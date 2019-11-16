NFL betting trends for Week 11
The Lions haven’t covered their last four games, and the over is 6-3 in Detroit games this season. Dallas is 5-2-1 against the spread in its past eight road games.
Dallas (-7, 47) at Detroit: The Lions haven’t covered their last four games, and the over is 6-3 in Detroit games this season. Dallas is 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight road games, and the over is 7-3 in Cowboys games. Edge: Cowboys and over.
New Orleans (-5½, 49½) at Tampa Bay: The Saints have won and covered six of their last seven games. New Orleans is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 road games. The Buccaneers are 7-1 as home underdogs since 2017, and the over is on an 8-2 run in Tampa Bay games. Edge: Over and slight to Saints.
Atlanta at Carolina (-4½, 49): The Panthers are 5-2 straight up and ATS in their last seven games. The Falcons are 1-6 straight up and 2-5 ATS in their last seven. The over is 7-3 in Carolina games since late 2018. The Falcons have won and covered the last three and six of the past seven meetings. Edge: Slight to Panthers and over.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2½, 43): The Jaguars are 3-1 ATS on the road this season and are on a 7-0-1 spread run in the last eight games in the series. The under is 4-1 in the last five games in the series, but the Colts are on a 7-3 over run since late last season. Edge: Jaguars.
Denver at Minnesota (-10, 40): Denver has covered four of its last five games, but the Vikings are on a 14-3-1 run as home favorites. The under is 15-3 in Broncos games since mid 2018 (6-3 this season). The under is 18-10-1 in Vikings games since late 2017. Edge: Under.
New York Jets at Washington (-2½, 38): The Jets have failed to cover three of their last four games and six of nine. Washington is 3-6 ATS, and the under is 7-3 in Redskins games since late last season. Edge: Slight to under.
Buffalo (-7, 40½) at Miami: The Dolphins are on a 5-0 spread uptick, but the Bills are 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The under is 8-3 in Bills games since late last season, but two of the three overs came against the Dolphins. Edge: Dolphins.
Houston at Baltimore (-4½, 51½): The Texans are 3-1 as underdogs this season and 6-2 in their last eight games in the role. Houston is 8-2-1 in its last 11 road games. The Ravens are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 home games (1-3 this season). Edge: Texans.
Arizona at San Francisco (-10, 45): The Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. They are 8-1 straight up in the last nine games in the series and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 against the 49ers. San Francisco is 3-4 ATS in its last seven games. Edge: Cardinals.
New England (-4, 45) at Philadelphia: The Eagles are 2-1 as underdogs this season but 3-3 in the role since last season. New England is 4-5 ATS in its last nine road games, and the under is 14-4 in the Patriots’ past 18 regular-season games. The Patriots are 4-4 ATS in their last eight games after a regular-season loss. Edge: Under.
Cincinnati at Oakland (-11½, 48½): The Raiders have covered three in a row and five of their last six games. The over is 6-1 in Oakland’s last seven games. The Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as a true visitor, and the under is 7-0-1 in their past eight games away from home. Edge: Slight to Bengals.
Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6½, 40): The Bears are 1-4 straight up and ATS in their last five games. The under is 13-3 in Chicago’s last 16 games. The Rams are 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine regular-season home games, and the under is 8-3 in the last 11 Rams games. Edge: Under.
Kansas City (-4, 52) vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City: The Chargers are 2-3 ATS away from home this season, but are 9-5-1 in their last 15 games as an underdog. The Chiefs have covered four of the last five meetings. The under is 9-3 in the past 12 regular-season Chargers games. The over is 13-5 in Kansas City’s past 18 games. Edge: Chiefs.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.