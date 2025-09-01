NFL betting breakdown: Predictions for all 16 AFC teams

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

“Dr. Alan” Dumond is a two-time top-five finisher in the Westgate SuperContest and runner-up in the Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge.

The Chicago-based handicapper analyzes all 16 AFC teams, designating each squad as a pretender, contender or Super Bowl contender.

Note: A contender is expected to compete for a playoff berth, while a pretender is not. A Super Bowl contender is expected to compete for an AFC and NFL title.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs fell short in their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls in their blowout loss to the Eagles. But Kansas City, which has won nine consecutive AFC West crowns, should remain a Super Bowl contender for many years to come behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since Mahomes took over as starter in 2018, the Chiefs have made seven straight AFC title game appearances and five Super Bowl appearances while winning three NFL championships. Super Bowl contender.

Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Chargers coach was a rousing success, as he guided them to a six-win improvement en route to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. Los Angeles had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense (17.7 points per game), quarterback Justin Herbert threw a career-low three interceptions and wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a stellar rookie year. Super Bowl contender.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos broke an eight-year playoff drought in Sean Payton’s second season as coach. Quarterback Bo Nix had a fantastic rookie year, and Denver’s defense was dominant. It led the NFL in sacks (63) and was third in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) behind cornerback Pat Surtain II, the league’s defensive player of the year. The Broncos are on the upswing and could surprise this postseason. Super Bowl contender.

Raiders: Pete Carroll takes over as the fifth Raiders coach in the past five years. The good news is that Carroll is a Super Bowl winner with 18 years of NFL head coaching experience. He also brings in veteran quarterback Geno Smith, whom he coached in Seattle. The Raiders have impact players in defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers and added another in rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The problem is the Raiders reside in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. Pretender.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals missed the playoffs for the second straight season last year. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43), and Cincinnati averaged 27.8 points per game. But the defense was dismal with the exception of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks (17½). Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden takes over the same job for Cincinnati. Contender.

Baltimore Ravens: Coach John Harbaugh guided the Ravens to double-digit wins and a playoff berth for the third straight season and sixth time in seven years in 2024. Baltimore boasted the NFL’s top rushing defense (80.1 yards per game), No. 9 scoring defense (21.2 ppg) and was second in sacks (54). Quarterback Lamar Jackson had another amazing season, and running back Derrick Henry ran wild. Super Bowl contender.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns for his 21st season. Linebacker T.J. Watt is back to lead the defense after signing a contract extension, and the unit was further fortified with the acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 18 years in Pittsburgh. Look for him to extend that streak to 19 years and put the Steelers in the mix for a playoff berth. Contender.

Cleveland Browns: Forty and counting. That’s the number of starting quarterbacks the Browns have had since 2000. Veteran Joe Flacco will begin the season as the starter. Defensive end Myles Garrett returns to anchor the defense after signing a contract extension. But the Browns have produced only two winning seasons in the past 17 years. Pretender.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: The Bills’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed by the Chiefs for the fourth time in five years. Buffalo, which has won five consecutive AFC East titles and earned six straight playoff berths, still has a Super Bowl window open with reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen in the prime of his career. The Bills, who have one of the NFL’s best coaches in Sean McDermott, upgraded their defense with the addition of defensive end Joey Bosa and used their first four draft picks on defensive players. Super Bowl contender.

New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel takes over as New England’s coach, and former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels returns to the franchise for his third stint as offensive coordinator. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has a new weapon in veteran receiver Stefon Diggs. The Patriots revamped their defense, signing defensive lineman Milton Williams. New England should improve on last season’s 4-13 record, but this looks like a rebuilding year. Pretender.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game in 25 years. That’s the longest active drought in the NFL. Miami missed the playoffs last season, when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games and wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill underperformed. The bright spot was the Dolphins’ defense, which ranked fourth in yards allowed per game (314.3) and 10th in scoring defense (21.4 ppg). Contender.

New York Jets: The Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and are mired in the league’s longest playoff drought at 14 years. Aaron Glenn takes over as coach, and Justin Fields replaces Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Pretender.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan’s rookie season as Titans coach was an unmitigated disaster, as Tennessee went 3-14 with the AFC’s worst scoring defense (27.1 ppg). The silver lining was the No. 1 pick in the draft, which the Titans used to take quarterback Cam Ward. But Tennessee is in rebuild mode. Pretender.

Indianapolis Colts: Daniel Jones will be the Colts’ 12th starting quarterback since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season. Running back Jonathan Taylor returns after finishing fourth in the NFL in rushing last season (1,431 yards), and Indianapolis upgraded its defense. Former UNLV quarterback Shane Steichen enters his third season as coach looking for his first playoff berth. Contender.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited to 10 games last season, and Jacksonville went 2-8 in his starts en route to a 4-13 record. Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen takes over as Jaguars coach after getting the best out of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield. Jacksonville will be hard-pressed to top its win total of 7½. Pretender.

Houston Texans: Coach DeMeco Ryans has guided the Texans to back-to-back 10-win seasons and AFC South titles. Quarterback C.J. Stroud cooled off after his breakout rookie season, but look for improved play from him working with new offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Contender.