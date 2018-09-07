NFL betting trends for Week 1

Pittsburgh (-4½, 41½) at Cleveland: The Browns have lost the last six meetings but covered the past three. The Steelers are on an 8-0-1 under run on the road in the regular season. Edge: Under.
San Francisco at Minnesota (-6½, 46): The 49ers were 5-0 straight up and ATS in Jimmy Garoppolo starts last season. The under is 6-2 in San Francisco’s last eight road games. The Vikings are on an 8-1 cover streak at home in the regular season. Edge: Under.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-3, 48): The Colts are riding a 15-8 under streak and have lost and failed to cover their last three openers. The Bengals are 17-11-2 ATS in their last 30 games as underdogs. Edge: Bengals and under.
Buffalo at Baltimore (-7½, 39½): Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 7-3 straight up and ATS in openers. Baltimore has gone under in its last four openers. The Bills are on a 4-5 spread skid as underdogs in the regular season. Edge: Ravens and under.
Jacksonville (-3, 42½) at New York Giants: New York is on a 7-4 ATS uptick as a home underdog and is riding a 17-7 under streak. Edge: Giants and under.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-9½, 49½): The home team has won and covered all four meetings the past two seasons. New Orleans is on a 21-11 over streak at home in the regular season. Edge: Saints and slight to over.
Houston at New England (-6, 51): The Texans were 5-1 ATS last season in games started by Deshaun Watson, including a cover in a 36-33 loss at New England. The over was 5-0 in Watson’s last five starts. Edge: Texans and over.
Tennessee (-1, 45) at Miami: Tennessee is on a 2-5-1 spread skid as road chalk. The Dolphins are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games, though they’re 5-2-1 as home underdogs the past two seasons. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 48½): Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 8-0 straight up and 6-2 ATS in his last eight games against the Chargers. Kansas City is on a 15-6 spread streak on the road. The under was 12-4 in Los Angeles’ games last season, including both meetings with the Chiefs. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.
Seattle at Denver (-3, 42½): The Broncos are on a 2-10 spread slide but have won their last six season openers. The Seahawks are on a 21-10-4 spread surge as underdogs. Edge: Seahawks.
Dallas at Carolina (-3, 42): The Panthers have won and covered three of their last four openers. The Cowboys went 1-3 ATS as underdogs last season, but they are on a 5-1-1 spread surge on the road. Dallas is on a 14-7 under streak. Edge: Slight to Panthers and under.
Washington at Arizona (-1, 43½): Arizona is 29-11-1 straight up at home since 2014, and the under is 13-5-1 in its last 19 home games. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.
Chicago at Green Bay (-7, 47½): The Packers are 7-3-1 as Lambeau Field chalk the past two seasons. The Bears are on a 5-11 spread slide away from home and went under in 11 of 16 games last season. Edge: Packers and slight to under.
Monday
New York Jets at Detroit (-6½, 45): The Lions are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games as home favorites. The Jets are on a 3-7-1 spread slide as road underdogs, and the under is 10-5 in their last 15 away games. Edge: Lions and under.
Los Angeles Rams (-4, 48½) at Oakland: The Rams were 6-3 ATS on the road last season. The Raiders went under in their last seven games last season and 11 of 16 overall. Oakland is mired in a 4-11-3 spread slide. Edge: Rams and under.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.