NFL betting trends for Week 1

Raiders (-3, 47½) at Carolina: The Raiders lost five of their final six straight up and five of their last seven ATS. The under is 6-1 in the last seven Raiders games and 21-11 since 2018. The Panthers closed last season by dropping their final eight outright and going 1-6-1 ATS. Carolina is 3-7-1 ATS at home since mid 2018. The over was 11-5 in Panthers games last season. Edge: Slight to Raiders.

Miami at New England (-6½, 42): Before an upset in Week 17 in December, the Dolphins had lost and failed to cover their previous seven games at Gillette Stadium and had lost 10 in a row outright at Foxborough. Miami covered nine of its last 12 games, all as an underdog. The Patriots dropped five of their final seven against the spread last season, and the under is 19-10 in their games since mid 2018. Edge: Slight to Patriots and under.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7½, 47½): The Ravens closed the regular season winning their last 12 outright and covering eight of their final nine. The Browns dealt Baltimore its only regular-season home loss and have covered the last two meetings at M&T Bank Stadium. Cleveland covered four of the last 12 a season ago after that win over the Ravens. Edge: Ravens.

New York Jets at Buffalo (-6½, 39½): The road team has won and covered the last four meetings. The Bills were 1-4 ATS at home last season. The under is 23-9 in Buffalo games since early 2019, and five of the Jets’ last six games went under. Edge: Jets and under.

Seattle (-2½, 49) at Atlanta: The Seahawks are on 9-3-1 spread run in regular-season road games. The visiting team is 12-4-1 ATS in Seattle’s regular-season games since late 2018. The Falcons covered their final four games and seven of their last nine in 2019. The over is 16-8 in Seattle’s last 24 regular-season games. Edge: Over.

Philadelphia (-5½, 42) at Washington: Philadelphia has won and covered the past four meetings, and both games last season went over the total. Washington is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: Eagles.

Chicago at Detroit (-2½, 42½): The Bears have won the last four meetings, covering three. Chicago is on a 4-13 spread skid. The Bears were 1-7 ATS as visitors last season. The Lions dropped their final nine outright in 2019 and covered two of their last 11. Eleven of Detroit’s last 13 home games have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to Bears and under.

Indianapolis (-8, 45) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars lost and failed to cover six of their final eight games in 2019, but have won and covered the last four home games against the Colts. Jacksonville was 3-1 ATS when getting six or more points last season. The Jaguars are 8-1-1 ATS against Indianapolis since 2015. Edge: Jaguars.

Green Bay at Minnesota (-2½, 45): The Packers won and covered both meetings last season. The Vikings have won and covered the past four and five of their last six openers. Nine of the last 11 games in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 41½) at Cincinnati: The Chargers lost and failed to cover six of their final seven last season. They were 3-7 ATS on the road and 1-8 as favorites last season. Cincinnati is 3-10-1 ATS in its last 14 home games, but was 3-2-1 ATS in its final six games as an underdog last season. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

Arizona at San Francisco (-7, 48): The Cardinals are 4-0-1 ATS in the last five games in the series and are on an 11-5-1 spread run. Arizona was 6-1-1 ATS on the road last season and is 7-1-1 ATS in its past nine as a visitor. The 49ers went 3-4-1 ATS at home last season. Edge: Cardinals.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3½, 48): Tampa Bay was 5-10-1 ATS last season. The over was 12-4 in Buccaneers games and is 27-12 in games coached by Bruce Arians dating to mid 2016 with the Cardinals. Five of the last seven games in the series have gone over the total. The Saints are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 home games. Edge: Over and Buccaneers.

Dallas (-3, 51½) at Los Angeles Rams: The over is 22-12 in Dallas games since 2018, and the past two meetings with the Rams went over the total. The Rams were 5-9 ATS in their last 14 home games. Edge: Slight to over and Rams.

Monday

Pittsburgh (-6, 46½) at New York Giants: The under was 12-4 in Steelers games last season and is 17-6 since late 2018. Pittsburgh is 1-6-1 in its last eight games as a road favorite. The over is 16-8 in Giants games since mid 2018. New York is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: Slight to Giants.

Tennessee (-2½, 41½) at Denver: The Broncos quietly covered eight of their final 12 games last season. Denver is on a 17-7 under run (9-7 last season). The Titans covered five of their final six on the road last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.