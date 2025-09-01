NFL betting breakdown: Predictions for all 16 NFC teams

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) receives congratulations from offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to head coach Nick Sirianni after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts to the touchdown with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

“Dr. Alan” Dumond is a two-time top-five finisher in the Westgate SuperContest and runner-up in the Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge.

The Chicago-based handicapper analyzes all 16 NFC teams, designating each squad as a pretender, contender or Super Bowl contender.

Note: A contender is expected to compete for a playoff berth, while a pretender is not. A Super Bowl contender is expected to compete for an NFC and NFL title.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay guided the Rams to their sixth playoff berth in his eight years as Los Angeles coach last season. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford returns, albeit with a balky back, and has a new weapon in Davante Adams, who will form a dynamic wide receiver duo with Puka Nacua. The Rams also have a formidable pass rush led by Jared Verse, last season’s defensive rookie of the year. Super Bowl contender.

Seattle Seahawks: Coach Mike Macdonald will look to build on a solid 10-7 debut season in Seattle. Sam Darnold replaces Geno Smith at quarterback and Cooper Kupp will join forces with fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence should give the pass rush a much-needed boost. Contender.

San Francisco 49ers: After losing Super Bowl 58 to the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, the 49ers were riddled with injuries last season and missed the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan has guided San Francisco to four NFC title games and two Super Bowl appearances in the last six years, and he still has a talented roster. Super Bowl contender.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have only one winning season in the last nine years. But they doubled their win total from four to eight in coach Jonathan Gannon’s second season. Quarterback Kyler Murray has a 36-45-1 career record as a starter and wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had a disappointing rookie year. Edge rusher Josh Sweat should make an instant impact. Pretender.

NFC North

Detroit Lions: The Lions led the league in scoring (33.2 points per game) last season en route to a 15-2 record and the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed under coach Dan Campbell. But long-suffering Detroit fans were dealt another letdown in an upset home loss to the Commanders in a divisional round playoff game. The Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn but return 20 starters, including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Super Bowl contender.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have produced only one winning season in the last 12 years. But they hope to change that under Johnson. His play calling should help quarterback Caleb Williams improve after Chicago allowed an NFL-high 68 sacks in Williams’ rookie year. But it won’t be enough. Pretender.

Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur has guided the Packers to the playoffs in five of his six seasons as coach. Green Bay is all-in on quarterback Jordan Love after giving him a contract extension and drafting a receiver (Matthew Golden) in the first round for the first time since 2002. The Packers upgraded their defense dramatically Thursday when they acquired star edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Cowboys. Super Bowl contender.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings went 14-3 last season thanks to a career year from quarterback Sam Darnold, one of the NFL’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson and the league’s No. 5 scoring defense (19.5 ppg). Kevin O’Connell was named NFL coach of the year and will mentor a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who replaces Darnold after missing his rookie season with an injury. Until we see what McCarthy can do in live NFL game action, we remain on the sidelines. Pretender.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles won their second Super Bowl in eight years in dominant fashion, crushing the Commanders in the NFC title game and Chiefs in the Super Bowl by a combined 50 points. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense helped Philadelphia win 16 of its final 17 games. The Eagles return mostly intact and appear poised to become the first back-to-back NFC East champions since 2004. Super Bowl contender.

Dallas Cowboys: Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer replaces Mike McCarthy as coach and is already quite familiar with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and star wideout CeeDee Lamb. But the defense took a big hit Thursday when Dallas dealt Parsons to the Packers. Pretender.

Washington Commanders: The Commanders made a stunning run to the NFC title game behind electric rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and new coach Dan Quinn. Washington went 12-5 en route to its first winning season in eight years and an NFL-best eight-win improvement from 2023, when it finished 4-13. Contender.

New York Giants: The Giants tied the Titans and Browns for the NFL’s worst record last season at 3-14. Russell Wilson replaces quarterback Daniel Jones. Wide receiver Malik Nabers set an NFL rookie record last season for most receptions (109). Rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter joins what is expected to be a stout defensive line. Some improvement is expected. Pretender.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers won their fourth consecutive NFC South title under coach Todd Bowles last season and quarterback Baker Mayfield had a career year. Tampa Bay has a talented group of wideouts in rookie Emeka Egbuka and veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. On defense, linebacker Haason Reddick should bolster the pass rush. Super Bowl contender.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season after a 6-3 start under rookie coach Raheem Morris. Michael Penix Jr. beat out veteran Kirk Cousins for the starting quarterback job and Atlanta features running back Bijan Robinson, the league’s third-leading rusher last season (1,456 yards). The Falcons tried to bolster their defense by drafting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round. Pretender.

New Orleans Saints: Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore takes over as Saints coach and has named Spencer Rattler his starting quarterback over rookie Tyler Shough. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara returns for a total rebuild in New Orleans, which has the league’s lowest win total at 4½. Pretender.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers went 5-12 under rookie coach Dave Canales but that was an improvement over their 2-15 mark in 2023. Carolina finished with the NFL’s worst scoring defense (31.4 ppg). But quarterback Bryce Young played well down the stretch as the Panthers finished 4-5 after a 1-7 start. Pretender.

