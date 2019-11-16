NFL betting trends for Week 11

The Lions haven’t covered their last four games, and the over is 6-3 in Detroit games this season. Dallas is 5-2-1 against the spread in its past eight road games.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas (-7, 47) at Detroit: The Lions haven’t covered their last four games, and the over is 6-3 in Detroit games this season. Dallas is 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight road games, and the over is 7-3 in Cowboys games. Edge: Cowboys and over.

New Orleans (-5½, 49½) at Tampa Bay: The Saints have won and covered six of their last seven games. New Orleans is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 road games. The Buccaneers are 7-1 as home underdogs since 2017, and the over is on an 8-2 run in Tampa Bay games. Edge: Over and slight to Saints.

Atlanta at Carolina (-4½, 49): The Panthers are 5-2 straight up and ATS in their last seven games. The Falcons are 1-6 straight up and 2-5 ATS in their last seven. The over is 7-3 in Carolina games since late 2018. The Falcons have won and covered the last three and six of the past seven meetings. Edge: Slight to Panthers and over.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2½, 43): The Jaguars are 3-1 ATS on the road this season and are on a 7-0-1 spread run in the last eight games in the series. The under is 4-1 in the last five games in the series, but the Colts are on a 7-3 over run since late last season. Edge: Jaguars.

Denver at Minnesota (-10, 40): Denver has covered four of its last five games, but the Vikings are on a 14-3-1 run as home favorites. The under is 15-3 in Broncos games since mid 2018 (6-3 this season). The under is 18-10-1 in Vikings games since late 2017. Edge: Under.

New York Jets at Washington (-2½, 38): The Jets have failed to cover three of their last four games and six of nine. Washington is 3-6 ATS, and the under is 7-3 in Redskins games since late last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Buffalo (-7, 40½) at Miami: The Dolphins are on a 5-0 spread uptick, but the Bills are 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The under is 8-3 in Bills games since late last season, but two of the three overs came against the Dolphins. Edge: Dolphins.

Houston at Baltimore (-4½, 51½): The Texans are 3-1 as underdogs this season and 6-2 in their last eight games in the role. Houston is 8-2-1 in its last 11 road games. The Ravens are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 home games (1-3 this season). Edge: Texans.

Arizona at San Francisco (-10, 45): The Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. They are 8-1 straight up in the last nine games in the series and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 against the 49ers. San Francisco is 3-4 ATS in its last seven games. Edge: Cardinals.

New England (-4, 45) at Philadelphia: The Eagles are 2-1 as underdogs this season but 3-3 in the role since last season. New England is 4-5 ATS in its last nine road games, and the under is 14-4 in the Patriots’ past 18 regular-season games. The Patriots are 4-4 ATS in their last eight games after a regular-season loss. Edge: Under.

Cincinnati at Oakland (-11½, 48½): The Raiders have covered three in a row and five of their last six games. The over is 6-1 in Oakland’s last seven games. The Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as a true visitor, and the under is 7-0-1 in their past eight games away from home. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6½, 40): The Bears are 1-4 straight up and ATS in their last five games. The under is 13-3 in Chicago’s last 16 games. The Rams are 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine regular-season home games, and the under is 8-3 in the last 11 Rams games. Edge: Under.

Kansas City (-4, 52) vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City: The Chargers are 2-3 ATS away from home this season, but are 9-5-1 in their last 15 games as an underdog. The Chiefs have covered four of the last five meetings. The under is 9-3 in the past 12 regular-season Chargers games. The over is 13-5 in Kansas City’s past 18 games. Edge: Chiefs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.