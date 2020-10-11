NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Waller, Carr hit TD props

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at Kansas City, Indianapolis at Cleveland and Minnesota at Seattle in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:16 a.m.: Waller was +170 to score a TD. Carr goes over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-125).

11:13 a.m.: The Raiders fight right back. Darren Waller catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-17 with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -650 on the live line (Raiders +440), spread -9½, total 72½.

11:06 a.m.: Mahomes finds Sammy Watkins for an 8-yard TD on third down, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-10 on the Raiders with 9:04 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Raiders +820), spread -14½, total 67½.

10:54 a.m.: The Raiders respond. Carr hits Nelson Agholor for a 59-yard TD between two Chiefs defenders, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-10 with 11:48 left in the seecond quarter. The Chiefs are now -700 on the live line (+470), spread -10½, total 63½.

10:50 a.m.: The Ravens have jumped all over the Bengals, taking a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Ravenes are -6,000 on the live line (Bengals +2,000), spread -23½, total 52½.

10:47 a.m.: Tyreek Hill runs in a 10-yard TD on a reverse, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 14-3 with 14:29 left in the second quarter. Hill was even-money (+100) to score a TD.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Raiders 3. Chiefs are in the red zone. Kansas City is up to -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800), spread -15½, total 54½.

10:41 a.m.: Derek Carr throws an interception on third down, and the Chiefs have the ball deep in Raiders territory. Carr was +120 to throw an interception.

10:36 a.m.: Mahomes was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game. He was 4-1 to score a TD at any point.

10:34 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes runs in for a 3-yard TD, and the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead on the Raiders with 2:06 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are now -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -10½, total 53½.

10:26 a.m.: The first score of Raiders-Chiefs won’t be a touchdown cashes at +180. The Raiders or Chiefs will make a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +110.

10:23 a.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Raiders take a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs with 6:45 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are still -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -6½, total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: The Falcons strike first on a 35-yard TD run by Todd Gurley. Atlanta leads Carolina 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are -320 on the live line (+250), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:13 a.m.: The Raiders force a punt on the Chiefs’ opening drive. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 52½.

10 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Panthers (+135) at Falcons (-3 +100, 54, -155), 10 a.m.

Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10½, 54½, -500), 10 a.m.

Rams (-7 -120, 44½, -330) at Washington (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+240) at Texans (-6½, 54½, -280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-7, 48½, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Eagles (+300) at Steelers (-7½, 44½, -360), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+525) at Ravens (-12½, 49½, -750), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

Raiders from +11½ to +10½

Rams-Washington total from 46 to 45

Texans from -5 to -6

Bengals-Ravens total from 50½ to 49½

Giants from +8½ to +7½

Giants-Cowboys total from 53½ to 52½

Browns from PK to -1

Colts-Browns total from 48 to 49½

Vikings-Seahawks total from 57 to 55

