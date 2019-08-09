NFL betting preview: No. 28, Oakland Raiders

After going 4-12 last season in Year 1 of the second Jon Gruden era, the Raiders were rewarded with the NFL’s most difficult schedule this season.

As long as Antonio Brown’s reportedly frostbitten feet thaw out and he doesn’t join his children in asking “Where’s Roethlisberger?” this season, the Raiders should be better than they were last year.

But that doesn’t mean Oakland will eclipse its 2019 season win total (6), let alone contend for a division title in a loaded AFC West with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs (10½) and Los Angeles Chargers (9½) and improved Denver Broncos (7).

After going 4-12 last season in Year 1 of the second Jon Gruden era, the Raiders were rewarded with the NFL’s most difficult schedule this season. After opening with home games against Denver and Kansas City, Oakland won’t play another home game until Nov. 3.

“It’s obnoxious,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said. “If the Raiders don’t at least start 1-1, they could be looking at 0-7 real easy.”

After hosting the Broncos and Chiefs, the Raiders will play road games against Minnesota and Indianapolis, followed by a game in London against the Bears. After a bye, Oakland will play the Packers at Lambeau Field before closing out its six-week odyssey with a trip to Houston.

The rest of the schedule includes two games against the Chargers, road games against Kansas City and Denver and home games against the Jaguars and Titans.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw likes the Raiders to go under their win total.

“I prefer to play unders,” he said. “I try to find the weaker teams in the division, and I try to find teams that have a tougher schedule.”

Whitelaw broke down the Raiders’ schedule by division opponents: six vs. the AFC West and four against the NFC North (Vikings, Bears, Packers, Lions) and the AFC South (Colts, Texans, Titans, Jaguars).

“They have four games against the Chargers and Chiefs, who are really, really good. It’s very realistic to go 1-3 in those games. A split with Denver would be 2-4 in the division, though 1-5 wouldn’t be that far-fetched,” Whitelaw said. “When they play (the NFC North), it’s very possible they go 1-3. That division is tough. Every one of the AFC South teams has a win total around 8, with the Colts at 10. The best they’re going to do in those games is 2-2, in my opinion.

“Even if you give them two there, that’s five wins. If they sneak an extra win out, you get a push.”

The silver-and-black lining for a subpar season is that the Raiders would get another high first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place in their new home in Las Vegas.

“The Raiders are going to be very good, just not this year,” Whitelaw said. “They’ll be good when they get to Vegas. They could put a lot of it together with the new stadium and everyone behind them. It could be a real good situation.

“We already had the Golden Knights. Maybe we’ll get some more magic when the Raiders get here.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.