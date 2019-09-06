NFL betting trends for Week 1

The Falcons are 4-12 against the spread on the road in the last two seasons. Minnesota is 11-4-1 ATS at home since 2017.

Atlanta at Minnesota (-4, 47): The Falcons are 4-12 against the spread on the road in the last two seasons. Minnesota is 11-4-1 ATS at home since 2017. The under is 9-1-1 in the Vikings’ last 11 at home. Edge: Vikings and under.

Washington at Philadelphia (-10, 44½): The Eagles have won and covered the last four meetings. Philadelphia is 2-6 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field after going 11-4-1 ATS at home during the previous two seasons. Division underdogs are 17-4 ATS in the last 21 games in the opening week. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

Buffalo at New York Jets (-3, 40½): The teams split four games the past two seasons, but new Jets coach Adam Gase was 0-3-1 ATS against the Bills the last two seasons with Miami. The Jets are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five home games. The under is 8-2 in the Bills’ last 10 road games. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Baltimore (-6½, 37½) at Miami: Miami is 7-3-1 as a home underdog the past three seasons, but failed to cover its last eight games against the Ravens. Baltimore won and covered its last three openers and covered its final three road games last season. Edge: Ravens.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-1, 51): The 49ers were 2-6 ATS on the road last season and lost 27-9 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have won and covered their last three openers. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Kansas City (-3½, 51½) at Jacksonville: Jacksonville closed last season 2-10 straight up and 3-8-1 ATS. They also are riding an 11-6 under streak. The Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games, and nine of their last 10 road games have gone over. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.

Tennessee at Cleveland (-5, 45½): The Browns closed last season on a 5-2 ATS run. The Titans have lost and failed to cover their last three openers. Tennessee was 6-4 as an underdog last season. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Los Angeles Rams (-1½, 50) at Carolina: The Rams only covered four of their last 12 regular-season games. The under was 6-2 when Los Angeles was on the road last season. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is 4-1 as a home underdog since 2017 and 16-8 overall as an underdog the past four seasons. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Detroit (-2½, 46) at Arizona: The Lions ended last season under in nine of their last 10 games, including their final seven. The under is 1-5 when Arizona is at home the past two seasons. Edge: Under and slight to Lions.

Cincinnati at Seattle (-9½, 44½): Cincinnati was 6-2 as a road underdog last season. Seattle was 5-2-1 ATS at home last season and 9-5-2 overall ATS. Seven of the Seahawks’ final eight games went over last season. Edge: Over and slight to Seahawks.

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers (-6½, 45): The Colts were 6-3-1 ATS down the stretch last season, but that was with Andrew Luck. Indianapolis covered four of its final nine in 2017 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. The Chargers were 2-6 as home favorites last season. Edge: Slight to Colts.

New York Giants at Dallas (-7, 45½): Dallas has won and covered its last four games against the Giants. New York QB Eli Manning was 6-1 as a road underdog last season, and the Giants are 10-4 in that role since 2017. Five of the last six games in the series went under. Edge: Slight to Giants and under.

Pittsburgh at New England (-5½, 49½): The last four meetings went under. New England is on a 13-3 run at home ATS. Pittsburgh has covered its last five as a road underdog and was 6-0 as an underdog last season. Edge: Patriots.

Monday

Houston at New Orleans (-7, 52½): The Texans were 3-1 as road underdogs last season but 8-8-1 overall ATS. The Saints have failed to cover in their last five openers. The over is 11-6 in New Orleans’ last 17 home games. Edge: Over and slight to Texans.

Denver (-1½, 43) at Oakland: Denver’s final nine games went under last season and the past five meetings with the Raiders have gone under. Oakland has covered the last three games in the series. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with tech notes and trends.