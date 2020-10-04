NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Week 5 lines up; Chiefs -12 over Raiders

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders hosting Buffalo; the Browns taking on the Cowboys in Texas; and the Eagles traveling to San Francisco to play the 49ers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 19, Bears 11. The Colts cover as 3½-point road favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 43½.

4:22 p.m.: The Week 5 lines have been posted at the Westgate:

Thursday

Buccaneers (-5½) at Bears

Sunday

Panthers at Falcons (-3½)

Raiders at Chiefs (-12)

Rams (-9½) at Washington

Jaguars at Texans (-6½)

Eagles at Steelers (-8½)

Bengals at Ravens (-12)

Dolphins at 49ers (-9½)

Giants at Cowboys (-8½)

Colts at Browns (PK)

Vikings at Seahawks (-7½)

Monday

Chargers at Saints (-8)

4:18 p.m.: That should really do it. Carr gets stripped, and the Bills recover with 5:21 to go, leading 30-16.

4:14 p.m.: The Raiders get a sack, force the Bills to punt and maintain their slim hopes with under seven minutes to play.

4:08 p.m.: Josh Jacobs is stoned on fourth-and-1, and the Raiders turn the ball over to the Bills on downs at the Raiders 34. This one is all but over with Buffalo leading 30-16 with 9:47 to go.

4:06 p.m.: The Colts get an interception to stop a Bears drive at the Colts 22, and Indianapolis is getting closer to victory, leading 16-3 with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -4,000 on the live line (Bears +1,400).

4:02 p.m.: Devin Singletary scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bills get some breathing room with a 30-16 lead over the Raiders with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills soar to -2,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,000).

4 p.m.: And the Bills immediately pounce with a 49-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to the Raiders 11.

3:59 p.m.: Darren Waller has the ball stripped, and the Bills recover with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter.

3:50 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 17, Giants 9. The Giants cover as 13½-point road underdogs. The Rams hang on to win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays well under 49.

3:48 p.m.: Josh Allen sneaks in from a yard out, and the Bills extend their lead to 23-16 over the Raiders with 14:49 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good). The Bills are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300).

3:37 p.m.: Looks like the Rams will avoid the upset. They stop the Giants on fourth down and have the ball with 2:33 remaining, leading 17-9.

3:32 p.m.: The Raiders punt and give up a big return into Las Vegas territory. The Bills are -230 on the live line (Raiders +185).

3:26 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and will have a chance to take the lead with 5:04 left in the third quarter. The Bills are down to -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), spread -1½, total 50½.

3:16 p.m.: A five-team parlay at BetMGM that would pay nearly $600,000 is all up to the Lakers. The first four legs were the Ravens ML in the first half, the Seahawks -3 in the first half, the Buccaneers ML for the game and the Rams ML in the first half. The last leg is the Lakers -5 in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals today. The $100,000 bet would pay $598,709.15.

The bettor already survived a couple of close calls. The Seahawks scored with three seconds left in the half to cover the first-half spread, and the Bucs had to rally from a 24-7 deficit to beat the Chargers 38-31.

A parlay to follow today 👀 pic.twitter.com/BK49fr8m9v — BetMGM (@BetMGM) October 4, 2020

3:13 p.m.: Carlson adds another field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bills’ lead to 17-16 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -170 on the live line (Raiders +140), spread -2½, total 53½.

3:08 p.m.: The Giants settle for a field goal and cut the Rams’ lead to 10-9 with 14:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Giants +250).

3:04 p.m.: The Rams are struggling with the Giants. The Rams lead 10-6 at the end of the third quarter, and the Giants are in the red zone. The Rams are -300 on the live line (Giants +240), spread -4½, total 32½.

3 p.m.: Second-half line: Bears PK, total 21.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 13, Bears 3. First-half winners: Colts -2½, under 21.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders PK, total 27.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Raiders 13. First-half winners: Bills -2½, over 26. Witten’s TD pushed the first half over the total and cashed a prop that there would be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-380).

2:48 p.m.: The Raiders get back in it. Jason Witten catches a 3-yard TD pass from Derek Carr, and the Raiders cut the Bills’ lead to 17-13 with 13 seconds left before halftime. The Bills are -230 on the live line (Raiders +185), spread -4½, total 56½.

2:36 p.m.: Bills quarterback Josh Allen headed to the locker room with an arm/shoulder injury.

2:34 p.m.: The Bills make a field goal to take a 17-6 lead on the Raiders with 4:13 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -9½, total 54½.

2:21 p.m.: Carlson hits a 39-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bills’ lead to 14-6 with 9:43 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -7½, total 57½.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -7, total 24.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 10, Giants 6. First-half winners: Giants +7½, under 24½.

2:06 p.m.: The Bills strike again. Josh Allen finds Cole Beasley for an 11-yard TD catch, and the Bills lead the Raiders 14-3 with 14:48 left in the second quarter. The Bills are now -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -10½, total 57½.

2:04 p.m.: The Bills lead 7-3 and are in the red zone again at the end of the first quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -7½, total 55½.

1:49 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 54-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bills’ lead to 7-3 with 5:02 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -5½, total 55½.

1:38 p.m.: Davis was 20-1 to score the first TD of the game.

1:36 p.m.: The Bills strike first on a 26-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis with 10:37 left in the first quarter. Bills lead 7-0 and are -320 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -7½, total 57½.

1:27 p.m.: We are underway at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders won the toss and deferred. Bills will get the ball.

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 49, Cowboys 38. The Browns win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes way over 56½. The Browns built a 41-14 lead, then held off a late Cowboys comeback.

1:20 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Colts (-3½, 43½, -185) at Bears (+165), 1:25 p.m.

Bills (-3 -120, 53, -170) at Raiders (+150), 1:25 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 33, Jaguars 25. The Bengals cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 49½. A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook (not available in Nevada) won a $1.4 million bet (to win $531,000) on over 42 (-263).

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31. The Chargers cover as 7½-point road underdogs. Early bettors won with Bucs -6½ or pushed on Bucs -7. The Bucs were -370 ML. The game went way over 42.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 35, Lions 29. The Saints hang on as 3-point road favories, -160 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23. The Seahawks cover as 4-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game stays just under 55.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 31, Cardinals 21. The Panthers win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +145 ML. The game pushes on the total of 52.

1:07 p.m.: The Cowboys’ valiant comeback attempt is probably over. After Dallas cut the Browns’ lead to 41-38, Odell Beckham Jr. ran 50 yards for a TD on a reverse to put the Browns up 49-38 with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter. The extra point was blocked, but Cleveland recovered it in the end zone for 2 after Dallas touched it.

1:05 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Giants (+700) at Rams (-13½, 49, -1,000), 1:05 p.m.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 31, Texans 23. The Vikings win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 53½. A late Texans TD was overturned on review. Houston would have had a chance at a 2-point try to tie.

12:58 p.m.: The Lions are trying to scramble back. They cut the Saints’ lead to 35-29, getting a 2-point conversion to draw within six with 3:40 to go. The Lions embraced the analytics move and went for 2 while down eight instead of kicking the extra point. Now they can win in regulation if they get the ball back.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 31, Washington 17. The spread pushes on -14, though early bettors won with Ravens -13½ or better. Ravens were -1,100 on the money line. The game goes over 44½.

12:53 p.m.: Some of the trailing teams are scrambling to come back. The Jaguars have cut the Bengals’ lead to 30-22, and the Cowboys have drawn within 41-30 of the Browns with 6:25 left.

12:43 p.m.: And the Bucs go back into the lead. Ke’Shawn Vaughn catches a 9-yard TD pass from Brady, and the Bucs lead the Chargers 35-31 with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Chargers +300).

12:41 p.m.: The Seahawks just about lock up the win, taking a 24-15 lead on the Dolphins with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter. Miami bettors will look to some “FitzMagic” from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to pull out the cover at +4 to +6½.

12:33 p.m.: And the Bucs are not in the lead. Justin Herbert hits Jalen Guyton on a 72-yard TD pass, and the Chargers retake the lead at 31-28 on the final play of the third quarter. The Bucs are still -160 on the live line (Chargers +130).

12:26 p.m.: And the Bucs take the lead. Scott Miller catches a 19-yard TD pass from Brady, and the Buccaneers lead the Chargers 28-24 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter after trailing 24-7 late in the first half. The Bucs are now -350 on the live line (Chargers +270).

12:23 p.m.: The Vikings score again and could be headed to their first victory of the season, leading the Texans 31-16 with 10:50 left in the fourth quarter.

12:10 p.m.: The Bucs are back in it. Brady finds O.J. Howard for a 28-yard TD pass, and the Chargers’ lead is down to 24-21 with 8:22 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are now favored on the live line at -145 (Chargers +115).

12:08 p.m.: The Vikings get some breathing room. Adam Thielen catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Vikings lead the Texans 24-16 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -280 on the live line (Texans +225).

12:03 p.m.: Big day brewing for underdogs. The Panthers extend their lead to 28-7 over the Cardinals with 5:26 left in the third quarter. The Chargers and Browns are also comfortably ahead, and the Vikings are clinging to a 17-16 lead on the Texans.

11:55 a.m.: The Browns keep pouring it on. Hunt scores on a 14-yard run, and the Browns lead the Cowboys 38-14 with 10:51 left in the third quarter. The Browns are now -1,400 on the live line (Cowboys +800), spread -15½, total 76½.

11:47 a.m.: Here are all the second-half lines:

Cardinals -6, total 26

Texans -3 (-120), total 26½

Ravens -6, total 21½

Bengals -½, total 26

Lions -½, total 27

Cowboys -6½ (-120), total 28½

Seahawks -½, total 27½

Buccaneers -7, total 23

11:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Buccaneers 14. First-half winners: Chargers +4 (+100), over 21.

11:43 a.m.: Huge mistake for the Chargers just before halftime. They fumble deep in their own territory while trying to run out the clock, and Brady finds Mike Evans for a 6-yard TD to cut the lead to 24-14 with 22 seconds left until halftime. The Chargers are -190 on the live line (Bucs +155).

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 31, Cowboys 14. First-half winners: Browns +3, over 27½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 28, Lions 14. First-half winners: Saints -½, over 24½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Dolphins 9. First-half winners: Seahawks -3, under 27½. The Seahawks scored a TD with three seconds left in the half to cover in the first half.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +½ (-120), under 24.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 21, Washington 10. First-half winners: Ravens -7½, over 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 21, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 25½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Texans 6. First-half winners: Vikings +3 (-120), under 26½.

11:12 a.m.: The Saints have gone in front of the Lions 21-14 with 3:03 left in the second quarter. After trailing 14-0 early, the Saints are now -400 on the live line (Lions +300), spread -6½, total 65½.

11:10 a.m.: Another Cowboys fumble leads to more points for the Browns. Kareem Hunt gets in from two yards out, and the Browns lead 28-14 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Browns are now -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 79½.

11:01 a.m.: The Browns forced a fumble by Prescott and quickly capitalized. Austin Hooper catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Browns lead the Cowboys 21-14 with 9:22 left in the second quarter. The Browns are now -150 on the live line (Cowboys +120), total 74½.

10:57 a.m.: The Saints have erased the Lions’ early lead, tying the game at 14 with 10:10 left in the second quarter. The Saints are now -175 on the live line (Lions +145).

10:51 a.m.: Shootout brewing in Texas. Beckham catches his second TD pass of the day, and the Browns tie the Cowboys at 14 with 13:07 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -170 on the live line (Browns +140), spread -3½, total 71½.

10:47 a.m.: The Vikings kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 over the Texans with 12:45 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are now -230 on the live line (Texans +185), spread -4½, total 50½.

10:39 a.m.: The Panthers have jumped all over the Cardinals, taking a 14-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are now -320 on the live line (Cardinals +250), spread -7½, total 55½.

10:37 a.m.: Amari Cooper catches a 20-yard TD pass on fourth-and-2, and the Cowboys lead the Browns 14-7 with 2:08 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are now -280 on the live line (Browns +225), spread -6½, total 66½.

10:29 a.m.: Michael Davis intercepts Tom Brady and returns it 78 yards for a touchdown, and the Chargers lead the Bucs 14-7 with 3:55 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are still -150 on the live line (Chargers +120), spread -2½, total 57½.

10:19 a.m.: The Cowboys strike back, as Dak Prescott finds CeeDee Lamb for a 43-yard TD pass. The Cowboys are -150 on the live line (Browns +120), spread -2½, total 66½.

10:16 a.m.: The Lions are all over the Saints early. Kenny Golladay catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Lions lead 14-0 with 10:23 left in the first quarter. The Lions are now -250 on the live line (Saints +200), spread -6½, total 62½.

10:14 a.m.: The Browns jump on the Cowboys with a 37-yard reverse pass from Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland leads 7-0 with 12:05 left in the first quarter.

10:10 a.m.: DraftKings sportsbook (not available in Nevada) confirmed that it took a $1.4 million bet to win $531,000 on an alternate total of over 42 (-263 odds) in Jaguars-Bengals.

10 a.m.: We’re about to get underway with the first batch of games:

Saints (-3, 51½, -160) at Lions (+140), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 52, -165) at Panthers (+145), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+100) at Bengals (-1, 49½, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+155) at Cowboys (-3½, 56½, -175), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+150) at Texans (-3½, 53½, -170), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-4, 55, -210) at Dolphins (+180), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+310) at Buccaneers (-7½, 42, -370), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-14, 44½, -1,100) at Washington (+700), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

Cardinals-Panthers total from 51 to 52

Jaguars from +2½ to +1

Vikings-Texans total from 53½ to 52½

Dolphins from +5½ to +4

49ers from -7½ to -9

There were concerns late Saturday that Saints-Lions might be postponed because of a positive coronavirus test, but the game is on after more testing. Patriots-Chiefs has been postponed to Monday.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Saints 35, Lions 29 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Saints -3, over 51½, Saints -160 ML

First-half winners: Saints -½, over 24½ (Saints 28-14)

Second-half winners: Lions -½, under 27 (Lions 15-7)

— Panthers 31, Cardinals 21 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3, total pushes on 52, Panthers +145 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 25½ (Panthers 21-7)

Second-half winners: Panthers +6, under 26 (Cardinals 14-10)

— Bengals 33, Jaguars 25 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -1, over 49½, Bengals -120 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +½ (-120), under 24 (Jaguars 13-10)

Second-half winners: Bengals -½, over 26 (Bengals 23-12)

— Browns 49, Cowboys 38 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Browns +3½, over 56½, Browns +155 ML

First-half winners: Browns +3, over 27½ (Browns 31-14)

Second-half winners: Browns +6½ (+100), over 28½ (Cowboys 24-18)

— Vikings 31, Texans 23 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Vikings +3½, over 53½, Vikings +150 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +3 (-120), under 26½ (Vikings 17-6)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on Texans -3 (-120), over 26½ (Texans 17-14)

— Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -4, under 55, Seahawks -210 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -3, under 27½ (Seahawks 17-9)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 27½ (tied 14-14)

— Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Chargers +7½, over 42, Buccaneers -370 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +4 (+100), over 21 (Chargers 24-14)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -7, over 23 (Buccaneers 24-7)

— Ravens 31, Washington 17 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on -14, over 44½, Ravens -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -7½, over 23½ (Ravens 21-10)

Second-half winners: Washington +6, under 21½ (Ravens 10-7)

IN PROGRESS

Giants (+700) at Rams (-13½, 49, -1,000), 1:05 p.m.

Colts (-3½, 43½, -185) at Bears (+165), 1:25 p.m.

Bills (-3 -120, 53, -170) at Raiders (+150), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

Eagles (+350) at 49ers (-9, 45½, -420), 5:20 p.m.

