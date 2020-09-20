NFL BETTING BLOG: Rams burying Eagles

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Marquee matchups include Atlanta at Dallas and Minnesota at Indianapolis, all four 0-1 teams desperate to avoid going 0-2. Kansas City plays at the Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore goes to Houston in the late afternoon window. And then New England goes to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:53 a.m.: The Rams are destroying the Eagles. Los Angeles leads 21-3 with 12:15 left in the second quarter. The Rams are now -800 on the live line (Eagles +525), spread -12½, total 58½.

10:49 a.m.: Jordan Reed catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the 49ers have taken a 14-3 lead on the Jets with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are now -1,200 on the live line (Jets +700), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Packers, taking a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lions are now favored at -125 on the live line (Packers -105), spread -1½, total 57½.

10:32 a.m.: A couple of favorites are out to big leads. The Buccaneers are out to a 14-0 lead on the Panthers, including a 23-yard Mike Evans TD pass from Tom Brady. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Panthers +800).

The Bears lead the Giants 10-0 and are -600 on the live line (Giants +420).

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Hurst is all alone for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and the Falcons lead the Cowboys 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -280 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -6½, total 61½.

10:27 a.m.: The Falcons are all over the Cowboys, whose offense is struggling with both starting offensive tackles out. Atlanta leads 7-0 and just forced a second fumble with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:02 a.m.: Here we go. Week 2 is underway.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

— Cowboys fall from -3½ to -2½ (-120) against the Falcons.

— Colts from -3 (-120) to -3½ against the Vikings.

— Lions-Packers total from 50 to 51.

— Bears down from -5½ to -4½ against the Giants.

— Giants-Bears total up from 42 to 43.

— Titans down from -7½ to -7 against the Jaguars.

— Jaguars-Titans total up from 44 to 45.

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s today’s schedule (odds from the Westgate):

— Los Angeles Rams (+110 ML) at Philadelphia (-2, total 46, -130 ML), 10 a.m.

— Carolina (+320) at Tampa Bay (-8, 47, -380), 10 a.m.

— Denver (+250) at Pittsburgh (-6½, 41, -300), 10 a.m.

— Atlanta (+125) at Dallas (-2½ (-120), 53½, -145), 10 a.m.

— San Francisco (-7, 41, -335) at New York Jets (+275), 10 a.m.

— Buffalo (-5½, 42½, -250) at Miami (+210), 10 a.m.

— Minnesota (+160) at Indianapolis (-3½, 49, -180), 10 a.m.

— Detroit (+250) at Green Bay (-6½ (-120), 51, -300), 10 a.m.

— New York Giants (+185) at Chicago (-4½, 43, -215), 10 a.m.

— Jacksonville (+260) at Tennessee (-7 (+100), 45, -310), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+270) at Arizona (-7 (-120), 46½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Baltimore (-7½ (+100), 49½, -350) at Houston (+290), 1:25 p.m.

— Kansas City (-8½, 47½, -410) at Los Angeles Chargers (+340), 1:25 p.m.

— New England (+170) at Seattle (-4, 45, -190), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.