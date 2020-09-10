NFL BETTING BLOG: Under bettors weeping

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Members of the Houston Texans stretch near a social justice sign in the end zone prior to their NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A sign reminds shoppers to keep social distance and wear masks in at souvenir shop at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans throw a football outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cars are parked in a mostly empty parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Super Bowl flags fly outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A fan throws a football outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans arrive at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans tailgate in a partially filled parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The NFL season is finally here.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the Thursday night opener. The Chiefs are 9½-point favorites with a total of 53½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:24 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 34, Houston Texans 20. Chiefs cover as 9½-point favorites, -450 on the money line. The game goes just over 53½. Some early under bettors won with 56½ to 54½.

8:20 p.m.: Weep for the under bettors. Butker kicks a 19-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to put the Chiefs in front 34-20. The total closed at, yes, 53½.

8:11 p.m.: Watson runs in from a yard out, and the Texans cut the Chiefs’ lead to 31-20 with 2:38 remaining.

Time for under bettors to sweat a little bit.

8:05 p.m.: The Chiefs punt, and the Texans have the ball at their 36 with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter, down 31-13. Still some live bets and player props to be decided.

7:58 p.m.: Jordan Akins catches a 19-yard TD pass from Watson to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 31-13. The Texans missed a 2-point conversion attempt. The Chiefs are -18½ (+155) in live betting.

7:47 p.m.: Mahomes’ third touchdown pass cashes his prop of over 2½ (+105). Hill was even-money to score a TD.

7:45 p.m.: Tyreek Hill catches a 3-yard TD pass from Mahomes, and the Chiefs lead 31-7 with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter. The live line is off the board with the Chiefs so far ahead. Chiefs -23½ (-145), total 48½ (under -125) still available.

7:35 p.m.: Watson throws an interception while under pressure, and the Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed returns the ball to the Houston 15 with 14:15 left in the fourth quarter.

7:31 p.m.: End of the third quarter: Chiefs 24, Texans 7. Chiefs -4,000 on the live line (Texans +1,400), spread -16½ (-145), total 44½.

7:27 p.m.: The Chiefs punt, and the Texans take over with 1:12 left in the third quarter, down 24-7. Chiefs still -4,000 on the live line (Texans +1,400), spread -17½ (+115), total 44½ (under +115).

7:20 p.m.: The Texans have to punt with 5:57 left in the third quarter. Chiefs now -4,000 on the live line (Texans +1,400), spread -19½, total 48½.

7:13 p.m.: Edwards-Helaire will score a TD cashes at -145. A team will score three straight times already cashed at -250.

7:09 p.m.: Edwards-Helaire sprints to a 27-yard TD run, and the Chiefs lead 24-7 with 10:53 left in the third quarter. Chiefs now -2,500 on the live line (Texans +1,100), spread -17½, total 53½.

News flash: The champs are still really good. Starting to get out of hand.

7:03 p.m.: We’re underway in the second half. Chiefs receive.

6:57 p.m.: One player prop that already cashed: Edwards-Helaire over 55½ rushing yards (64 at halftime)

6:56 p.m.: NHL update: The Stars are -280 on the live line (Knights +225) holding a 1-0 lead heading to the third period.

6:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3½, total 27.

6:52 p.m.: At halftime, the Chiefs are -1,200 on the live line (Texans +700), spread -13½ (-120), total 51 (over -120).

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 17, Texans 7. Harrison Butker kicks a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half to extend Kansas City’s lead.

First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, under 26½, Chiefs ML -300.

6:44 p.m.: The Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn misses a 51-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the second quarter, and that will clinch the first-half cover for the Chiefs.

6:36 p.m.: Quick NHL note: The Knights are -150 on the live line (Stars +120) with the game scoreless late in the second period.

6:33 p.m.: Sammy Watkins catches a 2-yard TD pass from Mahomes, and the Chiefs lead 14-7 with 2:26 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are now -800 on the live line (Texans +525), spread -10½, total 50½.

6:15 p.m.: The Texans are forced to punt. Chiefs have the ball at their 9 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. Chiefs now -400 on the live line (Texans +300), spread -7½ (-105), total 52½.

6:11 p.m.: Kelce will score a TD cashes at -110. The game will be tied after 0-0 cashes at +120.

6:08 p.m.: Tie game. Travis Kelce catches a 6-yard TD pass from Mahomes to knot the game at 7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter. Chiefs now -380 on the live line (Texans +290), spread -6½ (-125), total 55½ (under -125).

6:05 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Texans 7, Chiefs 0. Chiefs are now -320 on the live line (Texans +250), spread -6½ (-120), total 53½. Kansas City is driving deep into Houston territory.

First-quarter winners: Texans +3, under 10 (-130), Texans ML +190. There will not be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at -125.

6 p.m.: Johnson was +175 to score a TD. The first score of the game will be a TD cashes at -220.

5:55 p.m.: David Johnson turns the corner for a 19-yard touchdown run, and the Texans lead 7-0 with 4:54 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are now -220 on the live line (Texans +180) spread -4½ (-120), total 53½.

Johnson was 10-1 to score the first TD of the game at the Westgate.

5:44 p.m.: The Chiefs put together a nice drive, have a TD correctly overturned and have to punt. Chiefs now -9½ (-125), total 49½.

5:33 p.m.: The Texans go three-and-out. Chiefs now -11½ on the live line, total 53½.

5:30 p.m.: We are underway on the 2020 NFL season. The game closes Chiefs -9½, total 53½. Money line: Chiefs -450/Texans +375. The Texans receive the kickoff.

5:25 p.m.: We’re waiting for the game to start. BetMGM reported a $100,000 wager on under 53½ Texans-Chiefs that would pay $90,909.10.

5:08 p.m.: The line is holding at Chiefs -9½, total 53½ as we get closer to kickoff. A couple of books are a notch higher on the total at 54. Circa Sports is at 53.

Some player props at the Westgate: For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes passing yards 305½, Mahomes touchdown passes 2½ (under -125), Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards 55½, Tyreek Hill receiving yards 71½.

For the Texans, Deshaun Watson passing yards 271½, Watson touchdown passes 1½ (over -150), David Johnson rushing yards 54½, Will Fuller receiving yards 66½.

4:30 p.m.: Bookmakers around Las Vegas are dealing with a typical situation: The public is laying the points with the favored Chiefs, while sharps are taking the underdog Texans.

“Everyone is on the Chiefs,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message. “Money-line bets are almost 7-to-1 Chiefs. They are all starting their money-line parlays and teasers with KC.”

Murray also reported sharp money on the over earlier in the week, while two other sportsbook directors said they had seen sharp under money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.