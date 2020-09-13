NFL BETTING BLOG: Raiders win — and cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The first Sunday of the NFL season has arrived.

Week 1 features several compelling matchups, starting with the debut of the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road at the Carolina Panthers. The New England Patriots play their first game without quarterback Tom Brady, and the six-time Super Bowl winner has his own debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Jets 17. Bills cover as 6½-point home favorites, -300 ML. Game goes over 39.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 38, Falcons 25. The Seahawks cover on the road in a pick’em game. Game sails over 49½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 38, Browns 6. Ravens cash easily as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. Game stays under 47½.

1:10 p.m.: Bears into the lead, up 27-23 with 1:54 to go.

1:08 p.m.: Chargers at Bengals has kicked off. The Chargers are 3-point road favorites, total 41.

1:06 p.m.: The Bears have mounted a huge rally and have a chance to win. Lions clinging to a 23-20 lead at the two-minute warning. The Bears are at the Lions 32.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 34, Panthers 30. Raiders hold on as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game sails over 48.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 27, Colts 20. Jaguars cash at +7, +265 ML. Game goes over 44½. Jacksonville’s victory wipes out 425 entries (out of 1,390) in the Circa Survivor last man standing contest. Indianapolis was the most popular selection.

One (very game-theory-minded) person took the Jaguars.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 21, Dolphins 11. Patriots cash as 7-point home favorites, -350 on the money line. The game stays under 41½. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception in the end zone in the last two minutes as Miami tried for the backdoor cover.

Two huge Patriots -7 bets cashed, $525,000 at BetMGM and $275,000 at William Hill.

12:49 p.m.: Washington goes in front 24-17 with 6:13 to play on Peyton Barber’s 3-yard TD run. Washington is now -320 on the live line (Eagles +250).

12:46 p.m.: Josh Jacobs runs in from six yards out, and the Raiders are back in front 34-30 with 4:08 to go. The Raiders are -400 on the live line to hold on (Panthers +300).

12:41 p.m.: Philip Rivers is intercepted, and the Jaguars are on the verge of a massive upset. Jacksonville makes a field goal to take a 27-20 lead with 2:50 to play.

12:36 p.m.: Remember when the Raiders were up double digits? Robby Anderson takes a Teddy Bridgewater pass 75 yards to the end zone, and the Panthers lead 30-27 with 8:29 to go after a 2-point conversion. The Panthers are favored at -150 (Raiders +120).

12:34 p.m.: Some underdogs barking in the fourth quarter. Washington ties the Eagles at 17 with 14:15 to go, and the Jaguars have gone ahead of the Colts 24-20 with 5:56 left. The Eagles are still -250 on the live line, but the Jaguars are now favored at -120.

12:32 p.m.: The Raiders are back in the danger zone, punting it back to Carolina with 9:27 to go. The Raiders are still -280 on the live line (Panthers +225).

12:30 p.m.: The Patriots get breathing room on Sony Michel’s 1-yard TD run. The Patriots lead 21-11 with 5:23 to go. Dolphins +7 backers need Ryan Fitzpatrick to pull off the backdoor cover.

12:27 p.m.: The Colts take a 20-17 lead with 9:39 to play. They were the No. 1 pick in the Circa Survivor contest (pick one straight-up winner each week).

12:24 p.m.: The Panthers aren’t going away. McCaffrey scores from three yards out, and the Raiders’ lead is down to 27-22 with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter. Raiders still -450 on the live line (Panthers +340), spread -5½, total 58½.

12:16 p.m.: The Colts have not been able to shake loose from the Jaguars, and the game is tied at 17 going to the fourth quarter. Colts still -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), spread -3½.

12:11 p.m.: The Dolphins are back in the game. Jordan Howard scores from a yard out, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick scores a 2-point run, and the Patriots’ lead is cut to 14-11 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter. Patriots still -400 on the live line (Dolphins +300).

12:05 p.m.: Josh Jacobs runs in from seven yards out, and the Raiders have taken control with a 27-15 lead with 5:29 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -900 on the live line (Panthers +575), spread -10½, total 58½.

12:01 p.m.: Washington slices Philadelphia’s lead to 17-14 with 9:25 left in the third quarter. Eagles still -320 on the live line (Washington +250), spread -5½, total 47½.

11:57 a.m.: The Raiders get a stop and have the ball at midfield with a 20-15 lead. Raiders up to -400 on the live line (Panthers +300), spread -6½.

11:54 a.m.: The Lions extend their lead to 20-6 with 10:37 left in the third quarter. Lions up to -1,000 on the live line (Bears +625), spread -10½.

11:49 a.m.: Carlson hits a 54-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 20-15 with 9:38 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are now -280 on the live line (Panthers +225), spread -4½, total 54½.

11:47 a.m.: Cam Newton gets his second rushing TD, and the Patriots lead the Dolphins 14-3. The Patriots are now -1,600 on the live line (Dolphins +850), -12½ spread.

11:40 a.m.: First-half winners:

— Patriots -4, under 20½

— Raiders -1, over 23½

— Seahawks +½, over 23½

— Ravens -4½, over 23½

— Bills -3½, over 19

— Lions -1, under 21

— Jaguars +4, over 22

— Packers +½, over 21½

— Eagles -3, over 20½

11:35 a.m.: Second-half lines (filling in as they appear):

— Patriots -3 (-120), total 20 (Patriots lead 7-3)

— Raiders -1, total 24 (Raiders lead 17-15)

— Falcons -1, total 24½ (Seahawks lead 14-12)

— Ravens -2½, total 22½ (Ravens lead 24-6)

— Bills -3, total 19 (Bills lead 21-3)

— Bears -½, total 20 (Lions lead 13-6)

— Colts -3 (-120), total 23 (Colts lead 17-14)

— Vikings -3½ (+100), total 22 (Packers lead 22-10)

— Eagles -1½, total 20½ (Eagles lead 17-7)

11:10 a.m.: Nelson Agholor catches a 23-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to put the Raiders back in front at 17-12 with 1:54 left until halftime. Raiders now -250 on the live line (Panthers +200), spread -4½, total 55½.

11:08 a.m.: Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs limped off with an injury, but he is already over his yardage prop of 48½ for the day with 55 so far.

11:02 a.m.: Couple of easy winners shaping up: Eagles (-5½) up 17-0 on Washington, Buffalo (-6½) up 21-0 on the Jets.

11 a.m.: The Panthers go back in front of the Raiders 12-10 on a 46-yard field goal with 5:03 left before halftime. The Raiders are still -140 on the live line (Panthers +110), spread -1½, total 50½.

10:58 a.m.: Nyheim Hines has his second TD of the day, this time on an 8-yard pass from Philip Rivers, and Indianapolis retakes the lead on Jacksonville at 14-7 with 4:45 left before halftime.

10:52 a.m.: The Packers sack Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety. The Vikings still lead 7-5. Minnesota still -140 on the live line (Packers +110), spread -2½.

10:49 a.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 20-yard field goal, and the Raiders retake the lead at 10-9 with 8:13 left until halftime. Raiders now -140 on the live line (Panthers +110), spread -1½ , total 50½.

10:48 a.m.: The Jaguars strike back and tie the Colts at 7 with !0:42 left in the second quarter. Colts still -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), -4½ spread.

10:46 a.m.: Vikings stop the Packers on fourth-and-goal. Minnesota leads 7-3, goes to -190 on the live line (Packers +155), spread -3½.

10:44 a.m.: The Bills are all over the Jets, up 14-0 late in the first quarter. Buffalo up to -2,000 on the live line (Jets +1,000), spread -17½.

10:39 a.m.: Cam Newton and the Patriots are on the board. Newton scored himself on a 4-yard run. The Patriots up to -800 on the live line (Dolphins +525), -11½ spread.

10:36 a.m.: The Browns close the gap to 10-6. Baltimore still -500 on the live line (Browns +375), -9½ spread.

10:34 a.m.: The Seahawks are out to a 14-3 lead over the Falcons. Seattle is up to -350 on the live line (Falcons +270), spread -7½, total 55½.

10:31 a.m.: Christian McCaffrey runs in from six yards out to put the Panthers back on top of the Raiders, 9-7 (extra point missed). The Raiders are still favored at -120 on the live line.

10:27 a.m.: The Ravens are the first team to take a two-score lead, going up 10-0 on the Browns after Cleveland failed on a fake punt. Ravens already up to -1,200 on the live line (Browns +700).

10:19 a.m.: Josh Jacobs plunges in from a yard out, and the Raiders take a 7-3 lead on the Panthers. Raiders now -175 on the live line (Panthers +145), spread -3½, total 52½. Jacobs was -165 to score a TD.

10:13 a.m.: The Panthers kick a 47-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders. Carolina is favored now, -125 on the live line.

10:11 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Seahawks. Atlanta is now -145 on the live line.

10:08 a.m.: The first score of the season is a TD run by Indianapolis’ Nyheim Hines. The Colts lead Jacksonville 7-0 with 11:49 in the first quarter.

10:02 a.m.: Some player props for the Raiders game: Derek Carr 269½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -150); Josh Jacobs 87½ rushing yards; Henry Ruggs 3½ receptions (over -130), 48½ yards

10 a.m.: Here we go. The NFL season is here.

9:43 p.m.: BetMGM has reported a few big bets for today’s slate:

— $525,000 on Patriots -7

— $175,000 on Lions -2½

— $110,000 on Raiders-Panthers over 48

9:35 a.m.: Line moves from overnight:

— Miami-New England total from 41½ to 42

— Baltimore down from -7½ to -7

— Seattle down from -1½ to PK

— Philadelphia from -5 to -5½

— Indianapolis down from -8 to -7; total down from 45 to 44

— Minnesota down from -2½ to -1½; total down from 45 to 44½

— Chargers-Cincinnati total down from 41½ to 41

— Tampa Bay-New Orleans total up from 47½ to 48

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how the NFL lines shape up (odds from the Westgate):

Miami (+290 ML) at New England (-7 -120, total 42, -350 ML), 10 a.m.

Cleveland (+290) at Baltimore (-7, 47½, -350), 10 a.m.

New York Jets (+250) at Buffalo (-6½, 39½, -300), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 48, -155) at Carolina (+135), 10 a.m.

Seattle (PK, 49, -110) at Atlanta (-110), 10 a.m.

Philadelphia (-5½, 42, -220) at Washington (+190), 10 a.m.

Chicago (+115) at Detroit (-2½, 42½, -135), 10 a.m.

Indianapolis (-7, 44, -320) at Jacksonville (+265), 10 a.m.

Green Bay (+105) at Minnesota (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3 +100, 41, -145) at Cincinnati (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (+250) at San Francisco (-6½, 48, -300)

Tampa Bay (+160) at New Orleans (-3½, 48, -180)

Dallas (-2, 51½, -130) at Los Angeles Rams (+110)

