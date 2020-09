NFL BETTING BLOG: Seahawks get breathing room

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-39. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-39. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs past Detroit Lions' Amani Oruwariye during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Marquee matchups include Atlanta at Dallas and Minnesota at Indianapolis, all four 0-1 teams desperate to avoid going 0-2. Kansas City plays at the Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore goes to Houston in the late afternoon window. And then New England goes to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:32 p.m.: The Seahawks have some breathing room. Freddie Swain catches a 21-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead 28-17 with 2:00 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are up to -1,200 on the live line (Patriots +700), spread -9½, total 57½.

7:25 p.m.: The Seahawks get an interception at midfield with 4:30 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are up to -450 on the live line (Patriots +340), spread -6½, total 54½.

7:15 p.m.: The Seahawks hit another big pass. David Moore catches a 38-yard TD from Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks take a 21-17 lead with 7:04 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are now -300 on the live line (Patriots +240), spread -4½, total 54½.

7:06 p.m.: Nick Folk hits a 25-yard field goal, and the Patriots take a 17-14 lead with 10:12 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are still -125 favorites on the live line (Patriots -105), spread -1½, total 51½.

6:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3, total 23½.

6:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 14, Patriots 14. First-half winners: Patriots +3, over 21½.

6:22 p.m.: Metcalf was +155 to score a touchdown.

6:18 p.m.: DK Metcalf hauls in a beautiful 54-yard touchdown, and the Seahawks tie the game at 14 with 6:57 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -170 on the live line (Seahawks +140), spread -2½, total 57½.

6:06 p.m.: The Seahawks punt, and the Patriots go to -140 on the live line (Seahawks +110), spread -2½, total 52½.

5:57 p.m.: Cam Newton plows in from a yard out, and the Patriots take the lead at 14-7 with 13:59 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are now -125 favorites on the live line (Seahawks -105), total 55½.

5:54 p.m.: BetMGM confirmed that a bettor has wagered $450,000 on Seahawks -4 (to win $375,000).

5:43 p.m.: The Patriots’ interception return cashed the prop that there would be a defensive or special teams touchdown (+250). Lockett was +155 to score a touchdown.

5:40 p.m.: Seattle quickly responds. Tyler Lockett catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the game is tied at 7. The Seahawks are now -200 on the live line (Patriots +165), spread -3½, total 52½.

5:26 p.m.: Fast start for New England. Devin McCourty catches a pass that bounces off the receiver’s hands and returns it 42 yards for a touchdown. Patriots lead 7-0 with 13:39 left in the first quarter. Patriots jump to -140 favorites on the live line (Seahawks +110).

5:19 p.m.: Sunday night game getting ready to kick off:

— New England (+180) at Seattle (-4½, 45, -210), 5:20 p.m.

4:58 p.m.: Week 3 lines have been posted at the Westgate:

Thursday

— Dolphins at Jaguars (-2½)

Sunday

— Raiders at Patriots (-6½)

— Rams at Bills (-3 -120)

— Texans at Steelers (-6)

— 49ers (-4) at Giants

— Titans (-2½) at Vikings

— Washington at Browns (-6½)

— Bengals at Eagles (-6)

— Bears at Falcons (-3)

— Jets at Colts (-9½)

— Panthers at Chargers (-6½)

— Lions at Cardinals (-6)

— Buccaneers (-6) at Broncos

— Cowboys at Seahawks (-4½)

— Packers at Saints (-3½)

Monday

— Chiefs at Ravens (-3)

4:48 p.m.: The Chiefs’ win will be a popular result for all the teaser and money-line parlay bettors, and plenty of bettors loaded up on second-half and live bets on the Chiefs as well.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20 (OT). Butker hits a 58-yard field goal to end it after moving back five yards on a false start. The Chargers cover as 9-point home underdogs. The Chiefs win outright at -420 ML. The game stays under 47.

4:27 p.m.: The Chiefs are -145 favorites to win in overtime despite losing the coin flip (Chargers +115).

4:24 p.m.: Butker makes a 30-yard field goal at the gun, and we’re headed to overtime. Chiefs 20, Chargers 20 at the end of regulation.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 33, Texans 16. The Ravens cover as 7½-point road favorites, -350 ML. The total pushes on 49.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 30, Washington 15. The Cardinals win easily as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. The game stays just under 46½.

4:06 p.m.: Badgley kicks a 23-yard field goal to put the Chargers in front 20-17 with 2:27 to go. The Chiefs are still -140 favorites on the live line (Chargers +110).

3:50 p.m.: Here come the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill catches a 54-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes, and the 2-point pass is good. The Chiefs and Chargers are tied at 17 with 12:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are now -250 favorites on the live line (Chargers +200), spread -3½ (+115), total 43½.

3:43 p.m.: The Ravens have just about slammed the door on the Texans. Mark Ingram scores on a 30-yard run on fourth-and-1, and the Ravens lead 30-13 with 11:58 to go. The live money line is off the board.

3:34 p.m.: The Cardinals are cruising, up 27-3 against Washington with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray just scored on a 21-yard run for Arizona.

3:32 p.m.: Harrison Butker boots a 58-yard field goal, and the Chiefs cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-9 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are still -140 on the live line (Chiefs +110), spread -1½, total 40½.

3:22 p.m.: Michael Badgley kicks a 41-yard field goal, and the Chargers extend their lead to 17-6 over the Chiefs with 8:07 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are favored now at -150 on the live line (Chiefs +120), spread -2½, total 42½.

3:11 p.m.: BetMGM reported a bet of $150,000 on Washington-Cardinals under 20½ for the second half. It’s scoreless so far.

2:54 p.m.: Second-half lines:

— Chiefs -9½, total 24½

— Ravens -3 (+100), total 24

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Chiefs 6. First-half winners: Chargers +5, under 24, Chargers +230 ML.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 20, Texans 10. First-half winners: Ravens -4, over 24.

2:45 p.m.: The Chiefs trail the Chargers 14-6 late in the first half. The Chiefs are down to -150 favorites on the live line (Chargers +120), spread -2½, total 44½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -3, total 21.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 20, Washington 0. First-half winners: Cardinals -4, under 23.

2:18 p.m.: Catching up with afternoon games:

— The Cardinals lead Washington 17-0 at the two-minute warning of the first half.

— The Ravens lead the Texans 10-7 with 8:43 left in the second quarter.

— The Chargers lead the Chiefs 7-6 with 8:51 left in the second quarter.

2:13 p.m.: William Hill posted on Twitter that the Cowboys were 25-1 to win when they were down 39-24 in the fourth quarter, and that three bettors took them at those odds (no amount given).

🏈 #InPlayReplay 🏈 The Dallas Cowboys were 25/1 on LIVE InPlay when they were down 39-24 in the 4th Quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. Final Score

Atlanta: 39

Dallas: 40 Congrats to the 3 @WilliamHillNV bettors who had the comeback at those odds! #WHWinners — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) September 20, 2020

1:49 p.m.: Some more context on that Cowboys win. The Cowboys were 8-1 on the live money line after failing on a fake punt in the fourth quarter down 36-24. Dallas faced deficits of 20-0, 29-10 and 39-24 in the game.

1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 31, Dolphins 28. The Dolphins cover as 5½-point home underdogs on a TD pass with 49 seconds left. The Bills still win outright at -250 ML. The game goes over 42½.

1:36 p.m.: Doesn’t get crazier than this. FINAL: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39. The Cowboys get an onside kick, and Greg Zuerlein kicks a 46-yard field goal at the gun. The Falcons still cover as 2½- to 3-point road underdogs. Dallas wins somehow at -145 ML. The game goes way over 53½.

1:24 p.m.: The other two afternoon games about to kick off:

Baltimore (-7½, 49, -350) at Houston (+290), 1:25 p.m.

— Kansas City (-9, 47, -420) at Los Angeles Chargers (+350), 1:25 p.m.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 26, Broncos 21. The Broncos cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Steelers win outright at -300 ML. The game goves over 41.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneeers 31, Panthers 17. The Bucs cover as 8-point home favorites, -380 ML. The game goes just over 47. The Bucs held off a late attempt at a backdoor cover by the Panthers.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 37, Eagles 19. The Rams win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. Game goes over 46.

1:12 p.m.: The Broncos are driving for a big upset. They trail Pittsburgh 26-21 but have the ball at the Steelers 15 at the two-minute warning.

1:10 p.m.: The next game has kicked off:

— Washington (+270) at Arizona (-7 (-120), 46½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 42, Lions 21. The Packers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:06 p.m.: The Dolphins have taken the lead. Jordan Howard gets in from two yards out, and the Dolphins lead 20-17 with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are now -150 favorites on the live line (Bills +120).

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 17, Giants 13. The Giants cover as 4½-point road underdogs, but the Bears win at -215 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 31, Jets 13. The 49ers cover as 7-point road favorites, -335 ML. The game goes over 41.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 33, Jaguars 30. The Jaguars cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Titans win at -310 ML. The game goes way over 45.

12:58 p.m.: Stephen Gostkowski has bounced back from his dismal performance Monday, hitting a 49-yard field goal to give the Titans a 33-30 lead on the Jaguars with 1:36 to go.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 28, Vikings 11. The Colts cover as 3- to 3½-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 49.

12:54 p.m.: Ryan Succop kicks a 33-yard field goal, and the Bucs are back outside the number, up 24-14 on the Panthers with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter.

12:51 p.m.: The Steelers have extended their lead to 26-14 on the Broncos with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.

12:45 p.m.: The Cowboys fail on a fake punt, and the Falcons are looking good. Atlanta leads 36-24 with 13:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Falcons shoot to -1,400 on the live line (Cowboys +800).

12:35 p.m.: The Jaguars are looking for another huge upset. Chris Thompson scores on a 14-yard pass, and the Jaguars and Titans are tied at 30 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans are still -175 on the live line (Jaguars +145).

12:31 p.m.: The Panthers are fighting back. Christian McCaffrey scores on a 7-yard run, and the Bucs’ lead is down to 21-14 with 13:25 left in the fourth quarter.

12:26 p.m.: The Broncos have cut the Steelers’ lead to 17-14 with 1:07 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are still -350 on the live line (Broncos +270), spread -5½, total 41½.

12:24 p.m.: And some life from the Cowboys. Prescott scores on a QB sneak, and the Falcons’ lead is down to 29-24 with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Falcons down to -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165), spread -3½, total 70½.

12:14 p.m.: Some life from the Giants. Dion Lewis scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bears’ lead is down to 17-10 with 14:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -1,000 on the live line (Giants +625), spread -7½ (+115), total 36½ (over -150).

12:07 p.m.: The Packers flipped a switch on the Lions. Detroit led 14-3 early, but the Packers have scored 28 straight points to take a 31-14 lead with 8:32 left in the third quarter, the last TD a 6-yard interception return by Chandon Sullivan. The Packers are up to -4,000 on the live line (Lions +1,400), spread -16½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: Dak Prescott scores on a 1-yard keeper, and the Cowboys cut the Falcons’ lead to 29-17 with 12:23 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are still -500 on the live line (Cowboys +375), spread -7½, total 70½.

11:55 a.m.: James Robinson scores on a 17-yard run, and the Jaguars have cut the Titans’ lead to 24-17 with 7:04 left in the third quarter. The Titans are down to -650 on the live line (Jaguars +450), spread -7½, total 57½.

11:50 a.m.: Bills-Dolphins has entered a lightning delay. Don’t expect any updates on that one for a while. Bills lead 17-10 early in the third quarter.

11:48 a.m.: Aaron Jones rips off a 75-yard TD run, and the Packers have taken control against the Lions, up 24-14 early in the second half. The Packers are now -800 on the live line (Lions +525), spread -10½, total 62½.

11:44 a.m.: All the second-half lines:

— 49ers -2½, total 20

— Bears PK, total 19½

— Buccaneers -2½, total 21

— Titans PK (-120), total 22½

— Eagles -1½, total 23½

— Bills -½, total 21½

— Vikings -½ (+100), total 23

— Packers -3½ (-120), total 26½

— Steelers -3 (-120), total 19½

— Cowboys -6, total 27

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 29, Cowboys 10. First-half winners: Falcons +2, over 26.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Steelers -3½, under 20½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Bills -3, over 20½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Lions 14. First-half winners: Lions +4, over 24½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 15, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Colts -3, under 24.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 21, Eagles 16. First-half winners: Rams +1, over 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Bucs -4½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Titans -4, over 21½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half lines (will add as lines posted):

— 49ers -2½, total 20

— Bears PK, total 19½

— Buccaneers -2½, total 21

— Titans PK (-120), total 22½

— Eagles -1½, total 23½

— Bills -½, total 21½

— Vikings -½ (+100), total 23

— Packers -3½ (-120), total 26½

— Steelers -3 (-120), total 19½

— Cowboys -4½, total 27

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 21, Jets 3. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 20½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 17, Giants 0. First-half winners: Bears -3, under 21.

11:10 a.m.: The Bucs take a 21-0 lead on the Panthers on Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard run with 3:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are now -4,000 on the live line (Panthers +1,400), spread -22½, total 44½.

11:04 a.m.: The Cowboys finally stop the bleeding, as Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run to cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-7 with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are down to -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 67½.

10:53 a.m.: The Rams are destroying the Eagles. Los Angeles leads 21-3 with 12:15 left in the second quarter. The Rams are now -800 on the live line (Eagles +525), spread -12½, total 58½.

10:49 a.m.: Jordan Reed catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the 49ers have taken a 14-3 lead on the Jets with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are now -1,200 on the live line (Jets +700), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Packers, taking a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lions are now favored at -125 on the live line (Packers -105), spread -1½, total 57½.

10:32 a.m.: A couple of favorites are out to big leads. The Buccaneers are out to a 14-0 lead on the Panthers, including a 23-yard Mike Evans TD pass from Tom Brady. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Panthers +800).

The Bears lead the Giants 10-0 and are -600 on the live line (Giants +420).

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Hurst is all alone for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and the Falcons lead the Cowboys 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -280 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -6½, total 61½.

10:27 a.m.: The Falcons are all over the Cowboys, whose offense is struggling with both starting offensive tackles out. Atlanta leads 7-0 and just forced a second fumble with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:02 a.m.: Here we go. Week 2 is underway.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

— Cowboys fall from -3½ to -2½ (-120) against the Falcons.

— Colts from -3 (-120) to -3½ against the Vikings.

— Lions-Packers total from 50 to 51.

— Bears down from -5½ to -4½ against the Giants.

— Giants-Bears total up from 42 to 43.

— Titans down from -7½ to -7 against the Jaguars.

— Jaguars-Titans total up from 44 to 45.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Rams 37, Eagles 19 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Rams +2, over 46, Rams +110 ML

First-half winners: Rams +1, over 22½ (Rams 21-16)

Second-half winners: Rams +1½, under 23½ (Rams 16-3)

Yards per play: Rams 6.7, Eagles 5.3 (Rams lead 449-363 in total yards)

Third downs: Rams 7-12, Eagles 7-12

Fourth downs: Rams 1-1, Eagles 0-1

Turnovers: Rams 1, Eagles 3

Biggest lead: Rams 21-3 and 37-19; Eagles never led

— Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -8, over 47, Buccaneers -380 ML

First-half winners: Bucs -4½, under 23½ (Buccaneers 21-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 21 (Panthers 17-10)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 5.9, Panthers 6.0 (Panthers lead 427-339 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 5-11, Panthers 6-11

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 0-0, Panthers 1-2

Turnovers: Buccaneers 2, Panthers 4

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 21-0; Panthers never led

— Steelers 26, Broncos 21 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Broncos +6½, over 41, Steelers -300 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -3½, under 20½ (Steelers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Broncos +3, over 19½ (Broncos 18-9)

Yards per play: Steelers 6.4, Broncos 4.4 (Steelers lead 410-319 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 2-12, Broncos 5-15

Fourth downs: Steelers 1-2, Broncos 0-2

Turnovers: Steelers 2, Broncos 2

Biggest lead: Steelers 17-3; Broncos never led

Note: Broncos QB Jeff Driskel relieved an injured Drew Lock in the first quarter. Driskel completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Lock completed 1 of 5 passes for 20 yards before departing.

— Cowboys 40, Falcons 39 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Falcons +2½, over 53½, Cowboys -145 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +2, over 26 (Falcons 29-10)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -6, over 27 (Cowboys 30-10)

Yards per play: Cowboys 7.0, Falcons 5.3 (Cowboys lead total yards 570-380)

Third downs: Cowboys 7-13, Falcons 8-17

Fourth downs: Cowboys 0-2, Falcons 2-2

Turnovers: Cowboys 3, Falcons 0

Biggest lead: Cowboys 40-39 (only lead); Falcons 20-0

— 49ers 31, Jets 13 (at New York)

Full-game winners: 49ers -7, over 41, 49ers -335 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 20½ (49ers 21-3)

Second-half winners: Jets +2½, total pushes on 20 (tied 10-10)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.1, Jets 4.5 (49ers lead 359-277 in total yards)

Third downs: 49ers 7-13, Jets 5-14

Fourth downs: 49ers 0-0, Jets 0-2

Turnovers: 49ers 1, Jets 0

Biggest lead: 49ers 31-6; Jets never led

Note: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not play in the second half because of an injury. He was 14 of 16 for 131 yards and two TDs. Nick Mullens was 8 of 11 for 71 yards with an interception.

— Bills 31, Dolphins 28 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +5½, over 42½, Bills -250 ML

First-half winners: Bills -3, over 20½ (Bills 17-10)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 21½ (Dolphins 18-14)

— Colts 28, Vikings 11 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts -3½, under 49, Colts -180 ML

First-half winners: Colts -3, under 24 (Colts 15-3)

Second-half winners: Colts +½, under 23 (Colts 13-8)

— Packers 42, Lions 21 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers -6½, over 51, Packers -300 ML

First-half winners: Lions +4, over 24½ (Packers 17-14)

Second-half winners: Packers -3½, over 26½ (Packers 25-7)

— Bears 17, Giants 13 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Giants +4½, under 43, Bears -215 ML

First-half winners: Bears -3, under 21 (Bears 17-0)

Second-half winners: Giants PK, under 19½ (Giants 13-0)

— Titans 33, Jaguars 30 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +7, over 45, Titans -310 ML

First-half winners: Titans -4, over 21½ (Titans 24-10)

Second-half winners: Jaguars PK, over 22½ (Jaguars 20-9)

— Cardinals 30, Washington 15 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals -7, under 46½, Cardinals -330 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals -4, under 23 (Cardinals 20-0)

Second-half winners: Washington +3, over 21 (Washington 15-10)

— Ravens 33, Texans 16 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Ravens -7½, total pushes on 49, Ravens -350 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -4, over 24 (Ravens 20-10)

Second-half winners: Ravens -3, under 24 (Ravens 13-6)

— Chiefs 23, Chargers 20 (OT) (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers +9, under 47, Chiefs -420 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +5, under 24 (Chargers 14-6)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -9½, under 24½ (Chiefs 17-6)

IN PROGRESS

— New England (+180) at Seattle (-4½, 45, -210), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.