NFL BETTING BLOG: Boxscore reviews

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the 2-0 Raiders going to New England to take on the Patriots; the Cowboys playing the Seahawks in Seattle; and the Packers heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:45 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for the next slate of college football.

8:40 p.m.: Here are the betting results for every game with some key boxscore stats:

— Patriots 36, Raiders 20 (at New England)

Full-game results: Patriots -7, over 47, Patriots -330 ML

First-half results: Raiders +4, under 23½ (Patriots 13-10)

Second-half results: Patriots -3, over 23 (Patriots 23-10)

Yards per play: Patriots 6.0, Raiders 6.7 (Patriots lead 406-375 in total yards)

Third downs: Patriots 3-11, Raiders 3-9

Fourth downs: Patriots 0-0, Raiders 0-0

Turnovers: Patriots 1, Raiders 3 (Patriots +2, including defensive TD)

Biggest lead: Patriots 36-13; Raiders 3-0 (only lead)

— Bills 35, Rams 32 (at Buffalo)

Full-game results: Bills -2, over 46½, Bills -130 ML

First-half results: Bills -½, over 22½ (Bills 21-3)

Second-half results: Rams -3½, over 23 (Rams 29-14)

Yards per play: Bills 6.5, Rams 7.2 (Rams lead 478-375 in total yards)

Third downs: Bills 5-10, Rams 6-10

Fourth downs: Bills 1-1, Rams 0-1

Turnovers: Bills 2, Rams 2 (even)

Biggest lead: Bills 28-3; Rams 32-28 (only lead)

— Steelers 28, Texans 21 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game results: Steelers -4, over 46½, Steelers -200 ML

First-half results: Texans +3, over 23 (Texans 21-17)

Second-half results: Steelers -2½ (-120), under 24 (Steelers 11-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.1, Texans 5.5 (Steelers lead 387-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 8-18, Texans 5-12

Fourth downs: Steelers 2-2, Texans 0-0

Turnovers: Steelers 0, Texans 1 (Steelers +1)

Biggest lead: Steelers 28-21; Texans 14-3

— 49ers 36, Giants 9 (at New York)

Full-game results: 49ers -3, under 43½, 49ers -160 ML

First-half results: 49ers -2½, over 21 (49ers 16-6)

Second-half results: 49ers PK (+100), over 21½ (49ers 20-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.8, Giants 4.7 (49ers lead 420-231 in total yards)

Third downs: 49ers 8-12, Giants 4-10

Fourth downs: 49ers 0-0, Giants 1-2

Turnovers: 49ers 0, Giants 3 (49ers +3)

Biggest lead: 49ers 36-9; Giants never led

— Titans 31, Vikings 30 (at Minnesota)

Full-game results: Vikings +2½ (+100), over 49, Titans -150 ML

First-half results: Vikings +1, over 24½ (Vikings 17-9)

Second-half results: Titans -3, over 24½ (Titans 22-13)

Yards per play: Titans 6.1, Vikings 7.5 (Vikings lead 464-444 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 3-13, Vikings 4-10

Fourth downs: Titans 1-1, Vikings 0-1

Turnovers: Titans 1, Vikings 3 (Titans +2)

Biggest lead: Titans 6-0; Vikings 24-12

— Browns 34, Washington 20 (at Cleveland)

Full-game results: Browns -7, over 45, Browns -330 ML

First-half results: Browns -4, over 22½ (Browns 17-7)

Second-half results: Browns -1, over 22½ (Browns 17-13)

Yards per play: Browns 4.8, Washington 5.0 (Washington leads 309-300 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 5-14, Washington 5-11

Fourth downs: Browns 1-1, Washington 1-1

Turnovers Browns 0, Washington 5 (Browns +5)

Biggest lead: Browns 34-20; Washington 7-0

— Bengals 23, Eagles 23 (tie) (at Philadelphia)

Full-game results: Bengals +5½, under 47, ML pushes with tie

First-half results: Bengals +3½ (-120), total pushes on 23 (Eagles 13-10)

Second-half results: Bengals +3, under 23½ (Bengals 13-10)

Yards per play: Bengals 4.3, Eagles 4.4 (Eagles lead 381-304 in total yards)

Third downs: Bengals 3-13, Eagles 10-21

Fourth downs: Bengals 0-0, Eagles 0-0

Turnovers: Bengals 0, Eagles 2 (Bengals +2)

Biggest lead: Bengals 23-16; Eagles 16-10

— Bears 30, Falcons 26 (at Atlanta)

Full-game results: Bears +2½, over 46½, Bears +120 ML

First-half results: Falcons -½ (-120), over 23 (Falcons 16-10)

Second-half results: Bears PK, over 23½ (Bears 20-10)

Yards per play: Bears 5.6, Falcons 5.7 (Bears lead 437-371 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 4-15, Falcons 4-13

Fourth downs: Bears 1-2, Falcons 0-0

Turnovers: Bears 2, Falcons 1 (Falcons +1)

Biggest lead: Bears 30-26 (only lead); Falcons 26-10

Note: Bears quarterback Nick Foles relieved Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarterback and led three TD drives in the fourth quarter to bring Chicago back. Foles was 16 of 29 for 188 yards with three TDs and an interception. Trubisky was 13 of 22 for 128 yards with a TD and an interception.

— Colts 36, Jets 7 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game results: Colts -11½, under 44, Colts -700 ML

First-half results: Colts -7, over 23 (Colts 17-7)

Second-half results: Colts -4½, under 21½ (Colts 19-0)

Yards per play: Colts 6.3, Jets 4.3 (Colts 353-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 3-10, Jets 3-12

Fourth downs: Colts 1-1, Jets 0-1

Turnovers: Colts 0, Jets 3 (Colts +3)

Biggest lead: Colts 36-7; Jets never led (tied 7-7)

— Panthers 21, Chargers 16 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game results: Panthers +6, under 43½, Panthers +230 ML

First-half results: Panthers +3½, over 21½ (Panthers 18-7)

Second-half results: Chargers -5½, under 21½ (Chargers 9-3)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.9, Chargers 5.9 (Chargers lead 436-302 in total yards)

Third downs: Panthers 3-12, Chargers 10-15

Fourth downs: Panthers 0-0, Chargers 0-0

Turnovers: Panthers 0, Chargers 4 (Panthers +4)

Biggest lead: Panthers 18-7 and 21-10; Chargers 7-6 (only lead)

— Lions 26, Cardinals 23 (at Arizona)

Full-game results: Lions +5, under 55½, Lions +200 ML

First-half results: Lions +3 (+100), over 26½ (Lions 17-13)

Second-half results: Lions +4½, under 28 (Cardinals 10-9)

Yards per play: Lions 5.2, Cardinals 6.0 (Cardinals lead 377-322 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 4-12, Cardinals 4-10

Fourth downs: Lions 1-1, Cardinals 1-1

Turnovers: Lions 0, Cardinals 3 (Lions +3)

Biggest lead: Lions 17-13 and 20-16; Cardinals 7-3

— Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10 (at Denver)

Full-game results: Buccaneers -6, under 42½, Buccaneers -265 ML

First-half results: Buccaneers -3 (-120), over 21 (Buccaneers 23-10)

Second-half results: Buccaneers -3 (+100), under 21 (Buccaneers 5-0)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 5.4, Broncos 3.8 (Buccaneers lead 353-226 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 8-16, Broncos 5-14

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 1-1, Broncos 0-1

Turnovers: Buccaneers 0, Broncos 2 (Buccaneers +2)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 23-3; Broncos never led

— Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31 (at Seattle)

Full-game results: Seahawks -5½, over 56½, Seahawks -240 ML

First-half results: Seahawks -3 (-120), over 27½ (Seahawks 23-15)

Second-half results: Spread pushes on Cowboys -1, over 28½ (Cowboys 16-15)

Yards per play: Seahawks 5.9, Cowboys 6.5 (Cowboys lead 522-412 in total yards)

Third downs: Seahawks 5-13, Cowboys 7-15

Fourth downs: Seahawks 1-1, Cowboys 2-2

Turnovers: Seahawks 1, Cowboys 3 (Seahawks +2)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 30-15; Cowboys 3-0

— Packers 37, Saints 30 (at New Orleans)

Full-game results: Packers +3½, over 52, Packers +150 ML

First-half results: Saints -3 (+100), over 24½ (Saints 17-13)

Second-half results: Packers -½, over 26½ (Packers 24-13)

Yards per play: Packers 6.3, Saints 6.8 (Saints lead 397-369 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 5-11, Saints 5-11

Fourth downs: Packers 1-2, Saints 1-1

Turnovers: Packers 0, Saints 1 (Packers +1)

Biggest lead: Packers 37-27; Saints 7-3 and 17-13

8:35 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 37, Saints 30. The Packers win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 52.

8:34 p.m.: The onside kick goes out of bounds, and that will do it.

8:31 p.m.: Lutz knocks through a field goal with 32 seconds left to cut the Packers’ lead to 37-30, and now the Saints will try to recover the onside kick.

8:24 p.m.: That should do it. Robert Tonyan catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead 37-27 at the two-minute warning.

8:09 p.m.: The Saints have to punt it back, and the Packers will have a chance to take control, up 30-27 with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are now -250 on the live line (Saints +200).

8:03 p.m.: Crosby hits a 49-yard field goal, and the Packers take the lead at 30-27 with 8;52 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -140 favorites on the live line (Saints +110).

7:58 p.m.: And the Saints fumble it right back. The Packers regain the ball at their 43 with 12:15 left in the fourth quarter.

7:56 p.m.: The Saints stop the Packers on fourth down at midfield and have a chance to take the lead. Game is tied at 27 with 13 minutes to go.

7:41 p.m.: Kamara scores on a spectacular 52-yard catch and run, breaking multiple tackles. The Saints tie the Packers at 27 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. The Saints move to -140 on the live line (Packers +110), spread -2½, total 67½.

7:31 p.m.: Marcedes Lewis catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Packers go in front 27-20 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Packers are now -230 on the live line (Saints +185), spread -3½, total 62½.

7:22 p.m.: Lutz kicks a field goal, and the Saints tie the Packers at 20 with 5:59 left in the third quarter. The Packers remain -125 on the live line (Saints -105), total 57½.

7:09 p.m.: The Packers score on fourth-and-goal. Aaron Jones gets in from a yard out, and the Packers lead 20-17 with 12:58 left in the third quarter. The Packers are now -125 on the live line (Saints -105).

6:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 26½.

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Packers 13. First-half winners: Saints -3 (+100), over 24½. The Saints covered the first-half spread and pushed the first-half total over with the final TD.

6:48 p.m.: The Saints just made their first-half backers happy. Emmanuel Sanders catches a 10-yard TD pass with six seconds left until halftime to give the Saints a 17-13 lead over the Packers. The Saints are -250 on the live line (Packers +200), spread -4½, total 56½.

6:24 p.m.: Wil Lutz kicks a 45-yard field goal, and the Saints cut the Packers’ lead to 13-10 with 4:34 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -140 on the live line (Saints +110), spread -1½, total 54½.

6:09 p.m.: The Packers grab the lead. Allen Lazard catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Saints 13-7 with 10:32 left in the second quarter. The Packers are now favored at -145 on the live line (Saints +115), spread -2½, total 57½.

5:59 p.m.: Crosby adds another field goal, and the Packers trim the Saints’ lead to 7-6 with 14:12 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -200 on the live line (Packers +165).

5:44 p.m.: Kamara was 5-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:41 p.m.: Alvin Kamara scores on an 11-yard pass, and the Saints take a 7-3 lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -230 on the live line (Packers +185), spread -4½, total 54½.

5:34 p.m.: Mason Crosby kicks a 52-yard field goal, and the Packers lead the Saints 3-0 with 7:30 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -145 on the live line (Packers +115), spread -2½, total 48½.

5:20 p.m.: We’re close to kickoff for the final game of the night:

— Packers (+150) at Saints (-3½ +100, 52, -170), 5:20 p.m.

5:11 p.m.: The Week 4 lines have been posted at the Westgate:

Thursday

Broncos (-2½) at Jets, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday

Colts (-3 +100) at Bears, 10 a.m.

Saints (-5½) at Lions, 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3½) at Panthers, 10 a.m.

Jaguars at Bengals (-3), 10 a.m.

Browns at Cowboys (-5), 10 a.m.

Vikings at Texans (-4), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-7) at Dolphins, 10 a.m.

Chargers at Buccaneers (-7), 10 a.m.

Steelers at Titans (-1½), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½) at Washington, 10 a.m.

Giants at Rams (-11½), 1:05 p.m.

Patriots at Chiefs (-7), 1:25 p.m.

Bills (-2½) at Raiders, 1:25 p.m.

Eagles at 49ers (-6½), 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Falcons at Packers (-6½), 5:15 p.m.

4:58 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31. The Seahawks cover as 5½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes over 56½. A 2-point conversion after their last touchdown allowed the Seahawks to cover the spread. Dallas rallied from down 30-15 to take a 31-30 lead before allowing the Seahawks’ final score.

4:46 p.m.: D.K. Metcalf catches a 29-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks retake the lead at 38-31 with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). That 2-point try would cover the spread for the Seahawks at any number.

4:41 p.m.: The Seahawks are in field goal range at the two-minute warning and are up to -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240).

4:33 p.m.: And the Cowboys take the lead. Greg Zuerlein kicks a 42-yard field goal, and the Cowboys lead the Seahawks 31-30 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10. The Bucs cover easily as 6-point road favorites, -265 ML. The game stays under 42½.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 26, Cardinals 23. Prater kicks a 39-yard field goal on the final play to give the Lions the victory as 5-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game stays under 55½.

4:14 p.m.: The Cowboys have drawn within 30-28 of the Seahawks with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter. Seattle is still -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165).

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 21, Chargers 16. The Panthers win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +230 ML. The game stays under 43½. The Chargers couldn’t connect on a catch-and-lateral that would have scored on the final play. There were no defenders positioned to stop it, but the pitch was off the mark.

4:06 p.m.: Matt Prater makes a 35-yard field goal, and the Lions have tied the Cardinals at 23 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -175 on the live line (Lions +145).

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 36, Jets 7. The Colts cover easily as 11½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under under 44.

3:51 p.m.: Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys’ fourth receiver, catches his second TD pass of the day, and Dallas cuts Seattle’s lead to 30-22 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are still -450 on the live line (Cowboys +340).

3:47 p.m.: Keenan Allen catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Chargers cut the Panthers’ lead to 21-16 with 4:33 left (2-point try failed). The Panthers are -350 on the live line (Chargers +270).

3:40 p.m.: Andy Isabella catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals go back in front of the Lions 23-20 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -190 favorites on the live line (Lions +155).

3:31 p.m.: The Panthers respond with a field goal to push the lead back to 21-10 over the Chargers with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Panthers are -700 on the live line (Chargers +475), spread -7½, total 39½.

3:28 p.m.: Cowboys turnovers to close the first half and open the second half have helped the Seahawks go from a 16-15 lead to a 30-15 lead with 14:17 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are now -1,600 on the live line (C0wboys +850), spread -13½, total 71½.

3:20 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to cut the Panthers’ lead to 18-10 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. The Panthers are -320 on the live line (Chargers +250), spread -5½, total 39½.

3:16 p.m.: The Jets might be unbettable. The 11½-point underdogs are down 31-7 to the Colts at the end of the third quarter.

3:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1, total 28½.

3:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 15. First-half winners: Seahawks -3 (-120), over 27½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3 (+100), total 21.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 23, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Bucs -3 (-120), over 21.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -4½, total 28.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 13. First-half winners: Lions +3 (+100), over 26½.

2:43 p.m.: Tom Brady throws his third TD pass of the first half to give the Buccaneeers a 23-3 lead over the Broncos with 2:19 left in the second quarter (extra point no good). The Bucs are -6,000 on the live line (Broncos +2,000), spread -19½, total 47½.

2:35 p.m.: Catching up with the late afternoon games:

— The Seahawks and Cowboys are tied at 9 with 9:10 left in the second quarter, but Seattle is driving.

— The Buccaneers lead the Broncos 17-3 with 5:30 left in the second quarter.

— The Cardinals just went ahead of the Lions 13-10 with under two minutes left to halftime.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -5½, total 21½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 18, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 21½.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Colts -4½, total 21½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 17, Jets 7. First-half winners: Colts -7, over 23.

1:51 p.m.: FINAL: It’s a tie. Bengals 23, Eagles 23. The Bengals cover as 5½-point road underdogs. ML pushes. The game stays under 47.

1:40 p.m.: Final prop grades from Raiders-Patriots:

General props: Largest lead will be over 14½ points; longest TD under 40½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (+250); there won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-380); there won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-360); a team will score three straight times (-210); a team will score in the final two minutes of the first half (-300); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100, at 3-3).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (24), over 239½ passing yards (261), over 1½ TD passes (2, +125); won’t throw an interception (-110); Josh Jacobs won’t score a TD (+100); Darren Waller under 54½ receiving yards (9), won’t score a TD (-260); Hunter Renfrow over 41½ receiving yards (84).

Patriots props: Cam Newton under 20½ completions (17), under 247½ passing yards (162), under 1½ TD passes (1, -120), won’t score a TD (-120), under 44½ rushing yards (27); Sony Michel over 45½ rushing yards (117); Julian Edelman under 4½ receptions (2, +140), under 65½ receiving yards (23), won’t score a TD (-220).

1:34 p.m.: The Panthers have kicked two field goals to take an early 6-0 lead on the Chargers. The Chargers are -150 on the live line (Panthers +120), spread -2½, total 43½.

1:28 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 30, Falcons 26. The Bears rally from down 26-10 in the fourth quarter to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 46½.

1:21 p.m.: It’s gotta be hard to be a Falcons fan. Nick Foles throws his third TD pass of the fourth quarter, and the Bears lead 30-26 with 1:30 to play after being down 26-10 going to the fourth quarter.

1:20 p.m.: The next set of games is about to start:

Lions (+200) at Cardinals (-5, 55½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 42½, -265) at Broncos (+225), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+200) at Seahawks (-5½, 56½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: Two early games are coming right down to the end. The Eagles and Bengals are in overtime tied at 23, and the Falcons are clinging to a 26-23 lead over the Bears with two minutes left.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 36, Raiders 20. The Patriots cover as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. The game goes over 47.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 31, Vikings 30. The Vikings cover as 2½-point home underdogs, but the Titans win straight-up at -150 ML. The game goes over 49. The Titans came back after trailing 24-12.

1:11 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Steelers 28, Texans 21. The Steelers rally from deficits of 14-3 and 21-17 to cover as 4-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 46½.

FINAL: 49ers 36, Giants 9. The 49ers cover as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game goes over 43½. A spate of injuries, including to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, didn’t matter.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 35, Rams 32. The Bills score with 15 seconds left to cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game went way over 46½. The Bills led 28-3, then the Rams ripped off 29 straight points to take a 32-28 lead before Buffalo score in the final seconds.

1:04 p.m.: The Bills appear to have avoided a monumental collapse. Tyler Kroft catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 35-32 lead on the Rams with 15 seconds left. Buffalo benefited from a highly controversial pass interference call against the Rams on fourth down to set up the TD.

1:02 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Jets (+500) at Colts (-11½, 44, -700), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (+230) at Chargers (-6, 43½, -270), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 34, Washington 20. Cleveland covers as a 7-point home favorite, -330 ML. The game goes over 45.

12:48 p.m.: That should just about do it in New England. Burkhead scores his third TD of the day, and the Patriots lead the Raiders 29-13 with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots missed the extra point, so it is still a two-score game.

12:43 p.m.: And the Bills have coughed up the lead. Darrell Henderson runs in from a yard out, and the Rams lead 32-28 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams trailed 28-3 in the third quarter. The Rams move to -300 on the live line (Bills +240).

12:36 p.m.: Carlson makes a 25-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Patriots’ lead to 23-13 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are still -2,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,100).

12:31 p.m.: The Bills appear to have forgotten that there are two halves to a football game. Buffalo once led 28-3, but the Rams have cut the lead to 28-25 with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are still -280 on the live line (Rams +225).

12:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 23, Raiders 10. But the Raiders are driving. The Patriots are -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800).

12:27 p.m.: The Titans have roared back to take a 25-24 lead on the Vikings with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Minnesota had a 24-12 lead. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Vikings +115).

12:24 p.m.: Folk adds a field goal, and the Patriots extend their lead to 23-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are now -2,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,000).

12:15 p.m.: The Bengals have taken a 17-16 lead on the Eagles with 2:22 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are still -170 on the live line (Bengals +140), spread -2½, total 48½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington has taken a 20-17 lead on Cleveland with 2:20 left in the third quarter. The Browns are still -125 favorites on the live line (Washington -105).

12:09 p.m.: Burkhead runs in from 5 yards out, and the Patriots extend their lead over the Raiders to 20-10 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are up to -1,200 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -10½, total 46½.

12:01 p.m.: Carlson misses a 41-yard field goal for the Raiders, and the Patriots retain a 13-10 lead with 10:43 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:57 a.m.: Washington trims the Browns’ lead to 17-13 on Antonio Gibson’s 2-yard run with 9:05 left in the third quarter. The extra point is no good. The Browns are still -450 on the live line (Washington +300).

11:52 a.m.: The Bills are destroying the Rams, up 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Falcons have extended their lead to 23-10 on the Bears early in the third quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Here are all the second-half lines:

Patriots -3, total 23 (Patriots leading 13-10)

Rams -3½, total 23 (Bills leading 21-3)

Browns -1, total 22½ (Browns leading 17-7)

Titans -3, total 24½ (Vikings leading 17-9)

Steelers -2½ (-120), total 24 (Texans leading 21-17)

Giants PK (-120), total 21½ (49ers leading 16-6)

Falcons PK, total 23½ (Falcons leading 16-10)

Eagles -3, total 23½ (Eagles leading 13-10)

11:43 a.m.: Foster Moreau caught a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr for the Raiders to cut the Patriots’ lead to 13-10 right before halftime. That TD allowed the Raiders to cover +4 in the first half.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Raiders +4, under 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½ (-120), total pushes on 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 16, Giants 6. First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 21.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Bears 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (-120), over 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Titans 9. First-half winners: Vikings +1, over 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Steelers 17. First-half winners: Texans +3, over 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Washington 7. First-half winners: Browns -4, over 22½.

11:24 a.m.: Rex Burkhead scores on an 11-yard catch and run, and the Patriots lead the Raiders 13-3 with 34 seconds left until halftime. Burkhead was 20-1 to score the first TD of the game.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they are put on the board):

Patriots -3, total 23 (Patriots leading 13-10)

Rams -3½, total 23 (Bills leading 21-3)

Browns -1, total 22½ (Browns leading 17-7)

Titans -3, total 24½ (Vikings leading 17-9)

Steelers -2½ (-120), total 24 (Texans leading 21-17)

Giants PK (-120), total 21½ (49ers leading 16-6)

Falcons PK, total 23½ (Falcons leading 16-10)

Eagles -3, total 23½ (Eagles leading 13-10)

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Rams 3. First-half winners: Bills -½, over 22½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers have rallied from a 14-3 deficit to take a 17-14 lead on the Texans with 1:14 left until halftime. The Steelers are -230 on the live line (Texans +185), spread -3½, total 55½.

11:17 a.m.: We’re approaching halftime in all the games. We’ll try to pump out the second-half lines as soon as they’re posted and review the first-half betting winners.

11:09 a.m.: The Patriots force a punt and have the ball back with 5:38 left until halftime. Patriots lead 6-3 and are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:02 a.m.: The Raiders stand up in the red zone, and the Patriots settle for a field goal and a 6-3 lead with 7:56 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -5½, total 38½.

10:55 a.m.: The Patriots have the ball back after recovering a fumble with 12:02 left in the second quarter.

10:49 a.m.: Nick Folk makes a 33-yard field goal, and the Patriots tie the Raiders at 3 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -196 on the Boyd Gaming live line (Raiders +158), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bills have started fast. They are out to a 14-0 lead on the Rams with 10:04 left in the second quarter.

10:42 a.m.: The first score of the Raiders game will not be a touchdown cashes at +160. There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +120.

10:41 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Patriots 0. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Raiders have to settle for a 29-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but they take a 3-0 lead on the Patriots with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:34 a.m.: No harm done for the Raiders. Johnathan Abram intercepts Cam Newton, and the Raiders have the ball back about where they had it before at the Patriots 14.

10:32 a.m.: A promising Raiders drive ends on a fumble in the red zone with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are now -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), spread -5½, total 37½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders are mounting a drive with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

10:17 a.m.: The Falcons score the first touchdown of the day on a 1-yard catch by Hayden Hurst. The extra point is no good, but the Falcons lead the Bears 6-0.

10:14 a.m.: DraftKings Sportsbook (not available in Nevada) took a $500,000 bet on the Giants +4 (-117) and $500,000 on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over 244½ yards (-110), the book confirmed on Twitter.

10:10 a.m.: The Patriots and Raiders have traded punts to start the game. New England has the ball back in a scoreless game with 11:56 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -6½, total 44½.

10:03 a.m.: Here we go with Week 3 of the NFL.

9:40 a.m.: Here are some of the key line moves this morning (odds from the Westgate):

Patriots from -6½ to -7

Raiders-Patriots total from 47½ to 47

Steelers from -4½ to -3½ back to -4

Texans-Steelers total from 45½ to 46½

Titans from -3 to -2½

Eagles from -4 to -5½

Falcons from -3 to -2½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Patriots 36, Raiders 20 (at New England)

Full-game results: Patriots -7, over 47, Patriots -330 ML

First-half results: Raiders +4, under 23½ (Patriots 13-10)

Second-half results: Patriots -3, over 23 (Patriots 23-10)

Yards per play: Patriots 6.0, Raiders 6.7 (Patriots lead 406-375 in total yards)

Third downs: Patriots 3-11, Raiders 3-9

Fourth downs: Patriots 0-0, Raiders 0-0

Turnovers: Patriots 1, Raiders 3 (Patriots +2, including defensive TD)

Biggest lead: Patriots 36-13; Raiders 3-0 (only lead)

— Bills 35, Rams 32 (at Buffalo)

Full-game results: Bills -2, over 46½, Bills -130 ML

First-half results: Bills -½, over 22½ (Bills 21-3)

Second-half results: Rams -3½, over 23 (Rams 29-14)

Yards per play: Bills 6.5, Rams 7.2 (Rams lead 478-375 in total yards)

Third downs: Bills 5-10, Rams 6-10

Fourth downs: Bills 1-1, Rams 0-1

Turnovers: Bills 2, Rams 2 (even)

Biggest lead: Bills 28-3; Rams 32-28 (only lead)

— Steelers 28, Texans 21 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game results: Steelers -4, over 46½, Steelers -200 ML

First-half results: Texans +3, over 23 (Texans 21-17)

Second-half results: Steelers -2½ (-120), under 24 (Steelers 11-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.1, Texans 5.5 (Steelers lead 387-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 8-18, Texans 5-12

Fourth downs: Steelers 2-2, Texans 0-0

Turnovers: Steelers 0, Texans 1 (Steelers +1)

Biggest lead: Steelers 28-21; Texans 14-3

— 49ers 36, Giants 9 (at New York)

Full-game results: 49ers -3, under 43½, 49ers -160 ML

First-half results: 49ers -2½, over 21 (49ers 16-6)

Second-half results: 49ers PK (+100), over 21½ (49ers 20-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.8, Giants 4.7 (49ers lead 420-231 in total yards)

Third downs: 49ers 8-12, Giants 4-10

Fourth downs: 49ers 0-0, Giants 1-2

Turnovers: 49ers 0, Giants 3 (49ers +3)

Biggest lead: 49ers 36-9; Giants never led

— Titans 31, Vikings 30 (at Minnesota)

Full-game results: Vikings +2½ (+100), over 49, Titans -150 ML

First-half results: Vikings +1, over 24½ (Vikings 17-9)

Second-half results: Titans -3, over 24½ (Titans 22-13)

Yards per play: Titans 6.1, Vikings 7.5 (Vikings lead 464-444 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 3-13, Vikings 4-10

Fourth downs: Titans 1-1, Vikings 0-1

Turnovers: Titans 1, Vikings 3 (Titans +2)

Biggest lead: Titans 6-0; Vikings 24-12

— Browns 34, Washington 20 (at Cleveland)

Full-game results: Browns -7, over 45, Browns -330 ML

First-half results: Browns -4, over 22½ (Browns 17-7)

Second-half results: Browns -1, over 22½ (Browns 17-13)

Yards per play: Browns 4.8, Washington 5.0 (Washington leads 309-300 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 5-14, Washington 5-11

Fourth downs: Browns 1-1, Washington 1-1

Turnovers Browns 0, Washington 5 (Browns +5)

Biggest lead: Browns 34-20; Washington 7-0

— Bengals 23, Eagles 23 (tie) (at Philadelphia)

Full-game results: Bengals +5½, under 47, ML pushes with tie

First-half results: Bengals +3½ (-120), total pushes on 23 (Eagles 13-10)

Second-half results: Bengals +3, under 23½ (Bengals 13-10)

Yards per play: Bengals 4.3, Eagles 4.4 (Eagles lead 381-304 in total yards)

Third downs: Bengals 3-13, Eagles 10-21

Fourth downs: Bengals 0-0, Eagles 0-0

Turnovers: Bengals 0, Eagles 2 (Bengals +2)

Biggest lead: Bengals 23-16; Eagles 16-10

— Bears 30, Falcons 26 (at Atlanta)

Full-game results: Bears +2½, over 46½, Bears +120 ML

First-half results: Falcons -½ (-120), over 23 (Falcons 16-10)

Second-half results: Bears PK, over 23½ (Bears 20-10)

Yards per play: Bears 5.6, Falcons 5.7 (Bears lead 437-371 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 4-15, Falcons 4-13

Fourth downs: Bears 1-2, Falcons 0-0

Turnovers: Bears 2, Falcons 1 (Falcons +1)

Biggest lead: Bears 30-26 (only lead); Falcons 26-10

Note: Bears quarterback Nick Foles relieved Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarterback and led three TD drives in the fourth quarter to bring Chicago back. Foles was 16 of 29 for 188 yards with three TDs and an interception. Trubisky was 13 of 22 for 128 yards with a TD and an interception.

— Colts 36, Jets 7 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game results: Colts -11½, under 44, Colts -700 ML

First-half results: Colts -7, over 23 (Colts 17-7)

Second-half results: Colts -4½, under 21½ (Colts 19-0)

Yards per play: Colts 6.3, Jets 4.3 (Colts 353-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 3-10, Jets 3-12

Fourth downs: Colts 1-1, Jets 0-1

Turnovers: Colts 0, Jets 3 (Colts +3)

Biggest lead: Colts 36-7; Jets never led (tied 7-7)

— Panthers 21, Chargers 16 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game results: Panthers +6, under 43½, Panthers +230 ML

First-half results: Panthers +3½, over 21½ (Panthers 18-7)

Second-half results: Chargers -5½, under 21½ (Chargers 9-3)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.9, Chargers 5.9 (Chargers lead 436-302 in total yards)

Third downs: Panthers 3-12, Chargers 10-15

Fourth downs: Panthers 0-0, Chargers 0-0

Turnovers: Panthers 0, Chargers 4 (Panthers +4)

Biggest lead: Panthers 18-7 and 21-10; Chargers 7-6 (only lead)

— Lions 26, Cardinals 23 (at Arizona)

Full-game results: Lions +5, under 55½, Lions +200 ML

First-half results: Lions +3 (+100), over 26½ (Lions 17-13)

Second-half results: Lions +4½, under 28 (Cardinals 10-9)

Yards per play: Lions 5.2, Cardinals 6.0 (Cardinals lead 377-322 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 4-12, Cardinals 4-10

Fourth downs: Lions 1-1, Cardinals 1-1

Turnovers: Lions 0, Cardinals 3 (Lions +3)

Biggest lead: Lions 17-13 and 20-16; Cardinals 7-3

— Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10 (at Denver)

Full-game results: Buccaneers -6, under 42½, Buccaneers -265 ML

First-half results: Buccaneers -3 (-120), over 21 (Buccaneers 23-10)

Second-half results: Buccaneers -3 (+100), under 21 (Buccaneers 5-0)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 5.4, Broncos 3.8 (Buccaneers lead 353-226 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 8-16, Broncos 5-14

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 1-1, Broncos 0-1

Turnovers: Buccaneers 0, Broncos 2 (Buccaneers +2)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 23-3; Broncos never led

— Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31 (at Seattle)

Full-game results: Seahawks -5½, over 56½, Seahawks -240 ML

First-half results: Seahawks -3 (-120), over 27½ (Seahawks 23-15)

Second-half results: Spread pushes on Cowboys -1, over 28½ (Cowboys 16-15)

Yards per play: Seahawks 5.9, Cowboys 6.5 (Cowboys lead 522-412 in total yards)

Third downs: Seahawks 5-13, Cowboys 7-15

Fourth downs: Seahawks 1-1, Cowboys 2-2

Turnovers: Seahawks 1, Cowboys 3 (Seahawks +2)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 30-15; Cowboys 3-0

— Packers 37, Saints 30 (at New Orleans)

Full-game results: Packers +3½, over 52, Packers +150 ML

First-half results: Saints -3 (+100), over 24½ (Saints 17-13)

Second-half results: Packers -½, over 26½ (Packers 24-13)

Yards per play: Packers 6.3, Saints 6.8 (Saints lead 397-369 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 5-11, Saints 5-11

Fourth downs: Packers 1-2, Saints 1-1

Turnovers: Packers 0, Saints 1 (Packers +1)

Biggest lead: Packers 37-27; Saints 7-3 and 17-13

