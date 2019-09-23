NFL betting review chart — Week 3
Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.
Week 3 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Packers 27, Broncos 16; Packers -6½/-7 (41); Aaron Jones runs for two TDs to put Green Bay up 24-10 and Packers force three turnovers
Lions 27, Eagles 24; Eagles -7/-4 (44½); Matthew Stafford throws a 12-yard TD to Marvin Jones to put Detroit up 27-17 with 14:53 left
Chiefs 33, Ravens 28; Chiefs -5½/-4½ (52); Lamar Jackson runs for a 9-yard TD with 2:01 left but two-point run fails as the books get middled
Bills 21, Bengals 17; Bills -4/-6 (43); Cincinnati scores 17 consecutive points in the second half and goes up 17-14 on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard FG with 4:54 left
Colts 27, Falcons 24; Colts -2½/-1½ (48); Jacoby Brissett converts a third-and-4 with 1:56 left as Indianapolis runs out the final 4:11 on the clock
Vikings 34, Raiders 14; Vikings -7½/-9 (43½); Adam Thielen scores two TDs as Minnesota takes 21-0 first-half lead and rolls
Patriots 30, Jets 14; Patriots -16½/-21 (43); New York scores the final 14 points on a fumble recovery in the end zone and Jamal Adams’ 61-yard INT return of Jarrett Stidham with 6:23 left
Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6; Cowboys -15/-22½ (46½); Tony Pollard rushes for a 16-yard TD with 3:45 left as Dallas covers the big number
Giants 32, Buccaneers 31; Buccaneers -4/-5½ (48); Daniel Jones runs for go-ahead 7-yard TD on fourth-and-5 with 1:16 left to cap comeback from 28-10 halftime deficit
Panthers 38, Cardinals 20; Cardinals +3½/-2 (45½); Kyle Allen throws four TD passes and Carolina scores TDs on first three possessions of second half
Saints 33, Seahawks 27; Seahawks -1/-5 (44); Teddy Bridgewater throws two TDs and Alvin Kamara runs for a 1-yard TD to put New Orleans up 33-14 with 4:19 left
Texans 27, Chargers 20; Chargers -3½/-3 (49½); Deshaun Watson throws TDs to Jordan Aikins on consecutive possessions as Houston takes 27-17 lead with 9:40 left
49ers 24, Steelers 20; 49ers +1½/-6 (44½); Mason Rudolph throws a 39-yard TD to Diontae Johnson to put Pittsburgh ahead 20-17 with 10:28 left
Todd Dewey/Review-Journal