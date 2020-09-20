NFL BETTING BLOG: Cowboys win in miracle finish

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-39. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-39. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs past Detroit Lions' Amani Oruwariye during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Marquee matchups include Atlanta at Dallas and Minnesota at Indianapolis, all four 0-1 teams desperate to avoid going 0-2. Kansas City plays at the Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore goes to Houston in the late afternoon window. And then New England goes to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:49 p.m.: Some more context on that Cowboys win. The Cowboys were 8-1 on the live money line after failing on a fake punt in the fourth quarter down 36-24. Dallas faced deficits of 20-0, 29-10 and 39-24 in the game.

1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 31, Dolphins 28. The Dolphins cover as 5½-point home underdogs on a TD pass with 49 seconds left. The Bills still win outright at -250 ML. The game goes over 42½.

1:36 p.m.: Doesn’t get crazier than this. FINAL: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39. The Cowboys get an onside kick, and Greg Zuerlein kicks a 46-yard field goal at the gun. The Falcons still cover as 2½- to 3-point road underdogs. Dallas wins somehow at -145 ML. The game goes way over 53½.

1:24 p.m.: The other two afternoon games about to kick off:

Baltimore (-7½, 49, -350) at Houston (+290), 1:25 p.m.

— Kansas City (-9, 47, -420) at Los Angeles Chargers (+350), 1:25 p.m.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 26, Broncos 21. The Broncos cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Steelers win outright at -300 ML. The game goves over 41.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneeers 31, Panthers 17. The Bucs cover as 8-point home favorites, -380 ML. The game goes just over 47. The Bucs held off a late attempt at a backdoor cover by the Panthers.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 37, Eagles 19. The Rams win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. Game goes over 46.

1:12 p.m.: The Broncos are driving for a big upset. They trail Pittsburgh 26-21 but have the ball at the Steelers 15 at the two-minute warning.

1:10 p.m.: The next game has kicked off:

— Washington (+270) at Arizona (-7 (-120), 46½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 42, Lions 21. The Packers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:06 p.m.: The Dolphins have taken the lead. Jordan Howard gets in from two yards out, and the Dolphins lead 20-17 with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are now -150 favorites on the live line (Bills +120).

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 17, Giants 13. The Giants cover as 4½-point road underdogs, but the Bears win at -215 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 31, Jets 13. The 49ers cover as 7-point road favorites, -335 ML. The game goes over 41.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 33, Jaguars 30. The Jaguars cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Titans win at -310 ML. The game goes way over 45.

12:58 p.m.: Stephen Gostkowski has bounced back from his dismal performance Monday, hitting a 49-yard field goal to give the Titans a 33-30 lead on the Jaguars with 1:36 to go.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 28, Vikings 11. The Colts cover as 3- to 3½-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 49.

12:54 p.m.: Ryan Succop kicks a 33-yard field goal, and the Bucs are back outside the number, up 24-14 on the Panthers with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter.

12:51 p.m.: The Steelers have extended their lead to 26-14 on the Broncos with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.

12:45 p.m.: The Cowboys fail on a fake punt, and the Falcons are looking good. Atlanta leads 36-24 with 13:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Falcons shoot to -1,400 on the live line (Cowboys +800).

12:35 p.m.: The Jaguars are looking for another huge upset. Chris Thompson scores on a 14-yard pass, and the Jaguars and Titans are tied at 30 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans are still -175 on the live line (Jaguars +145).

12:31 p.m.: The Panthers are fighting back. Christian McCaffrey scores on a 7-yard run, and the Bucs’ lead is down to 21-14 with 13:25 left in the fourth quarter.

12:26 p.m.: The Broncos have cut the Steelers’ lead to 17-14 with 1:07 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are still -350 on the live line (Broncos +270), spread -5½, total 41½.

12:24 p.m.: And some life from the Cowboys. Prescott scores on a QB sneak, and the Falcons’ lead is down to 29-24 with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Falcons down to -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165), spread -3½, total 70½.

12:14 p.m.: Some life from the Giants. Dion Lewis scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bears’ lead is down to 17-10 with 14:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -1,000 on the live line (Giants +625), spread -7½ (+115), total 36½ (over -150).

12:07 p.m.: The Packers flipped a switch on the Lions. Detroit led 14-3 early, but the Packers have scored 28 straight points to take a 31-14 lead with 8:32 left in the third quarter, the last TD a 6-yard interception return by Chandon Sullivan. The Packers are up to -4,000 on the live line (Lions +1,400), spread -16½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: Dak Prescott scores on a 1-yard keeper, and the Cowboys cut the Falcons’ lead to 29-17 with 12:23 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are still -500 on the live line (Cowboys +375), spread -7½, total 70½.

11:55 a.m.: James Robinson scores on a 17-yard run, and the Jaguars have cut the Titans’ lead to 24-17 with 7:04 left in the third quarter. The Titans are down to -650 on the live line (Jaguars +450), spread -7½, total 57½.

11:50 a.m.: Bills-Dolphins has entered a lightning delay. Don’t expect any updates on that one for a while. Bills lead 17-10 early in the third quarter.

11:48 a.m.: Aaron Jones rips off a 75-yard TD run, and the Packers have taken control against the Lions, up 24-14 early in the second half. The Packers are now -800 on the live line (Lions +525), spread -10½, total 62½.

11:44 a.m.: All the second-half lines:

— 49ers -2½, total 20

— Bears PK, total 19½

— Buccaneers -2½, total 21

— Titans PK (-120), total 22½

— Eagles -1½, total 23½

— Bills -½, total 21½

— Vikings -½ (+100), total 23

— Packers -3½ (-120), total 26½

— Steelers -3 (-120), total 19½

— Cowboys -6, total 27

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 29, Cowboys 10. First-half winners: Falcons +2, over 26.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Steelers -3½, under 20½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Bills -3, over 20½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Lions 14. First-half winners: Lions +4, over 24½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 15, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Colts -3, under 24.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 21, Eagles 16. First-half winners: Rams +1, over 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Bucs -4½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Titans -4, over 21½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half lines (will add as lines posted):

— 49ers -2½, total 20

— Bears PK, total 19½

— Buccaneers -2½, total 21

— Titans PK (-120), total 22½

— Eagles -1½, total 23½

— Bills -½, total 21½

— Vikings -½ (+100), total 23

— Packers -3½ (-120), total 26½

— Steelers -3 (-120), total 19½

— Cowboys -4½, total 27

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 21, Jets 3. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 20½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 17, Giants 0. First-half winners: Bears -3, under 21.

11:10 a.m.: The Bucs take a 21-0 lead on the Panthers on Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard run with 3:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are now -4,000 on the live line (Panthers +1,400), spread -22½, total 44½.

11:04 a.m.: The Cowboys finally stop the bleeding, as Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run to cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-7 with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are down to -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 67½.

10:53 a.m.: The Rams are destroying the Eagles. Los Angeles leads 21-3 with 12:15 left in the second quarter. The Rams are now -800 on the live line (Eagles +525), spread -12½, total 58½.

10:49 a.m.: Jordan Reed catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the 49ers have taken a 14-3 lead on the Jets with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are now -1,200 on the live line (Jets +700), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Packers, taking a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lions are now favored at -125 on the live line (Packers -105), spread -1½, total 57½.

10:32 a.m.: A couple of favorites are out to big leads. The Buccaneers are out to a 14-0 lead on the Panthers, including a 23-yard Mike Evans TD pass from Tom Brady. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Panthers +800).

The Bears lead the Giants 10-0 and are -600 on the live line (Giants +420).

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Hurst is all alone for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and the Falcons lead the Cowboys 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -280 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -6½, total 61½.

10:27 a.m.: The Falcons are all over the Cowboys, whose offense is struggling with both starting offensive tackles out. Atlanta leads 7-0 and just forced a second fumble with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:02 a.m.: Here we go. Week 2 is underway.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

— Cowboys fall from -3½ to -2½ (-120) against the Falcons.

— Colts from -3 (-120) to -3½ against the Vikings.

— Lions-Packers total from 50 to 51.

— Bears down from -5½ to -4½ against the Giants.

— Giants-Bears total up from 42 to 43.

— Titans down from -7½ to -7 against the Jaguars.

— Jaguars-Titans total up from 44 to 45.

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s today’s schedule (odds from the Westgate):

— Los Angeles Rams (+110 ML) at Philadelphia (-2, total 46, -130 ML), 10 a.m.

— Carolina (+320) at Tampa Bay (-8, 47, -380), 10 a.m.

— Denver (+250) at Pittsburgh (-6½, 41, -300), 10 a.m.

— Atlanta (+125) at Dallas (-2½ (-120), 53½, -145), 10 a.m.

— San Francisco (-7, 41, -335) at New York Jets (+275), 10 a.m.

— Buffalo (-5½, 42½, -250) at Miami (+210), 10 a.m.

— Minnesota (+160) at Indianapolis (-3½, 49, -180), 10 a.m.

— Detroit (+250) at Green Bay (-6½ (-120), 51, -300), 10 a.m.

— New York Giants (+185) at Chicago (-4½, 43, -215), 10 a.m.

— Jacksonville (+260) at Tennessee (-7 (+100), 45, -310), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+270) at Arizona (-7 (-120), 46½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Baltimore (-7½, 49, -350) at Houston (+290), 1:25 p.m.

— Kansas City (-9, 47, -420) at Los Angeles Chargers (+350), 1:25 p.m.

— New England (+170) at Seattle (-4, 45, -190), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.