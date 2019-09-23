81°F
Betting

NFL betting review chart — Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2019 - 7:27 pm

Week 3 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Packers 27, Broncos 16; Packers -6½/-7 (41); Aaron Jones runs for two TDs to put Green Bay up 24-10 and Packers force three turnovers

Lions 27, Eagles 24; Eagles -7/-4 (44½); Matthew Stafford throws a 12-yard TD to Marvin Jones to put Detroit up 27-17 with 14:53 left

Chiefs 33, Ravens 28; Chiefs -5½/-4½ (52); Lamar Jackson runs for a 9-yard TD with 2:01 left but two-point run fails as the books get middled

Bills 21, Bengals 17; Bills -4/-6 (43); Cincinnati scores 17 consecutive points in the second half and goes up 17-14 on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard FG with 4:54 left

Colts 27, Falcons 24; Colts -2½/-1½ (48); Jacoby Brissett converts a third-and-4 with 1:56 left as Indianapolis runs out the final 4:11 on the clock

Vikings 34, Raiders 14; Vikings -7½/-9 (43½); Adam Thielen scores two TDs as Minnesota takes 21-0 first-half lead and rolls

Patriots 30, Jets 14; Patriots -16½/-21 (43); New York scores the final 14 points on a fumble recovery in the end zone and Jamal Adams’ 61-yard INT return of Jarrett Stidham with 6:23 left

Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6; Cowboys -15/-22½ (46½); Tony Pollard rushes for a 16-yard TD with 3:45 left as Dallas covers the big number

Giants 32, Buccaneers 31; Buccaneers -4/-5½ (48); Daniel Jones runs for go-ahead 7-yard TD on fourth-and-5 with 1:16 left to cap comeback from 28-10 halftime deficit

Panthers 38, Cardinals 20; Cardinals +3½/-2 (45½); Kyle Allen throws four TD passes and Carolina scores TDs on first three possessions of second half

Saints 33, Seahawks 27; Seahawks -1/-5 (44); Teddy Bridgewater throws two TDs and Alvin Kamara runs for a 1-yard TD to put New Orleans up 33-14 with 4:19 left

Texans 27, Chargers 20; Chargers -3½/-3 (49½); Deshaun Watson throws TDs to Jordan Aikins on consecutive possessions as Houston takes 27-17 lead with 9:40 left

49ers 24, Steelers 20; 49ers +1½/-6 (44½); Mason Rudolph throws a 39-yard TD to Diontae Johnson to put Pittsburgh ahead 20-17 with 10:28 left

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

