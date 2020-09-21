NFL BETTING BLOG: Over bettors lock up win

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball between Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first quarter of their home opening NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

We finally have action at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders play their first game in Las Vegas on Monday, hosting the New Orleans Saints. Both teams come in 1-0. The Raiders won 34-30 at Carolina in Week 1, and the Saints beat Tom Brady and Tampa Bay 34-23 in New Orleans.

We’ll be following all the betting action from the game. Refresh this blog throughout the night to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:15 p.m.: That TD clinches the over for bettors at any number (47 to 51½).

8:14 p.m.: The Saints aren’t done. Kamara scores on a 3-yard run, and the Saints cut the Raiders’ lead to 31-24 with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are now -700 on the live line (Saints +475).

8:05 p.m.: The Raiders might be opening Allegiant Stadium with a victory. Jalen Richard takes a pitch on third-and-10 and runs for a 20-yard TD to give the Raiders a 31-17 lead with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are now -2,000 on the live line (Saints +1,000).

7:54 p.m.: The Raiders’ defense is standing tall in the second half. The Saints have to punt with 12:17 left in the fourth quarter.

7:45 p.m.: Jalen Richard fumbles, and the Raiders miss a chance to take a two-score lead. The Saints have the ball in their own territory, trailing 24-17 with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are down to -140 on the live line (Saints +110), spread -1½, total 54½.

7:40 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 24, Saints 17. The Raiders have the ball in Saints territory and are -280 on the live line (Saints +225), spread -5½, total 55½.

7:26 p.m.: The Saints are forced to punt with 5:59 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are now -160 on the live line (Saints +130), spread -2½, total 58½.

7:12 p.m.: The Raiders have taken the lead and are now favored to win. Darren Waller catches a 1-yard TD on fourth down, and the Raiders go ahead 24-17 with 9:58 left in the third quarter. The Raiders become -150 favorites on the live line (Saints +120), spread -2½, total 61½.

6:55 p.m.: Some player props that have already cashed:

Raiders — Carr over 1½ TD passes (-130); Darren Waller over 4½ receptions (5), over 53½ yards (54), will score a TD (+260).

Saints — Brees will throw an interception (+145); Kamara over 56½ rushing yards (60), Kamara will score a TD (-140)

6:52 p.m.: Yes, the game will be tied again after 0-0 prop cashes at even money (+100).

6:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -3, total 24.

6:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Saints 17. Daniel Carlson kicks a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the half to tie the game. First-half winners: Raiders +2½, over 23½.

6:42 p.m.: A mistake by Brees. Nicholas Morrow intercepts Brees’ pass, and the Raiders have a chance to add points before halftime, already in Saints territory.

6:39 p.m.: There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -300.

6:36 p.m.: Zay Jones catches a 15-yard TD pass from Derek Carr, and the Raiders cut the Saints’ lead to 17-14 with 1:44 left in the second quarter. The Saints slip to -300 on the live line (Raiders +240), spread -5½, total 57½.

6:21 p.m.: The Saints strike right back. Jared Cook catches a 6-yard TD pass from Drew Brees, and the Saints take a 17-7 lead with 5:22 left in the second quarter. The Saints are now -700 on the live line (Raiders +475), spread 9½, total 53½.

6:10 p.m.: The Raiders are on the board at Allegiant Stadium. Alec Ingold catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Saints’ lead to 10-7 with 8:55 left in the second quarter. The Saints slip to -300 on the live line (Raiders +240), spread -6½, total 49½.

6 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Saints 10, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Saints -½ (+120), over 9½ (-130).

The Raiders forced a punt and have the ball back near midfield. The Saints are -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread 9½, total 47½.

5:56 p.m.: Teams that have relocated are 6-3 in their home openers since 1970, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Raiders have some work to do.

5:54 p.m.: The Raiders get to midfield but have to punt again. The Saints are still -650 on the live line (Raiders +450), spread -10½, total 47½.

5:52 p.m.: On the tortured exra point: The Saints kicked for one point, and there was a Raiders penalty. That moved the ball to the 1, and the Saints decided to go for 2. Kamara scored, but there was a penalty on the Saints. With the ball moved back, the Saints kicked the extra point.

Bad beat for bettors who wagered that there will be a successful 2-point conversion (+300).

5:50 p.m.: Kamara was 5-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate, +525 at Circa.

5:44 p.m.: The first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium has been scored by a New Orleans Saint. Alvin Kamara fights across the goal line from a yard out, and the Saints take a 10-0 lead with 3:51 left in the first quarter (after a series of penalties on the point-after try). The Saints shoot to -650 on the live line (Raiders +450), spread 11½, total 49½.

5:42 p.m.: Abram was hurt after running into a television cart, but he appears to be OK.

5:40 p.m.: Trainers are helping Raiders safety Johnathan Abram after he was injured on the sideline. The Saints have the ball at the Raiders 1-yard line.

5:31 p.m.: The Raiders pick up a first down then are forced to punt. The Saints still lead 3-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter. The Saints are now -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -6½, total 45½.

5:26 p.m.: The first score of the game will not be a touchdown cashes at +150.

5:24 p.m.: Wil Lutz kicks a 31-yard field goal, and the Saints take a 3-0 lead with 11:11 left in the first quarter. The Saints are now -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), spread -5½, total 47½. The Saints moved down the field easily, but the Raiders got a stop in the red zone to force the field goal.

5:19 p.m.: The Saints get the ball first. Here are some Saints player props: Drew Brees 264½ passing yards, Alvin Kamara 56½ rushing yards, Emanuel Sanders 60½ receiving yards.

5:18 p.m.: We are underway. The NFL has come to Las Vegas.

4:50 p.m.: Sharp bettors are backing the Raiders tonight. The consensus line is down to Raiders +4 after bettors hit Raiders +5½ on Monday morning, local sportsbook directors said.

The Westgate is asking for New Orleans money at Saints -3½, while Boyd Gaming is at Saints -4½. The line has come down from as high as 6½ earlier in the week.

The consensus total is 48, but 47½ is available at several sportsbooks. The South Point has 48½ posted. The total has come down from 51½ earlier in the week.

The Saints money line is as high as -220 at Boyd and as low as -190 at South Point. The Raiders are as high as +176 at Circa Sports and as low as +165 at Station Casinos.

