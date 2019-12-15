NFL betting breakdown — Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Buccaneers (6-7) at Lions (3-9-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Buccaneers -6, 46

Analysis: Even though Tampa Bay has won three straight games, the Buccaneers still could move on from QB Jameis Winston in the offseason. If Lions coach Matt Patricia somehow doesn’t get fired after this disastrous season, he must have a rabbit’s foot in his pocket.

By the numbers: Tampa Bay’s offense has turned the ball over 23 times in the last eight games. … The Lions are off to their worst start in nine years and have lost six consecutive games.

Pick: Buccaneers 31, Lions 24

— — —

Eagles (6-7) at Redskins (3-10)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Eagles -6, 39

Analysis: Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan seems to have settled the ship, as they’ve covered five of the last seven games. Washington isn’t hitting on many big plays, but QB Dwayne Haskins has thrown only two interceptions in the last three games. The Eagles had only two healthy wide receivers in the second half of their Monday night overtime win over the Giants.

By the numbers: With Adrian Peterson gaining 76 yards rushing last week, he is now the sixth player in NFL history to rush for more than 14,000 yards. … The Redskins almost upset the Eagles in Week 1, blowing a 17-point lead to fall 32-27.

Pick: Redskins 24, Eagles 20

— — —

Packers (10-3) at Bears (7-6)

Time: 10 a.m. (KVVU-5)

Line/Total: Packers -4½, 40½

Analysis: The Packers are 10-3 but appear to be vulnerable. They are in the bottom eight in run defense, and their wide receivers can’t seem to get much separation from defensive backs. The Packers were outgained by the Bears in a 10-3 win in Week 1.

By the numbers: Bears games have gone under the total in 15 of their last 20 games. … Chicago has turned more to rookie RB David Montgomery the last two weeks, as he’s carried the ball 36 times for 156 yards.

Pick: Bears 24, Packers 23

— — —

Patriots (10-3) at Bengals (1-12)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Patriots -10½, 41½

Analysis: The Patriots have the Bills on deck but won’t hold back after losing two straight games. The last time the Patriots lost three in a row was 2002. The Bengals have lost the turnover battle in 12 of 13 games.

By the numbers: The Patriots have covered 71 percent of the time after a loss since 2003. … The Bengals have lost 19 of their last 21 games.

Pick: Patriots 31, Bengals 13

— — —

Texans (8-5) at Titans (8-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Titans -3, 51

Analysis: With every Titans win, the price to re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill goes up. He’s now expected to garner a four-year contract paying at least $20 million a year.

By the numbers: Titans RB Derrick Henry has gained 1,341 yards with 15 TDs in the last eight games. … The Titans have missed nine field goals this season, the second most in the NFL.

Pick: Titans 33, Texans 24

— — —

Seahawks (10-3) at Panthers (5-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Seahawks -6, 49½

Analysis: Even the firing of coach Ron Rivera didn’t give the Panthers a spark, as they lost their fifth consecutive game last week. The Seahawks are 4-0 at Carolina in the Russell Wilson era.

By the numbers: The Panthers have allowed a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

Pick: Seahawks 28, Panthers 20

— — —

Broncos (5-8) at Chiefs (9-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Chiefs -9, 44½

Analysis: After watching last week’s Denver game, you can see why the coaching staff was so excited about finally getting QB Drew Lock healthy. This game presents a great situational spot for Denver to catch the Chiefs basking in the glow of upsetting New England.

By the numbers: The Chiefs are 3-3 ATS at home this season. … Denver is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23

— — —

Dolphins (3-10) at Giants (2-11)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/Total: Giants -3, 45½

Analysis: A lot is on the line, as a loss could drop either team into the bottom two — giving them better position for the 2020 draft. Giants coach Pat Shurmur is probably the favorite to be the first coach fired this offseason.

By the numbers: The Giants have trailed opponents by double digits in 11 games. … The Giants are 1-5 ATS at home this season.

Pick: Dolphins 27, Giants 26

— — —

Jaguars (4-9) at Raiders (6-7)

Time: 1:05 p.m. (KLAS-8)

Line/Total: Raiders -6½, 46½

Analysis: This will be the final home game in Oakland for the Raiders before they move to Las Vegas. The Jaguars, who have scored more than 13 points once in the last five games, will be without their best offensive player, WR D.J. Chark.

By the numbers: The Jaguars have lost by 17 or more points in five consecutive weeks. The last NFL team to do that was Tampa Bay in 1986.

Pick: Raiders 30, Jaguars 14

— — —

Browns (6-7) at Cardinals (3-9-1)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/Total: Browns -3, 49½

Analysis: Even though Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Browns QB Baker Mayfield claim they have buried the hatchet over his benching and eventual transfer from Texas Tech, don’t believe it for a second. Mayfield seems to hold grudges, and so too could Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season as Cardinals head coach.

By the numbers: The Cardinals’ offensive line has allowed 46 sacks. … The Cardinals are 2-12-1 in their last 15 home games.

Pick: Browns 35, Cardinals 28

— — —

Falcons (4-9) at 49ers (11-2)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/Total: 49ers -10, 48½

Analysis: If a team was ever in a flat spot, this could be it for the 49ers. They played Green Bay at home, then traveled to Baltimore and New Orleans. They also have a look-ahead game next week at home against the Rams.

By the numbers: Atlanta QB Matt Ryan seems to be heating up again after passing for 300 or more yards in three of the last four games. … The 49ers are 0-2-1 ATS as double-digit favorites.

Pick: 49ers 33, Falcons 24

— — —

Rams (8-5) at Cowboys (6-7)

Time: 1:25 p.m. (KVVU-5)

Line/Total: Rams -2, 48½

Analysis: Take out the 4-0 record in division games and the Cowboys are 2-7. Expect Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was fired as Cowboys head coach in 2010, to put together a great game plan to try to derail any hope Jerry Jones has of making the playoffs.

By the numbers: The Rams have limited opponents to 17 or fewer points in six of the last seven games. … Dallas star RB Ezekiel Elliott was held to 47 rushing yards in the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Rams last season.

Pick: Rams 26, Cowboys 22

— — —

Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/Total: Vikings -1½, 45½

Analysis: The Vikings play much better at home than on the road. In all three of their road wins (Dallas, Detroit and the Giants), they scored 28 or more points. Not one opponent has scored 28 points on the Chargers at home.

By the numbers: Since Melvin Gordon returned from his holdout after the fourth game, the Chargers have outgained their opponents by 171 yards per game. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s longest run from scrimmage in the last three games is 9 yards.

Pick: Chargers 26, Vikings 21

— — —

Bills (9-4) at Steelers (8-5)

Time: 5:20 p.m. (KSNV-3)

Line/Total: Steelers -2.5, 36.5

Analysis: Public money will come in early and often on the Steelers, who have won seven of their past eight. Buffalo rookie RB Devin Singletary has rushed for 333 yards in the last four games.

By the numbers: The Bills are 4-1-1 ATS on the road.

Pick: Bills 20, Steelers 17

— — —

Monday

Colts (6-7) at Saints (10-3)

Time: 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Line/Total: Saints -9, 46½

Analysis: Colts WRs Marcus Johnson and Zach Pascal seem to have picked up the slack since Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton went down with injuries. Johnson and Pascal have combined for 21 catches and 361 receiving yards in the past two games. The Saints lost starting defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins to season-ending injuries last week.

By the numbers: The Saints are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games. … The Colts are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games as underdogs.

Pick: Saints 31 Colts 24

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting

— Lee Sterling, @paramountsports