titans offense was stuck in the mud until scoring in the final seconds of the half.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2½, total 24½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 20, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 25½. Christian Kirk’s touchdown reception with 11 seconds left for the Jaguars sent the first half over the total.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -2, total 22.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -3, total 19½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints Pick, total 19½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns Pick, total 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 7, Texans 3. First-half winners: Giants -3, under 20. Daniel Jones has a touchdown pass, and the Giants defense allowed 86 total yards.

HALFTIME: Bills 24, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Bills -3½, over 23½. Josh Allen is active and Devin Singletary had two rushing touchdowns for Buffalo.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Saints 10. First-half winners: Saints +½, over 19½. Juwan Johnson’s touchdown reception with 19 seconds left gave the Saints the cover and sent the total over.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Browns 7. First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, push 24. Tua Tagovailoa threw two TDs, the second with 32 seconds left to push the first-half total.

11:17 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 23½.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 10, Bears 10. First-half winners: Lions +1½, under 23½. Justin Fields’ spectacular touchdown run with 12 seconds left in the half ruined the Lions money-line tickets.

10:59 a.m.: The Bills defense holds inside the red zone and the Vikings have to settle for a field goal. Buffalo leads 17-10 midway through the second quarter and is -700 on the live line (Vikings +475), total 56½.

10:34 a.m.: Devin Singletary scores on the student body right play for his second rushing TD, and the Bills have a 14-7 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), total 56½.

10:27 a.m.: Kadarius Toney does the hokey-pokey down the sideline and hops into the end zone. The Chiefs take a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars with 3:32 to go in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -800 on the live line (Jaguars +525), total 48½.

10:23 a.m.: George Pickens burrows into the end zone from 1 yard and the Steelers are up 7-0 over the Saints with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. The Steelers are -240 on the live line (Saints +195), total 40½.

10:18 a.m.: The Bills have an immediate response, with Devin Singletary scoring from 5 yards out for his first touchdown of the season. It’s 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Vikings +210), total 56½.

10:11 a.m.: Justin Jefferson has a couple of big catches on the Vikings’ first drive, including a 22-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are +120 on the live line (Bills -150), total 50½.

10:09 a.m.: Harrison Bryant snags the 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to give the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. The Browns are -120 on the live line (Dolphins -110), total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Josh Allen is starting for the Bills against the Vikings, and Buffalo remains -6½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:45 a.m.: Week 10 NFL betting insights from @BetMGM

Most bet games

1. Vikings-Bills

2. Browns-Dolphins

3. Broncos-Titans

Most bet teams

1. Titans -2½

2. Vikings +6½

3. Cowboys -4½

Most bet teams

1. Lions +3

2. Steelers -1

3. Texans +4½

Public teams (+60% of bets)

– 79% of bets on Steelers -1

– 77% on Giants -4½

– 71% on Bears -3

– 67% on Titans -2½

– 67% on Raiders -4½

– 61% on Commanders +11

– 60% on Cowboys -4½

Most bet Overs

1. Jaguars-Chiefs 51

2. Lions-Bears 48½

3. Texans-Giants 40½

Most bet Unders

1. Broncos-Titans 39

2. Vikings-Bills 44½

3. Chargers-49ers 43½

Most bet player props

– Justin Fields over 62½ rushing yards (-110)

– Jaylen Waddle over 69½ receiving yards (-130)

– Amari Cooper over 62½ receiving yards (-115)

– Josh Jacobs under 86½ rushing yards (-150)

– Saquon Barkley over 92½ rushing yards (-115)

9:40 a.m.: The outlook from Caesars Sportsbook:

Week 10 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gz9CCNafI2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

BIG STEELERS BET A Nevada bettor put $250,000 on Steelers 1H +0.5 (-125) ⛓ pic.twitter.com/bBT2YoAIB2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jaguars (+360) at Chiefs (-9½, 51½, -430), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+190) at Giants (-5, 41, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-105) at Steelers (-1, 39, -115), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-2½, 48½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+150) at Dolphins (-3, 49½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+240) at Bills (-6½, 46, -280), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+110) at Titans (-2, 40, -130), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+175) at Raiders (-4, 41, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+130) at Rams (-3, 38½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+275) at 49ers (-7½, 45½, -335), 5:20 p.m.

Morning spread and total movement:

Steelers from Pick to -1

Browns-Dolphins total from 49 to 49½

Vikings-Bills total from 46½ to 46

Broncos-Titans total from 39 to 40

Chargers-49ers total from 45 to 45½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Colts 25, Raiders 20 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Colts +4, over 41½, Colts +180 ML

First-half winners: Colts +3, under 20½ (Colts 13-7)

Second-half winners: Colts +3, over 20½ (Raiders 13-12)

Yards per play: Colts 7.0, Raiders 4.8 (Colts lead 415-309 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 10-0; Raiders 14-13, 20-19

— Cardinals 27, Rams 17 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +3½, over 38, Cardinals +155 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +1½, over 18½ (Cardinals 17-3)

Second-half winners: Rams -3, over 18½ (Rams 14-10)

Yards per play: Cardinals 4.6, Rams 4.3 (Cardinals lead 298-256 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 27-10; Rams 3-0

— Packers 31, Cowboys 28, OT (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers +3½, over 44½, Packers +170 ML

First-half winners: Packers +2½, over 21½ (Tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Packers +3, over 21½ (Packers 17-14)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.3, Packers 6.8 (Cowboys lead 421-415 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 28-14; Packers 14-7

— 49ers 22, Chargers 16 (at Santa Clara, Calif.)

Full-game winners: Chargers +8, under 45½, 49ers -360 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +4½, over 23 (Chargers 16-10)

Second-half winners: 49ers -7½, under 24 (49ers 12-0)

Yards per play: Chargers 4.2, 49ers 5.5 (49ers lead 387-238 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 13-3; 49ers 22-16

— Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -9½, under 51½, Chiefs -430 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 25½ (Chiefs 20-7)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +2½, under 24½ (Jaguars 10-7)

Yards per play: Jaguars 5.2, Chiefs 7.8 (Chiefs lead 486-315 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Jaguars never led; Chiefs 20-0

— Giants 24, Texans 16 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Giants -5, under 41½, Giants -220 ML

First-half winners: Giants -3, under 20 (Giants 7-3)

Second-half winners: Giants -3, over 19½ (Giants 17-13)

Yards per play: Texans 6.4, Giants 5.5 (Texans lead 387-367 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Texans never led; Giants 14-3, 21-10, 24-13

— Steelers 20, Saints 10 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers -1, under 39½, Steelers -115 ML

First-half winners: Saints +½, over 19½ (Tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Steelers Pick, under 19½ (Steelers 10-0)

Yards per play: Saints 4.1, Steelers 4.8 (Steelers lead 379-186 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Saints never led; Steelers 10-0, 20-10

— Lions 31, Bears 30 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Lions +3, 48½, Lions +135 ML

First-half winners: Lions +1½, under 23½ (Tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Lions +1½, over 23½ (Lions 21-20)

Yards per play: Lions 5.5, Bears 7.0 (Bears lead 408-323 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 10-3; Bears 24-10

— Dolphins 39, Browns 17 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -3, over 49½, Dolphins -170 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, push 24 (Dolphins 17-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins Pick, over 24 (Dolphins 22-10)

Yards per play: Browns 4.8, Dolphins 7.3 (Dolphins lead 491-297 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 7-0; Dolphins 39-17

— Vikings 33, Bills 30, OT (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Vikings +6½, over 46½, Vikings +230 ML

First-half winners: Bills -3½, over 23½ (Bills 24-10)

Second-half winners: Vikings +2, over 22 (Vikings 23-6)

Yards per play: Vikings 6.1, Bills 6.8 (Bills lead 486-481 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Vikings 7-0; Bills 27-10

— Titans 17, Broncos 10 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -2, under 39½, Titans -130 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +½, under 19½ (Broncos 10-7)

Second-half winners: Titans Pick, under 20 (Titans 10-0)

Yards per play: Broncos 4.3, Titans 5.1 (Broncos lead 313-307 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Broncos 10-0; Titans 17-10

