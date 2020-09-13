NFL BETTING BLOG: $525K bet on Patriots

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before an NFL football training camp scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)

The first Sunday of the NFL season has arrived.

Week 1 features several compelling matchups, starting with the debut of the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road at the Carolina Panthers. The New England Patriots play their first game without quarterback Tom Brady, and the six-time Super Bowl winner has his own debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:43 p.m.: BetMGM has reported a few big bets for today’s slate:

— $525,000 on Patriots -7

— $175,000 on Lions -2½

— $110,000 on Raiders-Panthers over 48

9:35 a.m.: Line moves from overnight:

— Miami-New England total from 41½ to 42

— Baltimore down from -7½ to -7

— Seattle down from -1½ to PK

— Philadelphia from -5 to -5½

— Indianapolis down from -8 to -7; total down from 45 to 44

— Minnesota down from -2½ to -1½; total down from 45 to 44½

— Chargers-Cincinnati total down from 41½ to 41

— Tampa Bay-New Orleans total up from 47½ to 48

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how the NFL lines shape up (odds from the Westgate):

Miami (+290 ML) at New England (-7 -120, total 42, -350 ML), 10 a.m.

Cleveland (+290) at Baltimore (-7, 47½, -350), 10 a.m.

New York Jets (+250) at Buffalo (-6½, 39½, -300), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 48, -155) at Carolina (+135), 10 a.m.

Seattle (PK, 49, -110) at Atlanta (-110), 10 a.m.

Philadelphia (-5½, 42, -220) at Washington (+190), 10 a.m.

Chicago (+115) at Detroit (-2½, 42½, -135), 10 a.m.

Indianapolis (-7, 44, -320) at Jacksonville (+265), 10 a.m.

Green Bay (+105) at Minnesota (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3 +100, 41, -145) at Cincinnati (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (+250) at San Francisco (-6½, 48, -300)

Tampa Bay (+160) at New Orleans (-3½, 48, -180)

Dallas (-2, 51½, -130) at Los Angeles Rams (+110)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.