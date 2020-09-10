NFL BETTING BLOG: Travis Kelce TD prop cashes

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Members of the Houston Texans stretch near a social justice sign in the end zone prior to their NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A sign reminds shoppers to keep social distance and wear masks in at souvenir shop at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans throw a football outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cars are parked in a mostly empty parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Super Bowl flags fly outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A fan throws a football outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans arrive at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans tailgate in a partially filled parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The NFL season is finally here.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the Thursday night opener. The Chiefs are 9½-point favorites with a total of 53½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:15 p.m.: The Texans are forced to punt. Chiefs have the ball at their 9 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. Chiefs now -400 on the live line (Texans +300), spread -7½ (-105), total 52½.

6:11 p.m.: Kelce will score a TD cashes at -110. The game will be tied after 0-0 cashes at +120.

6:08 p.m.: Tie game. Travis Kelce catches a 6-yard TD pass from Mahomes to knot the game at 7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter. Chiefs now -380 on the live line (Texans +290), spread -6½ (-125), total 55½ (under -125).

6:05 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Texans 7, Chiefs 0. Chiefs are now -320 on the live line (Texans +250), spread -6½ (-120), total 53½. Kansas City is driving deep into Houston territory.

First-quarter winners: Texans +3, under 10 (-130), Texans ML +190. There will not be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at -125.

6 p.m.: Johnson was +175 to score a TD. The first score of the game will be a TD cashes at -220.

5:55 p.m.: David Johnson turns the corner for a 19-yard touchdown run, and the Texans lead 7-0 with 4:54 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are now -220 on the live line (Texans +180) spread -4½ (-120), total 53½.

Johnson was 10-1 to score the first TD of the game at the Westgate.

5:44 p.m.: The Chiefs put together a nice drive, have a TD correctly overturned and have to punt. Chiefs now -9½ (-125), total 49½.

5:33 p.m.: The Texans go three-and-out. Chiefs now -11½ on the live line, total 53½.

5:30 p.m.: We are underway on the 2020 NFL season. The game closes Chiefs -9½, total 53½. Money line: Chiefs -450/Texans +375. The Texans receive the kickoff.

5:25 p.m.: We’re waiting for the game to start. BetMGM reported a $100,000 wager on under 53½ Texans-Chiefs that would pay $90,909.10.

5:08 p.m.: The line is holding at Chiefs -9½, total 53½ as we get closer to kickoff. A couple of books are a notch higher on the total at 54. Circa Sports is at 53.

Some player props at the Westgate: For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes passing yards 305½, Mahomes touchdown passes 2½ (under -125), Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards 55½, Tyreek Hill receiving yards 71½.

For the Texans, Deshaun Watson passing yards 271½, Watson touchdown passes 1½ (over -150), David Johnson rushing yards 54½, Will Fuller receiving yards 66½.

4:30 p.m.: Bookmakers around Las Vegas are dealing with a typical situation: The public is laying the points with the favored Chiefs, while sharps are taking the underdog Texans.

“Everyone is on the Chiefs,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message. “Money-line bets are almost 7-to-1 Chiefs. They are all starting their money-line parlays and teasers with KC.”

Murray also reported sharp money on the over earlier in the week, while two other sportsbook directors said they had seen sharp under money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

