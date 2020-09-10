87°F
Betting

NFL BETTING BLOG: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 5:09 pm

The NFL season is finally here.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the Thursday night opener. The Chiefs are 9½-point favorites with a total of 53½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:08 p.m.: The line is holding at Chiefs -9½, total 53½ as we get closer to kickoff. A couple of books are a notch higher on the total at 54. Circa Sports is at 53.

Some player props at the Westgate: For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes passing yards 305½, Mahomes touchdown passes 2½ (under -125), Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards 55½, Tyreek Hill receiving yards 71½.

For the Texans, Deshaun Watson passing yards 271½, Watson touchdown passes 1½ (over -150), David Johnson rushing yards 54½, Will Fuller receiving yards 66½.

4:30 p.m.: Bookmakers around Las Vegas are dealing with a typical situation: The public is laying the points with the favored Chiefs, while sharps are taking the underdog Texans.

“Everyone is on the Chiefs,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message. “Money-line bets are almost 7-to-1 Chiefs. They are all starting their money-line parlays and teasers with KC.”

Murray also reported sharp money on the over earlier in the week, while two other sportsbook directors said they had seen sharp under money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

