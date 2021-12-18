NFL betting breakdown: Week 15

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Panthers (5-8) at Bills (7-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bills -13, 44

Analysis: Cam Newton was a disaster in Carolina two years ago. He was a disaster in New England last year and he’s been a disaster for the Panthers since they signed him in November. The Panthers are 0-3 with Newton as their starting quarterback and his lone road game at Miami was as ugly as it gets at the quarterback position in the NFL. The Bills have dominated losing teams and Buffalo also has excelled when it’s coming off a loss.

By the numbers: The Panthers are 8-1 ATS as road underdogs and 10-3 ATS on the road in any role. But Carolina is 2-5 ATS coming off a loss and 2-8 ATS in its last 10 overall. … The Bills are 6-1-1 ATS vs. opponents with a losing record and 5-1-1 ATS coming off a loss.

Pick: Bills 23, Panthers 10

Jets (3-10) at Dolphins (6-7)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Dolphins -10, 41

Analysis: Miami coach Brian Flores’ squad is coming off five consecutive victories and a bye week. That’s generally a ‘fat and happy’ type of spot that isn’t very good for favorites. And there’s ample value to support any of the bottom feeders in the NFL this week after all of them — the Jaguars, Texans, Jets, Giants, Lions and Bears – lost straight up and ATS last week. These AFC East rivals played a competitive game less than a month ago and are primed for another one here.

By the numbers: The Jets are 15-34-3 ATS on the road and 7-18-1 vs. the AFC East. … The Dolphins are riding cover streaks of 5-0-1 overall, 6-0 after their bye week and 10-1 at home vs. an opponent with a losing road record.

Pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Cowboys (9-4) at Giants (4-9)

Time: 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Cowboys -11½, 44½

Analysis: The Cowboys have been winning games with their defense, allowing 20 points or less five times in seven games since their bye week. They’ve forced at least two takeaways 10 times already this season and are second in the NFL in turnovers created. That’s bad news for a Giants team with backup QB Mike Glennon behind center. He’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, including two in the first meeting against Dallas.

By the numbers: The Cowboys are 10-1 ATS vs. the NFC and 6-1 ATS vs opponents with a losing record. … The Giants are 9-20-1 ATS at home, including a 7-16 ATS mark as home underdogs.

Pick: Cowboys 29, Giants 16

Titans (9-4) at Steelers (6-6-1)

Time: 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Steelers -2½, 43

Analysis: Since the Titans lost leading rusher Derrick Henry and leading receiver A.J. Brown to long-term injuries, their offense has been stuck in the mud. They gained only 3.8 yards per play against the Jaguars last week, but a +4 turnover margin ended Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching career with a 20-0 loss to Tennessee. The Steelers have shown plenty of fight in recent weeks, but their defense has been gashed on the ground repeatedly.

By the numbers: The Titans are 7-20-1 ATS on the road vs. opponents with a losing home record. … The Steelers are 2-6 ATS at home and 2-8 ATS in December.

Pick: Steelers 21, Titans 17

Texans (2-11) at Jaguars (2-11)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Jaguars -5½, 39½

Analysis: Money poured in on the Jaguars as soon as Urban Meyer’s firing was announced, as the Jags moved from -3 to -5 within minutes. Then again, Jacksonville’s problems go much further than their former coach. The Jaguars were favored at Houston in a 37-21 loss in the season opener. It’s hard to make money laying points with bottom feeders.

By the numbers: The Texans are 8-20-2 ATS in December, 1-4 ATS as road underdogs and 0-5 ATS following a double-digit home loss. … The Jaguars are 2-7 ATS at home, 1-5 ATS as home favorites and 0-4 ATS following a loss of 14 points or more.

Pick: Texans 16, Jaguars 14

Cardinals (10-3) at Lions (1-11-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Cardinals -13, 47½

Analysis: Arizona has won every road game it’s played this year by 10 points or more. But its injury report is a mile long, with a lot of key skill position guys hurt this week, and the Cardinals are on a short week after Monday night’s loss to the Rams. The Lions have hung tough in each of their last two home games, but this is not a team primed to rally if they fall behind.

By the numbers: The Cardinals are 4-0 ATS off an ATS loss, 5-1 ATS vs opponents with a losing record and 4-1 ATS as a road favorite. … The Lions are 6-0 ATS off an ATS loss and 5-2 ATS at home. But Detroit is only 3-7 ATS at home vs. an opponent with a winning road record.

Pick: Cardinals 23, Lions 13

Falcons (6-7) at 49ers (7-6)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: 49ers -9, 46½

Analysis: San Francisco is coming off three straight down-to-the wire, grueling games, including last week’s overtime win in Cincinnati. The Niners will play again at Tennessee on Thursday night. The Falcons have won six of their last seven road games and they’ve played themselves back into the playoff picture, with only one game separating these teams in the standings.

By the numbers: The Falcons are 5-1 ATS on the road. But they’re only 1-6 ATS following a SU win and 2-7 ATS on the road vs. an opponent with a winning home record. … The 49ers are 16-34-1 ATS at home and 5-11 ATS as favorites.

Pick: 49ers 26, Falcons 23

Bengals (7-6) at Broncos (7-6)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Broncos -3, 44

Analysis: The Bengals have lost back-to-back games and four of their last six while the Broncos have won four out of six since their midseason four-game losing streak. Denver’s offense, however, is a one-trick pony. When the Broncos can’t run, they can’t win, and the Bengals have a top-10 run defense, allowing only 4.1 yards per carry.

By the numbers: The Bengals are 5-2 ATS off a SU loss and are 7-2 ATS on the road vs. an opponent with a winning home record. … The Broncos are 3-8-1 ATS following a win by 14 points or more. … The underdog is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings and Cincinnati is on a 4-0 cover run in Denver.

Pick: Bengals 23, Broncos 20

Packers (10-3) at Ravens (8-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Packers -7, 43½

Analysis: It doesn’t look as if Lamar Jackson is going to suit up for Baltimore this week, leaving backup QB Tyler Huntley behind center. The Ravens’ passing defense has been leaky for months, ranked No. 31 in the NFL in passing yardage allowed. Both concerns are problematic against Aaron Rodgers, but it’s not like Green Bay is elite defensively, either.

By the numbers: The Packers are riding a 16-5 ATS streak and are 19-7 ATS vs. an opponent with a winning record. … The Ravens are 10-1 ATS in December and 5-1 ATS as home underdogs. But they’re just 1-6 ATS after an ATS win and 1-6 ATS at home vs. an opponent with a winning road record.

Pick: Packers 32, Ravens 28

Saints (6-7) at Buccaneers (10-3)

Time: 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/total: Buccaneers -11½, 45

Analysis: The Saints have only one win — over the lowly Jets — since they beat Tampa Bay in October. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill is not the second coming of Drew Brees, and he’s not going to pass the Saints to a comeback victory. When this team is down by multiple scores, they’re done. The Bucs have enjoyed a significant home-field edge this year, winning and covering their last five home games.

By the numbers: The Saints are 36-15 ATS on the road, 19-7 ATS as road underdogs and 13-5 ATS on grass. … The Bucs are 5-0 ATS as home favorites and 13-3-2 ATS in December. But they’re on a 1-6 ATS slide vs. New Orleans.

Pick: Buccaneers 33, Saints 15

Raiders (6-7) at Browns (7-6)

Time: 2 p.m. Monday, NFLN

Line/total: Browns -3, 40½

Analysis: The Raiders have only one win since October and they no-showed in last week’s 48-9 loss at Kansas City. It was the fourth time in their last six games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia that they’ve lost ATS by a double-digit margin. The Browns are dealing with a COVID outbreak. But they’ve shown plenty of fight despite significant adversity on and off the field.

By the numbers: The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on Monday night and 5-2 ATS as road underdogs. But they’re on a 1-5 spread skid overall. … The Browns are 6-2 ATS at home vs. an opponent with a losing road record. But they’re just 1-5 ATS on Monday night and 0-4 ATS following their last four SU wins.

Pick: Browns 20, Raiders 15

Vikings (6-7) at Bears (4-9)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line/total: Vikings -6½, 44

Analysis: The Bears scored a season-high 30 points in last week’s loss at Green Bay. But they still failed to cover the spread as their defense collapsed for the second straight week. Chicago coach Matt Nagy is hanging on to his job by a thread and the only team the Bears have beaten the last two months was the Lions by two points on Thanksgiving. The Vikings play up or down to their level of competition, with 11 of their 13 games this season decided by a single score.

By the numbers: The Vikings are 2-9 ATS as favorites, 0-7 ATS vs. an opponent with a losing record and 3-12 ATS on “Monday Night Football.” … The Bears are 1-6 ATS as underdogs, 0-5 ATS as home underdogs and 3-13 ATS vs. the NFC.

Pick: Vikings 28, Bears 26

Seahawks (5-8) at Rams (9-4)

Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Line/total: Rams -6½, 45

Analysis: The Rams are dealing with a COVID outbreak, forcing this game to be postponed until Tuesday. Los Angeles has numerous key performers on both sides of the football in the COVID protocols and are on a short week following their win at Arizona on Monday night. Seattle has shown signs of life the last few weeks, but without deep threat Tyler Lockett (COVID list), this offense is severely limited.

By the numbers: The Seahawks are 11-4 ATS as road underdogs and 15-6 ATS as underdogs overall. But they‘re only 3-11 ATS following a SU win. … The Rams are 26-12-1 ATS vs. the NFC. But they’re on a 1-5 spread skid as favorites.

Pick: Rams 14, Seahawks 13

Football Team (6-7) at Eagles (6-7)

Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Line/total: Eagles -7, 42

Analysis: Washington has been hit with a COVID outbreak and this game has been postponed until Tuesday, when the Football Team might have a roster that’s less depleted. Philadelphia has won four of its last six games, all by double-digit margins, with the best running offense in the NFL during that span.

By the numbers: The Football Team is 8-20 ATS after a SU loss. But they’re on a 4-1 ATS surge as underdogs. … The Eagles are 2-5 ATS as home favorites, 3-7 ATS after their bye week and 3-10 ATS following an ATS win.

Pick: Eagles 30, Football Team 13