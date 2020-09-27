NFL BETTING BLOG: Panthers upset Chargers at +230

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner around New England Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a poke in the eye as he closes in to sack New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the 2-0 Raiders going to New England to take on the Patriots; the Cowboys playing the Seahawks in Seattle; and the Packers heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:14 p.m.: The Cowboys have drawn within 30-28 of the Seahawks with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter. Seattle is still -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165).

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 21, Chargers 16. The Panthers win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +230 ML. The game stays under 43½. The Chargers couldn’t connect on a catch-and-lateral that would have scored on the final play. There were no defenders positioned to stop it, but the pitch was off the mark.

4:06 p.m.: Matt Prater makes a 35-yard field goal, and the Lions have tied the Cardinals at 23 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -175 on the live line (Lions +145).

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 36, Jets 7. The Colts cover easily as 11½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under under 44.

3:51 p.m.: Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys’ fourth receiver, catches his second TD pass of the day, and Dallas cuts Seattle’s lead to 30-22 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are still -450 on the live line (Cowboys +340).

3:47 p.m.: Keenan Allen catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Chargers cut the Panthers’ lead to 21-16 with 4:33 left (2-point try failed). The Panthers are -350 on the live line (Chargers +270).

3:40 p.m.: Andy Isabella catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals go back in front of the Lions 23-20 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -190 favorites on the live line (Lions +155).

3:31 p.m.: The Panthers respond with a field goal to push the lead back to 21-10 over the Chargers with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Panthers are -700 on the live line (Chargers +475), spread -7½, total 39½.

3:28 p.m.: Cowboys turnovers to close the first half and open the second half have helped the Seahawks go from a 16-15 lead to a 30-15 lead with 14:17 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are now -1,600 on the live line (C0wboys +850), spread -13½, total 71½.

3:20 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to cut the Panthers’ lead to 18-10 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. The Panthers are -320 on the live line (Chargers +250), spread -5½, total 39½.

3:16 p.m.: The Jets might be unbettable. The 11½-point underdogs are down 31-7 to the Colts at the end of the third quarter.

3:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1, total 28½.

3:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 15. First-half winners: Seahawks -3 (-120), over 27½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3 (+100), total 21.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 23, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Bucs -3 (-120), over 21.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -4½, total 28.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 13. First-half winners: Lions +3 (+100), over 26½.

2:43 p.m.: Tom Brady throws his third TD pass of the first half to give the Buccaneeers a 23-3 lead over the Broncos with 2:19 left in the second quarter (extra point no good). The Bucs are -6,000 on the live line (Broncos +2,000), spread -19½, total 47½.

2:35 p.m.: Catching up with the late afternoon games:

— The Seahawks and Cowboys are tied at 9 with 9:10 left in the second quarter, but Seattle is driving.

— The Buccaneers lead the Broncos 17-3 with 5:30 left in the second quarter.

— The Cardinals just went ahead of the Lions 13-10 with under two minutes left to halftime.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -5½, total 21½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 18, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 21½.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Colts -4½, total 21½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 17, Jets 7. First-half winners: Colts -7, over 23.

1:51 p.m.: FINAL: It’s a tie. Bengals 23, Eagles 23. The Bengals cover as 5½-point road underdogs. ML pushes. The game stays under 47.

1:40 p.m.: Final prop grades from Raiders-Patriots:

General props: Largest lead will be over 14½ points; longest TD under 40½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (+250); there won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-380); there won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-360); a team will score three straight times (-210); a team will score in the final two minutes of the first half (-300); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100, at 3-3).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (24), over 239½ passing yards (261), over 1½ TD passes (2, +125); won’t throw an interception (-110); Josh Jacobs won’t score a TD (+100); Darren Waller under 54½ receiving yards (9), won’t score a TD (-260); Hunter Renfrow over 41½ receiving yards (84).

Patriots props: Cam Newton under 20½ completions (17), under 247½ passing yards (162), under 1½ TD passes (1, -120), won’t score a TD (-120), under 44½ rushing yards (27); Sony Michel over 45½ rushing yards (117); Julian Edelman under 4½ receptions (2, +140), under 65½ receiving yards (23), won’t score a TD (-220).

1:34 p.m.: The Panthers have kicked two field goals to take an early 6-0 lead on the Chargers. The Chargers are -150 on the live line (Panthers +120), spread -2½, total 43½.

1:28 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 30, Falcons 26. The Bears rally from down 26-10 in the fourth quarter to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 46½.

1:21 p.m.: It’s gotta be hard to be a Falcons fan. Nick Foles throws his third TD pass of the fourth quarter, and the Bears lead 30-26 with 1:30 to play after being down 26-10 going to the fourth quarter.

1:20 p.m.: The next set of games is about to start:

Lions (+200) at Cardinals (-5, 55½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 42½, -265) at Broncos (+225), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+200) at Seahawks (-5½, 56½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: Two early games are coming right down to the end. The Eagles and Bengals are in overtime tied at 23, and the Falcons are clinging to a 26-23 lead over the Bears with two minutes left.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 36, Raiders 20. The Patriots cover as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. The game goes over 47.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 31, Vikings 30. The Vikings cover as 2½-point home underdogs, but the Titans win straight-up at -150 ML. The game goes over 49. The Titans came back after trailing 24-12.

1:11 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Steelers 28, Texans 21. The Steelers rally from deficits of 14-3 and 21-17 to cover as 4-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 46½.

FINAL: 49ers 36, Giants 9. The 49ers cover as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game goes over 43½. A spate of injuries, including to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, didn’t matter.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 35, Rams 32. The Bills score with 15 seconds left to cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game went way over 46½. The Bills led 28-3, then the Rams ripped off 29 straight points to take a 32-28 lead before Buffalo score in the final seconds.

1:04 p.m.: The Bills appear to have avoided a monumental collapse. Tyler Kroft catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 35-32 lead on the Rams with 15 seconds left. Buffalo benefited from a highly controversial pass interference call against the Rams on fourth down to set up the TD.

1:02 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Jets (+500) at Colts (-11½, 44, -700), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (+230) at Chargers (-6, 43½, -270), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 34, Washington 20. Cleveland covers as a 7-point home favorite, -330 ML. The game goes over 45.

12:48 p.m.: That should just about do it in New England. Burkhead scores his third TD of the day, and the Patriots lead the Raiders 29-13 with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots missed the extra point, so it is still a two-score game.

12:43 p.m.: And the Bills have coughed up the lead. Darrell Henderson runs in from a yard out, and the Rams lead 32-28 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams trailed 28-3 in the third quarter. The Rams move to -300 on the live line (Bills +240).

12:36 p.m.: Carlson makes a 25-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Patriots’ lead to 23-13 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are still -2,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,100).

12:31 p.m.: The Bills appear to have forgotten that there are two halves to a football game. Buffalo once led 28-3, but the Rams have cut the lead to 28-25 with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are still -280 on the live line (Rams +225).

12:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 23, Raiders 10. But the Raiders are driving. The Patriots are -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800).

12:27 p.m.: The Titans have roared back to take a 25-24 lead on the Vikings with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Minnesota had a 24-12 lead. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Vikings +115).

12:24 p.m.: Folk adds a field goal, and the Patriots extend their lead to 23-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are now -2,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,000).

12:15 p.m.: The Bengals have taken a 17-16 lead on the Eagles with 2:22 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are still -170 on the live line (Bengals +140), spread -2½, total 48½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington has taken a 20-17 lead on Cleveland with 2:20 left in the third quarter. The Browns are still -125 favorites on the live line (Washington -105).

12:09 p.m.: Burkhead runs in from 5 yards out, and the Patriots extend their lead over the Raiders to 20-10 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are up to -1,200 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -10½, total 46½.

12:01 p.m.: Carlson misses a 41-yard field goal for the Raiders, and the Patriots retain a 13-10 lead with 10:43 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:57 a.m.: Washington trims the Browns’ lead to 17-13 on Antonio Gibson’s 2-yard run with 9:05 left in the third quarter. The extra point is no good. The Browns are still -450 on the live line (Washington +300).

11:52 a.m.: The Bills are destroying the Rams, up 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Falcons have extended their lead to 23-10 on the Bears early in the third quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Here are all the second-half lines:

Patriots -3, total 23 (Patriots leading 13-10)

Rams -3½, total 23 (Bills leading 21-3)

Browns -1, total 22½ (Browns leading 17-7)

Titans -3, total 24½ (Vikings leading 17-9)

Steelers -2½ (-120), total 24 (Texans leading 21-17)

Giants PK (-120), total 21½ (49ers leading 16-6)

Falcons PK, total 23½ (Falcons leading 16-10)

Eagles -3, total 23½ (Eagles leading 13-10)

11:43 a.m.: Foster Moreau caught a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr for the Raiders to cut the Patriots’ lead to 13-10 right before halftime. That TD allowed the Raiders to cover +4 in the first half.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Raiders +4, under 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½ (-120), total pushes on 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 16, Giants 6. First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 21.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Bears 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (-120), over 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Titans 9. First-half winners: Vikings +1, over 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Steelers 17. First-half winners: Texans +3, over 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Washington 7. First-half winners: Browns -4, over 22½.

11:24 a.m.: Rex Burkhead scores on an 11-yard catch and run, and the Patriots lead the Raiders 13-3 with 34 seconds left until halftime. Burkhead was 20-1 to score the first TD of the game.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they are put on the board):

Patriots -3, total 23 (Patriots leading 13-10)

Rams -3½, total 23 (Bills leading 21-3)

Browns -1, total 22½ (Browns leading 17-7)

Titans -3, total 24½ (Vikings leading 17-9)

Steelers -2½ (-120), total 24 (Texans leading 21-17)

Giants PK (-120), total 21½ (49ers leading 16-6)

Falcons PK, total 23½ (Falcons leading 16-10)

Eagles -3, total 23½ (Eagles leading 13-10)

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Rams 3. First-half winners: Bills -½, over 22½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers have rallied from a 14-3 deficit to take a 17-14 lead on the Texans with 1:14 left until halftime. The Steelers are -230 on the live line (Texans +185), spread -3½, total 55½.

11:17 a.m.: We’re approaching halftime in all the games. We’ll try to pump out the second-half lines as soon as they’re posted and review the first-half betting winners.

11:09 a.m.: The Patriots force a punt and have the ball back with 5:38 left until halftime. Patriots lead 6-3 and are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:02 a.m.: The Raiders stand up in the red zone, and the Patriots settle for a field goal and a 6-3 lead with 7:56 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -5½, total 38½.

10:55 a.m.: The Patriots have the ball back after recovering a fumble with 12:02 left in the second quarter.

10:49 a.m.: Nick Folk makes a 33-yard field goal, and the Patriots tie the Raiders at 3 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -196 on the Boyd Gaming live line (Raiders +158), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bills have started fast. They are out to a 14-0 lead on the Rams with 10:04 left in the second quarter.

10:42 a.m.: The first score of the Raiders game will not be a touchdown cashes at +160. There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +120.

10:41 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Patriots 0. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Raiders have to settle for a 29-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but they take a 3-0 lead on the Patriots with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:34 a.m.: No harm done for the Raiders. Johnathan Abram intercepts Cam Newton, and the Raiders have the ball back about where they had it before at the Patriots 14.

10:32 a.m.: A promising Raiders drive ends on a fumble in the red zone with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are now -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), spread -5½, total 37½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders are mounting a drive with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

10:17 a.m.: The Falcons score the first touchdown of the day on a 1-yard catch by Hayden Hurst. The extra point is no good, but the Falcons lead the Bears 6-0.

10:14 a.m.: DraftKings Sportsbook (not available in Nevada) took a $500,000 bet on the Giants +4 (-117) and $500,000 on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over 244½ yards (-110), the book confirmed on Twitter.

10:10 a.m.: The Patriots and Raiders have traded punts to start the game. New England has the ball back in a scoreless game with 11:56 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -6½, total 44½.

10:03 a.m.: Here we go with Week 3 of the NFL.

9:40 a.m.: Here are some of the key line moves this morning (odds from the Westgate):

Patriots from -6½ to -7

Raiders-Patriots total from 47½ to 47

Steelers from -4½ to -3½ back to -4

Texans-Steelers total from 45½ to 46½

Titans from -3 to -2½

Eagles from -4 to -5½

Falcons from -3 to -2½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Raiders (+270 ML) at Patriots (-7, total 47, -330 ML), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+110) at Bills (-2, 46½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+175) at Steelers (-4, 46½, -200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-3, 43½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-2½ -120, 49, -150) at Vikings (+130), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+270) at Browns (-7, 45, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+200) at Eagles (-5½, 47, -240), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+120) at Falcons (-2½, 46½, -140), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+500) at Colts (-11½, 44, -700), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+230) at Chargers (-6, 43½, -270), 1:05 p.m.

— Lions (+200) at Cardinals (-5, 55½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-6, 42½, -265) at Broncos (+225), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (+200) at Seahawks (-5½, 56½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+160) at Saints (-3½, 52, -180), 5:20 p.m.

