NFL BETTING BLOG: Raiders FG hits plus-money props

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) closes in on a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the 2-0 Raiders going to New England to take on the Patriots; the Cowboys playing the Seahawks in Seattle; and the Packers heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:49 p.m.: Nick Folk makes a 33-yard field goal, and the Patriots tie the Raiders at 3 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -196 on the Boyd Gaming live line (Raiders +158), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bills have started fast. They are out to a 14-0 lead on the Rams with 10:04 left in the second quarter.

10:42 a.m.: The first score of the Raiders game will not be a touchdown cashes at +160. There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +120.

10:41 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Patriots 0. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Raiders have to settle for a 29-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but they take a 3-0 lead on the Patriots with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:34 a.m.: No harm done for the Raiders. Johnathan Abram intercepts Cam Newton, and the Raiders have the ball back about where they had it before at the Patriots 14.

10:32 a.m.: A promising Raiders drive ends on a fumble in the red zone with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are now -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), spread -5½, total 37½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders are mounting a drive with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

10:17 a.m.: The Falcons score the first touchdown of the day on a 1-yard catch by Hayden Hurst. The extra point is no good, but the Falcons lead the Bears 6-0.

10:14 a.m.: DraftKings Sportsbook (not available in Nevada) took a $500,000 bet on the Giants +4 (-117) and $500,000 on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over 244½ yards (-110), the book confirmed on Twitter.

10:10 a.m.: The Patriots and Raiders have traded punts to start the game. New England has the ball back in a scoreless game with 11:56 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -6½, total 44½.

10:03 a.m.: Here we go with Week 3 of the NFL.

9:40 a.m.: Here are some of the key line moves this morning (odds from the Westgate):

Patriots from -6½ to -7

Raiders-Patriots total from 47½ to 47

Steelers from -4½ to -3½ back to -4

Texans-Steelers total from 45½ to 46½

Titans from -3 to -2½

Eagles from -4 to -5½

Falcons from -3 to -2½

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here is today’s schedule (odds from the Westgate):

Raiders (+270 ML) at Patriots (-7, total 47, -330 ML), 10 a.m.

Rams (+110) at Bills (-2, 46½, -130), 10 a.m.

Texans (+175) at Steelers (-4, 46½, -200), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3, 43½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Titans (-2½ -120, 49, -150) at Vikings (+130), 10 a.m.

Washington (+270) at Browns (-7, 45, -330), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+200) at Eagles (-5½, 47, -240), 10 a.m.

Bears (+120) at Falcons (-2½, 46½, -140), 10 a.m.

Jets (+500) at Colts (-11½, 43½, -700), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (+240) at Chargers (-6½, 43½, -280), 1:05 p.m.

Lions (+200) at Cardinals (-5½, 55½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 42½, -260) at Broncos (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+200) at Seahawks (-5½, 56½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Packers (+160) at Saints (-3½, 52, -180), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.