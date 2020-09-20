NFL BETTING BLOG: Bills-Dolphins delayed

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Marquee matchups include Atlanta at Dallas and Minnesota at Indianapolis, all four 0-1 teams desperate to avoid going 0-2. Kansas City plays at the Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore goes to Houston in the late afternoon window. And then New England goes to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

11:50 a.m.: Bills-Dolphins has entered a lightning delay. Don’t expect any updates on that one for a while. Bills lead 17-10 early in the third quarter.

11:48 a.m.: Aaron Jones rips off a 75-yard TD run, and the Packers have taken control against the Lions, up 24-14 early in the second half. The Packers are now -800 on the live line (Lions +525), spread -10½, total 62½.

11:44 a.m.: All the second-half lines:

— 49ers -2½, total 20

— Bears PK, total 19½

— Buccaneers -2½, total 21

— Titans PK (-120), total 22½

— Eagles -1½, total 23½

— Bills -½, total 21½

— Vikings -½ (+100), total 23

— Packers -3½ (-120), total 26½

— Steelers -3 (-120), total 19½

— Cowboys -6, total 27

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 29, Cowboys 10. First-half winners: Falcons +2, over 26.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Steelers -3½, under 20½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Bills -3, over 20½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Lions 14. First-half winners: Lions +4, over 24½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 15, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Colts -3, under 24.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 21, Eagles 16. First-half winners: Rams +1, over 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Bucs -4½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Titans -4, over 21½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 21, Jets 3. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 20½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 17, Giants 0. First-half winners: Bears -3, under 21.

11:10 a.m.: The Bucs take a 21-0 lead on the Panthers on Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard run with 3:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are now -4,000 on the live line (Panthers +1,400), spread -22½, total 44½.

11:04 a.m.: The Cowboys finally stop the bleeding, as Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run to cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-7 with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are down to -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 67½.

10:53 a.m.: The Rams are destroying the Eagles. Los Angeles leads 21-3 with 12:15 left in the second quarter. The Rams are now -800 on the live line (Eagles +525), spread -12½, total 58½.

10:49 a.m.: Jordan Reed catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the 49ers have taken a 14-3 lead on the Jets with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are now -1,200 on the live line (Jets +700), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Packers, taking a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lions are now favored at -125 on the live line (Packers -105), spread -1½, total 57½.

10:32 a.m.: A couple of favorites are out to big leads. The Buccaneers are out to a 14-0 lead on the Panthers, including a 23-yard Mike Evans TD pass from Tom Brady. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Panthers +800).

The Bears lead the Giants 10-0 and are -600 on the live line (Giants +420).

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Hurst is all alone for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and the Falcons lead the Cowboys 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -280 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -6½, total 61½.

10:27 a.m.: The Falcons are all over the Cowboys, whose offense is struggling with both starting offensive tackles out. Atlanta leads 7-0 and just forced a second fumble with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:02 a.m.: Here we go. Week 2 is underway.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

— Cowboys fall from -3½ to -2½ (-120) against the Falcons.

— Colts from -3 (-120) to -3½ against the Vikings.

— Lions-Packers total from 50 to 51.

— Bears down from -5½ to -4½ against the Giants.

— Giants-Bears total up from 42 to 43.

— Titans down from -7½ to -7 against the Jaguars.

— Jaguars-Titans total up from 44 to 45.

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s today’s schedule (odds from the Westgate):

— Los Angeles Rams (+110 ML) at Philadelphia (-2, total 46, -130 ML), 10 a.m.

— Carolina (+320) at Tampa Bay (-8, 47, -380), 10 a.m.

— Denver (+250) at Pittsburgh (-6½, 41, -300), 10 a.m.

— Atlanta (+125) at Dallas (-2½ (-120), 53½, -145), 10 a.m.

— San Francisco (-7, 41, -335) at New York Jets (+275), 10 a.m.

— Buffalo (-5½, 42½, -250) at Miami (+210), 10 a.m.

— Minnesota (+160) at Indianapolis (-3½, 49, -180), 10 a.m.

— Detroit (+250) at Green Bay (-6½ (-120), 51, -300), 10 a.m.

— New York Giants (+185) at Chicago (-4½, 43, -215), 10 a.m.

— Jacksonville (+260) at Tennessee (-7 (+100), 45, -310), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+270) at Arizona (-7 (-120), 46½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Baltimore (-7½ (+100), 49½, -350) at Houston (+290), 1:25 p.m.

— Kansas City (-8½, 47½, -410) at Los Angeles Chargers (+340), 1:25 p.m.

— New England (+170) at Seattle (-4, 45, -190), 5:20 p.m.

