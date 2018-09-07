NFL betting trends for Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh (-4½, 41½) at Cleveland: The Browns have lost the last six meetings but covered the past three. The Steelers are on an 8-0-1 under run on the road in the regular season. Edge: Under.

San Francisco at Minnesota (-6½, 46): The 49ers were 5-0 straight up and ATS in Jimmy Garoppolo starts last season. The under is 6-2 in San Francisco’s last eight road games. The Vikings are on an 8-1 cover streak at home in the regular season. Edge: Under.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-3, 48): The Colts are riding a 15-8 under streak and have lost and failed to cover their last three openers. The Bengals are 17-11-2 ATS in their last 30 games as underdogs. Edge: Bengals and under.

Buffalo at Baltimore (-7½, 39½): Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 7-3 straight up and ATS in openers. Baltimore has gone under in its last four openers. The Bills are on a 4-5 spread skid as underdogs in the regular season. Edge: Ravens and under.

Jacksonville (-3, 42½) at New York Giants: New York is on a 7-4 ATS uptick as a home underdog and is riding a 17-7 under streak. Edge: Giants and under.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-9½, 49½): The home team has won and covered all four meetings the past two seasons. New Orleans is on a 21-11 over streak at home in the regular season. Edge: Saints and slight to over.

Houston at New England (-6, 51): The Texans were 5-1 ATS last season in games started by Deshaun Watson, including a cover in a 36-33 loss at New England. The over was 5-0 in Watson’s last five starts. Edge: Texans and over.

Tennessee (-1, 45) at Miami: Tennessee is on a 2-5-1 spread skid as road chalk. The Dolphins are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games, though they’re 5-2-1 as home underdogs the past two seasons. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 48½): Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 8-0 straight up and 6-2 ATS in his last eight games against the Chargers. Kansas City is on a 15-6 spread streak on the road. The under was 12-4 in Los Angeles’ games last season, including both meetings with the Chiefs. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.

Seattle at Denver (-3, 42½): The Broncos are on a 2-10 spread slide but have won their last six season openers. The Seahawks are on a 21-10-4 spread surge as underdogs. Edge: Seahawks.

Dallas at Carolina (-3, 42): The Panthers have won and covered three of their last four openers. The Cowboys went 1-3 ATS as underdogs last season, but they are on a 5-1-1 spread surge on the road. Dallas is on a 14-7 under streak. Edge: Slight to Panthers and under.

Washington at Arizona (-1, 43½): Arizona is 29-11-1 straight up at home since 2014, and the under is 13-5-1 in its last 19 home games. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Chicago at Green Bay (-7, 47½): The Packers are 7-3-1 as Lambeau Field chalk the past two seasons. The Bears are on a 5-11 spread slide away from home and went under in 11 of 16 games last season. Edge: Packers and slight to under.

Monday

New York Jets at Detroit (-6½, 45): The Lions are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games as home favorites. The Jets are on a 3-7-1 spread slide as road underdogs, and the under is 10-5 in their last 15 away games. Edge: Lions and under.

Los Angeles Rams (-4, 48½) at Oakland: The Rams were 6-3 ATS on the road last season. The Raiders went under in their last seven games last season and 11 of 16 overall. Oakland is mired in a 4-11-3 spread slide. Edge: Rams and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.