NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Vikings win on final play; Lions cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, bottom, fumbles the ball at the goal line as he is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. Houston recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

New York Jets defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35), right, tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble by the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears at the Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Broncos 19. The Steelers stop a late Broncos drive to win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game goes over 40.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17. The Bucs cover as 11-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 25, Texans 22. The Texans cover as 8-point home underdogs, but the Patriots rally from a 22-9 deficit to win outright at -360 ML. The game goes over 39½.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 19, Lions 17. The Lions cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Vikings hit a 54-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -420 ML. The game stays under 49½. Detroit had taken a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Bears (+200) at Raiders (-5½, 46, -240), 1:05 p.m.

— Browns (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47, -135), 1:05 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: The Bengals miss a game-winning 57-yard field goal with 21 seconds left. Still tied 22-all with the Packers.

12:52 p.m.: Crazy finish in Minnesota. The Lions force a fumble, score with 37 seconds left, then get the 2-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead on the Vikings.

12:45 p.m.: The Packers miss a field goal and remain tied with the Bengals at 22 with 2:00 to play. The Bengals are -215 on the live line (Packers +172).

12:36 p.m.: The Bengals tie the Packers at 22 with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Packers are -225 on the live line (Bengals +180).

12:30 p.m.: The Patriots have finally tied the Texans at 22 with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are -162 on the live line (Texans +132).

12:27 p.m.: The Eagles cut the Panthers’ lead to 15-13 with eight seconds left in the third quarter. The Panthers are -184 on the live line (Eagles +148), total 40½.

12:23 p.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 22-14 on the Bengals with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -750 on the live line (Bengals +490).

12:13 p.m.: The Steelers are cruising, leading the Broncos 24-6 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

12:11 p.m.: The Patriots add a field goal to cut the Texans’ lead to 22-15 with 1:50 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -215 on the live line (Patriots +172), spread -3½, total 49½.

12:03 p.m.: The Dolphins are hanging around, cutting the Bucs’ lead to 24-17 with 6:56 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -1,200 on the live line (Dolphins +680), spread -10½, total 58½.

11:56 a.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 19-14 over the Bengals with 5:45 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -265 on the live line (Bengals +210), spread -4½, total 49½.

11:44 a.m.: The Texans are rolling. Chris Conley catches a 37-yard TD on a flea flicker, and the Texans extend their lead to 22-9 with 13:31 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -300 on the live line (Patriots +235), spread -6½, total 50½.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bucs -5, total 24

Eagles -1½, total 23

Washington -1½, total 21½

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 20, Washington 13. First-half winners: Saints -½, over 21. Marquez Callaway caught a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play to cover the first-half spread for the Saints.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 15, Eagles 6. First-half winners: Panthers -1, under 23.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3, total 20.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Broncos 6. First-half winners: Steelers +½, over 19½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 16, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Packers -½, over 24½.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -7, total 20½

Jaguars -½, total 24½

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 13. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 24.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 15, Patriots 9. First-half winners: Texans +4, over 19½, Texans +220 ML.

11:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -4, total 24.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 13, Lions 6. First-half winners: Vikings -6½, under 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Texans have come to play. Houston kicks a field goal and leads the Patriots 15-6 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. The Texans are now favored at -144 on the live line (Patriots +118), spread -2½, total 43½.

11:09 a.m.: First TD scored prop results for the first set of games:

Jets-Falcons: Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts (10-0)

Broncos-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR Dionate Johnson (+850)

Dolphins-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Giovani Bernard (24-1)

Saints-Washington: New Orleans WR Deonte Harris (13-1)

Titans-Jaguars: Tennessee defense/special teams on fumble return (26-1)

Patriots-Texans: Houston TE Antony Auclair (80-1)

Packers-Bengals: Cincinnati RB Samaje Perine (23-1)

Eagles-Panthers: Carolina TE Tommy Tremble (38-1)

Lions-Vikings: Minnesota RB Alexander Mattison (5-1)

10:55 a.m.: Antonio Brown catches a 62-yard TD pass, and the Bucs take a 17-10 lead on the Dolphins with 11:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -1,200 on the live line (Dolphins +680), spread -14½, total 60½.

10:36 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Packers with 1:15 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -168 on the live line (Packers +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:34 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 10-7 lead on the Bucs with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -325 on the live line (Dolphins +250), spread -7½, total 56½.

10:19 a.m.: Auclair was 80-1 to score the first TD.

10:18 a.m.: The Texans strike first against the Patriots. Antony Auclair catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Texans take a 6-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -184 on the live line (Texans +148), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:13 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 3-0 lead on the Bucs with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Dolphins +300), spread -8½, total 48½.

10:05 a.m.: The games are underway.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-2, 50, -130) at Bengals (+110), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+350) at Vikings (-10, 49½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-1½, 40, -125) at Steelers (+105), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+450) at Buccaneers (-11, 48, -600), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-2½, 43½, -135) at Washington (+115), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+120) at Panthers (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-4, 48½, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-8, 39½, -360) at Texans (+300), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Buccaneers from -10 to -11

Patriots-Texans total from 38½ to 39½

Bears-Raiders total from 45 to 46

9:35 a.m.: The first final of the day is already in:

FINAL: Falcons 27, Jets 20. The Falcons cover as 3-point favorites, -150 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game goes over 45½ on a 49-yard Jets field goal with 22 seconds left.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Jets (+130) at Falcons (-3 +100, 45½, -150) (at London), 6:30 a.m.

— Packers (-2, 50, -130) at Bengals (+110), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+350) at Vikings (-10, 49½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-1½, 40, -125) at Steelers (+105), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+450) at Buccaneers (-11, 48, -600), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-2½, 43½, -135) at Washington (+115), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+120) at Panthers (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-4, 48½, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-8, 39½, -360) at Texans (+300), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+200) at Raiders (-5½, 46, -240), 1:05 p.m.

— Browns (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47, -135), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+270) at Cowboys (-7, 52½, -330), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+200) at Cardinals (-5, 48½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+130) at Chiefs (-3 +100, 56½, -150), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Bears-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (over -120), Bears 19½ (over -130).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 38½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 34½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145); Josh Jacobs 54½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards.

Bears props: Justin Fields 18 completions, 29½ attempts, 204½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Damien Williams 59½ rushing yards; Allen Robinson 54½ receiving yards; Darnell Mooney 48½ receiving yards.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.