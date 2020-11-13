NFL betting trends for Week 10

The Raiders have covered the past five games against the Broncos and their last four home games in the series. The last seven games in the series have gone under the total.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches the football as Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall (36) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) close in to tackle him during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver at Las Vegas (-4, 50½): The Raiders have covered the past five games in the series and their last four home games in the series. The last seven games in the series have gone under the total. The over is 6-1-1 in Las Vegas games this season, and the last three Broncos games have gone over. Denver is 5-3 as an underdog this season and 10-5 in their last 15 games in the role. Edge: Under and slight to Raiders.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-7½, 47½): The Bengals are 6-1-1 against the spread (5-1-1 as an underdog) this season. Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS (8-0 straight up). The over is 18-9-1 in the last 28 Steelers games with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. The under is 6-1-1 in the last eight games in the series. Edge: Slight to Bengals and under.

Washington at Detroit (-3, 45½): Washington is 0-2-1 ATS on the road this season. The Lions are 1-4 in their last five games as favorites. Nine of Detroit’s last 10 home games have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Houston at Cleveland (-3½, 48½): The Texans are 1-7 straight up and ATS this season and 4-12-1 ATS since mid-2019. Houston has failed to cover its last seven games as an underdog. The Browns are on a 3-8 spread skid (3-5 this season) since late 2019. Five of the last seven Browns home games have gone over. Edge: Slight to Browns and over.

Jacksonville at Green Bay (-13½, 49): The Jaguars had lost five straight against the spread and four in a row as an underdog before a late cover last week against the Texans. Jacksonville is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games on the board. The Packers are 6-2 straight up and ATS but 1-4 as double-digit favorites since 2015. Edge: Packers.

Philadelphia (-3½, 44½) at New York Giants: The Giants are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight. The Eagles are 1-4 in their last five games as favorites. The road team has covered the last five and six of the past seven meetings. Edge: Giants.

Tampa Bay (-6, 50½) at Carolina: The road team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine Panthers games (Carolina is 1-3 ATS at home). The Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last eight home games. The Buccaneers are 2-2 as road favorites this season. The over is 17-8 in Tampa Bay games coached by Bruce Arians and 32-16 in games coached by Arians since mid-2016. Edge: Buccaneers and over.

Buffalo at Arizona (-2½, 56½): The Bills broke a four-game spread losing streak with a win over the Seahawks last week. The Cardinals are 5-3 ATS this season, and coach Kliff Kingsbury is 15-8-1 ATS with the Cardinals. Arizona is on an 8-4-1 under run. Edge: Cardinals and slight to under.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-1½, 54½): The Rams covered both games with Seattle last season and have won four of the last five straight up in the series. Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in its last six games, and five straight Rams games have gone under the total. The Seahawks are 8-5-1 ATS in their last 14 road games. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.

San Francisco at New Orleans (-9½, 49): The 49ers have dropped their last two games straight up and ATS but are 3-1 ATS on the road this season. San Francisco is 9-3 ATS on the road since 2019. The Saints have failed to cover five of their last seven games and are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The over is 7-1 in New Orleans games this season. Edge: 49ers and over.

Baltimore (-7, 43½) at New England: The Ravens are 2-3-1 ATS in their last six games after going 9-1 ATS in their previous 10 regular-season games. The Patriots are 3-5 straight up and ATS this season. New England is 1-2 as an underdog this season after going 13-3 ATS in its previous 16 games as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami (-1½, 48½): Miami has won and covered its last four games and is 6-1 ATS in its last seven. The Dolphins are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games on the board. The Chargers are on a 5-0 over run, and the over is 9-4 in their last 13 games. Edge: Dolphins and over.

Monday

Minnesota (-2½, 43) at Chicago: The Vikings are on a 5-1 spread run and have covered their last four games as an underdog. The Bears have lost their last three games straight up. Edge: Vikings and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.