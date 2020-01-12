NFL BETTING BLOG: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Texans-Chiefs divisional playoff game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with the winner playing the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19 with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leads the Texans into Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with the winner playing the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19 with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans are playing for something most didn’t expect at the start of the weekend: the right to host the AFC Championship Game.

The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday means either No. 2 Kansas City or No. 4 Houston will welcome the No. 6 Titans next week with a berth in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on the line. The Chiefs and Texans meet at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City.

The Chiefs moved to 10-point favorites over the Texans on Sunday after sitting at 9½ for most of the week. The total is 51.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:31 p.m.: That’s it, folks. We’ll be switching over the Seahawks-Packers blog now. Chiefs are -7½, total 52 against the Titans at Westgate.

3:29 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31. Chiefs cover as 10-point favorites (-500 on the money line). Game goes way, way over 51. Kansas City will host Tennessee next week with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

3:12 p.m.: Here’s a funny one: Circa posted Tyreek Hill rushing yards at 4½. The receiver has one carry on a reverse for … 4 yards.

3:09 p.m.: Watson and Mahomes have sailed over their yardage props. Watson is at 294 (prop total 254½), and Mahomes is at 321 (prop 294½).

3:02 p.m.: Kansas City adds a field goal to take a 51-31 lead with 8:06 to play, and Chiefs -10 backers are likely headed to the window. Live spread Chiefs -19½ (-190), total 88½ (over -200).

2:58 p.m.: Texans fail on fourth down, and Chiefs can drive to clinch the ATS victory.

2:48 p.m.: Chiefs score again, on an 8-yard pass to Blake Bell, and lead 48-31 with 13:52 to play. Chiefs again outside the number, but far from decided.

2:44 p.m.: End of the third quarter: Chiefs 41, Texans 31. Spread still very much in doubt.

2:39 p.m.: Watson dives for a score, and the Texans keep things interesting, especially from an against the spread perspective, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 41-31. Chiefs -40,000 on the money line, -13½, total 85½.

2:31 p.m.: Some decided player props: Will Chiefs running back Damien Williams score a TD? (Uh, yes, -120). Kelce over 73½ receiving yards (111 and counting). Texans QB Deshaun Watson over 1½ TD passes (2 so far, +105 odds). Mahomes over 2½ TD passes (4 and counting, +135 odds), Mahomes over 15 rushing yards (56 so far). Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins over 77½ receiving yards (98 so far).

2:28 p.m.: And the Chiefs are outside the 10-point spread number for the first time. Williams scores his third TD of the game, and the Chiefs lead 41-24 with 4:39 left in the third quarter. No live money line listed, spread -18½, total 80½.

2:18 p.m.: The Texans appear to be about out of answers, having been outscored 34-0 since taking a 24-0 lead. Chiefs get the ball back, -25,000 on the money line, -14½ spread, total 77½.

2:08 p.m.: For the first time today, the Chiefs are on the number. Damien Williams scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chiefs are ahead 34-24, right on the 10-point line to start the game (extra point was no good). Kansas City is now -16,000 on the money line (Texans +850), spread -13½, total 80½.

1:59 p.m.: Easy day for over 51 bettors, with bets already won in the first half. First-half winners: Texans +6½, over 24½.

1:49 p.m.: Second-half lines: Chiefs -6½, total 26½ at William Hill. Chiefs -6½ (-120), total 27 at Westgate. Chiefs -7 (+105), total 27 at Circa.

1:48 p.m.: The Texans miss a field goal on the final play and we have made it to halftime after an incredible first 30 minutes. Chiefs 28, Texans 24.

1:42 p.m.: Unbelievable. The Chiefs, after being down 24-0, have taken a 28-24 lead in THE FIRST HALF. They are now -1,000 on the live money line (bet $1,000 to win $100). Texans are +575 to come back. Spread is 10½, total 79½.

1:30 p.m.: The Chiefs are -350 on the live line as they try to take the lead before halftime. Somehow.

1:22 p.m.: Travis Kelce catches his second touchdown pass, and the Chiefs have cut the lead to 24-21. Kansas City has gone from a -500 favorite pregame to a +300 underdog to a -350 favorite again, all in less than a half of football. -6½ spread, total 76½.

1:19 p.m.: Are you not entertained? Chiefs recover a fumble on the kickoff and are now -300 on the money line again. What a shift.

1:15 p.m.: Chiefs punch it in and are -145 favorites on the live line, -2½ (-125), total soaring to 71½.

1:14 p.m.: Chiefs are -125 on the live line now before actually scoring.

1:12 p.m.: Game back on? After the Texans fail on a fake punt, Houston is down to a -140 favorite on the live line.

1:05 p.m.: Finally, some life for the Chiefs as Damien Williams catches a 17-yard touchdown pass. Texans still lead 24-7 with 9:55 left in the second quarter. Texans drop to -200 on the live line (Chiefs +165), -4½, total 66½.

12:58 p.m.: Texans have a change of heart about going for it on fourth-and-1, kick a field goal to go up 24-0. Houston now -400 on the live money line (Chiefs +300 to come back), -9½ spread, total 60½ (over -120).

12:48 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Houston Texans 21, Kansas City Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Texans +3, total over 10.

12:47 p.m.: Texans force another punt and are now -350 on the money line, -7½ (-125). So you can get the Chiefs +7½ (-105) at William Hill if you still believe.

12:44 p.m.: Catching up on some props: A team will score three straight times cashes at -250. Largest lead over 17½ cashes at even odds. First score will be a TD cashed at -190.

12:38 p.m.: The Chiefs are showing the Ravens how you really implode. Muffed punt, another Texans TD, and Houston leads 21-0. Texans now -280 on the money line (Chiefs +225 to come back), -6½ spread, 62½ total.

12:28 p.m.: We have a new favorite. After the Chiefs’ drop on third down and punt, the Texans are -125 on the live line, total 58½.

12:21 p.m.: We are in the same situation as last night, 10-point home favorite down 14-0 early. Like the Ravens at this point, the Chiefs are still favored on the live line at -125, total 61½. Last night, bettors shoveled money in on Baltimore at the cheap price, assuming the Ravens would come back. Will they reload on Kansas City?

12:19 p.m.: Didn’t we just see this? Texans block a punt, return for a touchdown, and Houston leads 14-0. Yes on a special teams or defensive touchdown cashes at +240. Going back to the first score, Stills was 16-1 to score the first touchdown at Westgate, 19-1 at Circa.

12:12 p.m.: WOW. Kenny Stills catches a 54-yard touchdown on a blown coverage, and Texans lead 7-0. Chiefs down to -250 on the money line (Texans +200), spread -5½ (-120), total 55½. Longest TD over 43½ cashes quickly.

12:05 p.m.: And away we go. Texans start on offense.

11:39 p.m.: We’re about 20 minutes from game time. The line is holding steady at 10, but the total is trending down, hitting 50½. Weather update: Temperatures in the low 30s and cloudy.