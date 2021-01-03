NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Washington keeps lead after third quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Washington Football Team's Cam Sims (89) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts to a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and middle linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and rushes for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tries to tackles Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines (21) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a touchdown pass against Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Playoff berths and seeding are on the line. Significant matchups include the Dolphins at the Bills, the Steelers at the Browns, the Cardinals and the Rams, and Washington at the Eagles in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:34 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Washington leads 17-14 and is -310 on the live line (Eagles +240), spread -3.5, total 43.5

7:32 p.m.: Washington gets a goal-line stand and still leads 17-14 with 2:07 left in the third quarter. Washington is -300 on the live line (Eagles +235), spread -3.5, total 43.5.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -3, total 23.

6:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 17, Eagles 14. First-half winners: Eagles +3½, over 21.

6:43 p.m.: Washington goes back in front. Logan Thomas catches a 13-yard TD pass, and Washington takes a 17-14 lead on the Eagles with 20 seconds left in the second quarter. Washington is -355 on the live line (Eagles +270), spread -6½, total 52½.

6:30 p.m.: Wild-card playoff lines have been released at the Westgate:

Saturday

Colts at Bills (-6½, 52½), 10:05 a.m.

Rams (no line) at Seahawks, 1:40 p.m. (status of Rams QB Jared Goff in question)

Buccaneers (no line) at Washington/Giants, 5:15 p.m. (opponent not determined yet)

Sunday

Ravens (-4½, 55) at Titans, 10:05 a.m.

Bears at Saints (-9½, 48), 1:40 p.m.

Browns at Steelers (-3½, 47), 5:15 p.m.

6:21 p.m.: The Eagles take the lead. Hurts runs in for a 6-yard score, and the Eagles lead Washington 14-10 with 3:54 left in the second quarter. Washington is -148 on the live line (Eagles +120), spread -2½, total 50½.

6:15 p.m.: The playoff schedule for next week has been released. There are tripleheaders Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday

AFC No. 7 seed Colts at No. 2 Bills, 10:05 a.m.

NFC No. 6 Rams at No. 3 Seahawks, 1:40 p.m.

NFC No. 5 Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington/Giants, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

AFC No. 5 Ravens at No. 4 Titans, 10:05 a.m.

NFC No. 7 Bears at No. 2 Saints, 1:40 p.m.

AFC No. 6 Browns at No. 3 Steelers, 5:15 p.m.

6:06 p.m.: The Eagles back into the game. Jalen Hurts scrambles in for a 6-yard TD run, and the Eagles cut Washington’s lead to 10-7 with 10:18 left in the second quarter. Washington is -420 on the live line (Eagles +310), spread -7½, total 46½.

5:57 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Washington 10, Eagles 0. Washington is -650 on the live line (Eagles +440), spread -11½, total 44½.

5:49 p.m.: Washington adds a field goal after an interception to extends its lead to 10-0 over the Eagles with 2:02 left in the first quarter. Washington is -850 on the live line (Eagles +540), spread -13½, total 43½.

5:42 p.m.: McLaurin was 12-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:40 p.m.: Washington strikes first. Terry McLaurin catches a 5-yard TD pass, and Washington leads the Eagles 7-0 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Washington is -500 on the live line (Eagles +370), spread -10½, total 42½.

5:18 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Washington (-6½, 43½, -300) at Eagles (+250), 5:20 p.m.

If Washington wins, it wins the NFC East and will host the Buccaneers in a playoff game next week. If the Eagles win, then the Giants win the division and will host the Bucs.

4:54 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 32, Broncos 31. The Broncos cover as 3-point home underdogs, but the Raiders win outright at -150 ML on a 2-point conversion pass to Darren Waller with 24 seconds left. The game goes over 50½.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 41, Texans 38. Sam Sloman hits a 37-yard field goal off the upright at the gun to give the Titans the outright win and the AFC South title at -340 ML. The Texans cover as 7-point home underdogs. The game goes over 55½.

4:34 p.m.: The Texans tie the Titans at 38 on a 51-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 26, 49ers 23. The 49ers cover as 7-point underdogs in the neutral-site game in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 45.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 38, Chiefs 21. The Chargers cover as 6½-point road favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 43.

4:26 p.m.: Jerry Jeudy catches a 92-yard TD pass, and the Broncos take a 31-24 lead on the Raiders with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter.

4:24 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 28, Jaguars 14. The Jaguars cover as 15½-point road underdogs, but the Colts win outright at -1,400 to claim a playoff berth. The game stays under 48.

4:23 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 35, Bears 16. The Packers cover as 4½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 48.

4:22 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 33, Panthers 7. The Saints cover as 5½-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 46½.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 18, Cardinals 7. The Rams cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML and clinch a playoff berth. The game stays under 41½. The win also clinches a playoff spot for the Bears by eliminating the Cardinals.

4:17 p.m.: The Raiders tie it. Josh Jacobs runs 28 yards for a TD, and the Raiders tie the Broncos at 24 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -120 on the live line (Raiders +100).

4:08 p.m.: The Colts are likely headed to the playoffs — and might still win their division. Jonathan Taylor runs 45 yards for a TD, and the Colts lead the Jaguars 28-14 with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Colts win the AFC South if the Texans hold on against the Titans. The Colts clinch a playoff berth and eliminate the Dolphins with a win.

4:03 p.m.: The Broncos take a 24-17 lead on the Raiders with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.

4 p.m.: The Texans take the lead. Pharaoh Brown catches a 7-yard TD, and the Texans lead the Titans 35-31 with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -148 on the live line (Titans +120). If the Titans lose and the Colts win, the Colts win the AFC South.

3:52 p.m.: The Rams are nearing a playoff berth. They block a field goal to maintain an 18-7 lead over the Cardinals with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -4,000 on the live line (Cardinals +1,260).

3:46 p.m.: The Broncos get another field goal, but the Raiders still lead 17-16 with 3:07 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Broncos +134), spread -2½, total 48½.

3:26 p.m.: The Broncos kick a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 17-13 with 11:21 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Broncos +198), spread -4½, total 51½.

3:18 p.m.: The Jaguars are making it interesting. Laviska Shenault catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars cut the Colts’ lead to 20-14 with 6:26 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -1,250 on the live line (Jaguars +710), spread -9½, total 49½.

3:05 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Seahawks -3 (-120), total 21

Saints -1½, total 22½

Titans -1½, total 27

Colts -6½, total 21½

Packers -1½, total 24

Rams -2½, total 17½

Chargers -3 (+100), total 23

Broncos -1½, total 24

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 24½. Bryan Edwards caught a 26-yard TD pass with 26 seconds left to cover the first-half spread for the Raiders and push the first-half total over.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Chiefs 14. First-half winners: Chargers -3½ (-120), over 21. Justin Herbert scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left to cover the first-half spread for the Chargers.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 12, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Rams -½ (+100), under 20½. Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a TD with 37 seconds left to give the Rams the cover in the first half.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 21, Bears 13. First-half winners: Packers -3, over 24½.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Colts -9½ (-120), over 24.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 17, Texans 9. First-half winners: Titans -4, under 27½.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 16, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Saints -3 (-120), under 23½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 6, 49ers 3. First-half winners: 49ers +4, under 23. The 49ers kicked a field goal with 29 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:33 p.m.: The Packers have taken control and lead the Bears 21-10 with 3:57 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -1,200 on the live line (Bears +680), spread -12½, total 58½. If the Bears lose, they need the Rams to beat the Cardinals to still reach the postseason.

2:18 p.m.: Darren Waller catches a 28-yard TD pass, and the Raiders tie the Broncos at 10 with 11:15 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -118 on the live line (Broncos -104), spread -1½, total 55½.

2:15 p.m.: The Colts are closing toward a playoff berth, leading the Jaguars 17-0 with 11:40 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -4,500 on the live line (Jaguars +1,400), spread -27½, total 50½. The Dolphins need the Colts to lose to get in the postseason.

2:02 p.m.: Troy Fumagalli catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Broncos lead the Raiders 10-3 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -4½, total 52½. There were no odds on Fumagalli to score the first TD at the Westgate, so the field wins at 8-1.

1:43 p.m.: The Bears score first on the Packers. David Montgomery scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bears lead 7-0 with 7:31 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -118 on the live line (Bears -104), spread -1½, total 50½.

1:40 p.m.: The Broncos take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 9:05 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -122 on the live line (Raiders +100), spread -1½, total 49½.

1:25 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Packers (-4½, 48, -210) at Bears (+180), 1:25 p.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 50½, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+800) at Colts (-15½, 48, -1,400), 1:25 p.m.

Chargers (-6½, 43, -300) at Chiefs (+250), 1:25 p.m.

Cardinals (+100) at Rams (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-7 -120, 45, -350) vs. 49ers (+290), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Saints (-5½, 46½, -260) at Panthers (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Titans (-7, 55½, -340) at Texans (+280), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Cowboys 19. The Giants win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays just under 43½. The Giants will win the NFC East if the Eagles beat Washington tonight. The Cowboys are eliminated.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 56, Dolphins 26. The Bills dominate to win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +145 ML. The game sails over 42½. The Dolphins will be out of the playoffs unless the Jaguars pull off a major upset of the Colts. The Bills take the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 37, Lions 35. The Lions cover as 3-point home underdogs, but the Vikings win outright at -170 ML when the Lions missed a 2-point conversion to tie with 4:26 left. The game goes over 53½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27. The Buccaneers cover as 7-point home favorites, -335 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 28, Jets 14. The Patriots cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 41. Neither team is headed to the playoffs.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Steelers 22. The Steelers cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Browns hold on to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 44½ on a late Steelers TD. Cleveland advances to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 38, Bengals 3. The Ravens cover easily as 13½-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 45. The Ravens clinch a playoff berth with the victory.

12:58 p.m.: The Browns are now holding on for dear life. The Steelers score a TD but miss the 2-point conversion, and Cleveland leads 24-22 with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns are in the playoffs with a win and likely out with a loss.

12:53 p.m.: The Giants kick a field goal to extend their lead to 23-19 over the Cowboys with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -280 on the live line (Cowboys +220).

12:36 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 20-19 with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -158 on the live line (Cowboys +128). The winner advances to the playoffs if the Eagles beat Washington tonight.

12:23 p.m.: The Browns are closing in on a playoff berth. Jarvis Landry scores on a 3-yard run, and the Browns extend their lead to 24-9 on the Steelers with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

12:10 p.m.: The Browns get some breathing room, extending their lead to 17-9 on the Steelers with 3:48 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -1,050 on the live line (Steelers +650), spread -9½, total 39½.

12:08 p.m.: That could do it for the Dolphins. The Bills return an interception for a TD and extend their lead to 35-13 with 8:20 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -2,500 on the live line (Dolphins +1,040), spread -15½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Browns’ lead to 10-9 with 8:29 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -385 on the live line (Steelers +290), spread -5½, total 36½.

11:57 a.m.: The Dolphins cut the Bills’ lead to 28-13 with 11:08 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Dolphins +420), spread -10½, total 59½.

11:47 a.m.: The Ravens are cruising toward a playoff berth, up 24-3 on the Bengals with 9:55 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -100,000 on the live line (Bengals +2,600), spread -24½, total 42½.

11:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4½, total 21

Patriots -2½, total 21

Lions -½, total 27½

Browns -4½, total 21

Buccaneers -1, total 23½

Dolphins -6, total 21

Cowboys -3, total 21½

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 20, Cowboys 9. First-half winners: Giants +½ (-125), over 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 28, Dolphins 6. First-half winners: Bills +½ (-120), over 21.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Bucs -4, over 25.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Steelers 6. First-half winners: Steelers +6½ (+100), under 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 21, Lions 16. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Jets +2, under 20½.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Ravens -7½ (-120), under 23½.

11:14 a.m.: The Dolphins are in big trouble. McKenzie returns a punt 84 yards for a TD, and the Bills lead 21-3 with 5:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -590 on the live line (Dolphins +410), spread -9½, total 50½.

11:12 a.m.: The Giants have extended their lead to 13-3 over the Cowboys with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:08 a.m.: The Dolphins are in trouble. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 14-3 with 6:56 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -196 on the live line (Dolphins +158).

10:54 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 10-0 over the Steelers with 9:45 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -2,200 on the live line (Steelers +980), spread -16½, total 39½. The Browns need to win to reach the playoffs.

10:50 a.m.: The Bills take a 7-3 lead on the Dolphins with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -140 on the live line (Bills +114), spread -2½, total 40½.

10:28 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling toward a playoff berth, up 10-0 on the Bengals with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,400), spread -18½, total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +112), spread -2½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: The teams that need to win to reach the playoffs are winning so far. The Dolphins lead the Bills 3-0, the Ravens lead the Bengals 3-0, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning, most based on reports of starters sitting out:

Dolphins from +1½ to -3½

Steelers-Browns total from 43 to 44½

Chargers from -4½ to -6½

Rams from +2½ to +1

Washington from -3½ to -6½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bills 56, Dolphins 26 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills +3 (+100), over 42½, Bills +145 ML

First-half winners: Bills +½ (-120), over 21 (Bills 28-6)

Second-half winners: Bills +6, over 21 (Bills 28-20)

— Ravens 38, Bengals 3 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Ravens -13½, under 45, Ravens -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -7½ (-120), under 23½ (Ravens 17-3)

Second-half winners: Ravens -4½, total pushes on 21 (Ravens 21-0)

— Browns 24, Steelers 22 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Steelers +10, over 44½, Browns -450 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +6½ (+100), under 22½ (Browns 10-6)

Second-half winners: Steelers +4½, over 21 (Steelers 16-14)

— Vikings 37, Lions 35 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +3 (+100), over 53½, Vikings -170 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -2½, over 27 (Vikings 21-16)

Second-half winners: Lions -½, over 27½ (Lions 19-16)

— Patriots 28, Jets 14 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots -3½, over 41, Patriots -170 ML

First-half winners: Jets +2, under 20½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Patriots -2½, over 21 (Patriots 21-7)

— Giants 23, Cowboys 19 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Giants +1½, under 43½, Giants +105 ML

First-half winners: Giants +½ (-125), over 21½ (Giants 20-9)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -3, under 21½ (Cowboys 10-3)

— Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -7, over 51, Buccaneers -335 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers -4, over 25 (Buccaneers 23-10)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -1, over 23½ (Buccaneers 21-17)

— Packers 35, Bears 16 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Packers -4½, over 48, Packers -210 ML

First-half winners: Packers -3, over 24½ (Packers 21-13)

Second-half winners: Packers -1½, under 24 (Packers 14-3)

— Raiders 32, Broncos 31 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +3 (-120), over 50½, Raiders -150 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 24½ (Raiders 17-10)

Second-half winners: Broncos -1½, over 24 (Broncos 21-15)

— Colts 28, Jaguars 14 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +15½, under 48, Colts -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Colts -9½ (-120), over 24 (Colts 20-7)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +6½, under 21½ (Colts 8-7)

— Chargers 38, Chiefs 21 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chargers -6½, over 43, Chargers -300 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -3½ (-120), over 21 (Chargers 24-14)

Second-half winners: Chargers -3 (+100), under 23 (Chargers 14-7)

— Rams 18, Cardinals 7 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Rams -1, under 41½, Rams -120 ML

First-half winners: Rams -½ (+100), under 20½ (Rams 12-7)

Second-half winners: Rams -2½, under 17½ (Rams 6-0)

— Seahawks 26, 49ers 23 (at Glendale, Arizona)

Full-game winners: 49ers +7 (+100), over 45, Seahawks -350 ML

First-half winners: 49ers +4, under 23 (Seahawks 6-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers +3 (+100), over 21 (tied 20-20)

— Saints 33, Panthers 7 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Saints -5½, under 46½, Saints -260 ML

First-half winners: Saints -3 (-120), under 23½ (Saints 16-7)

Second-half winners: Saints -1½, under 22½ (Saints 17-0)

— Titans 41, Texans 38 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +7, over 55½, Titans -340 ML

First-half winners: Titans -4, under 27½ (Titans 17-9)

Second-half winners: Texans +1½, over 27 (Texans 29-24)

IN PROGRESS

— Washington (-6½, 43½, -300) at Eagles (+250), 5:20 p.m.

