NFL betting trends for Week 11: Chiefs seek revenge vs. Raiders

The Chiefs are looking for revenge after a 40-32 home loss Oct. 11. The Raiders are 2-2 ATS at Allegiant Stadium, and the over is 6-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

Kansas City (-7½, 57) at Las Vegas: The Chiefs seek revenge after a 40-32 home loss Oct. 11. Kansas City is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight road games. The Chiefs are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games. The Raiders are 2-2 ATS at Allegiant Stadium. The over is 6-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season. Edge: Chiefs.

Philadelphia at Cleveland (-3, 47½): The Eagles are 6-11 ATS in their past 17 games on the board, but the Browns have dropped their last four games ATS this season. Cleveland is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

Atlanta at New Orleans (-3½, 50): The Falcons are 3-1 straight up and ATS since Raheem Morris took over as coach. The Saints are 2-3 ATS at home this season and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games. The over is 9-2 in the last 11 regular-season Saints games. Edge: Falcons and over.

Detroit (-2, 47) at Carolina: Carolina is 1-4 ATS at home this season. The Panthers are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine home games. The Lions are 3-2 ATS on the road this season. Detroit is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Lions and over.

New England (-1½, 48½) at Houston: The Patriots are 2-4 ATS in their last six games. The Texans are 2-7 ATS this season and 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 regular-season games. Edge: Patriots.

Pittsburgh (-10½, 46) at Jacksonville: Pittsburgh is 9-0 straight up and 7-2 ATS this season. Six of the last eight Steelers games have gone over the total. The Jaguars have covered their past two games but are 6-11 ATS in their last 17 games (3-5 this season). The over is 13-9 in the last 22 Jacksonville games. Edge: Steelers and over.

Green Bay at Indianapolis (-1½, 51): The Packers are 6-3 ATS this season and are on a 7-4 over run. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.

Cincinnati at Washington (-1½, 47): The Bengals are 6-3 ATS this season (3-2 ATS on the road). The over is 10-3 in Cincinnati’s last 13 games (6-3 this season). Washington has covered just one of its last eight games. Edge: Bengals.

Tennessee at Baltimore (-5½, 49½): The Titans are 0-3 ATS on the road this season, but defeated the Ravens in the playoffs in Baltimore in January. The over is 17-5 in Titans games since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback, and the team is 15-7 straight up in that span. The Ravens are 4-4 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Dallas at Minnesota (-7, 47½): The Cowboys are 0-4 ATS on the road this season and are on an 0-6 spread skid on the road since late 2019. Dallas is 1-8 ATS this season. The last four Cowboys games have gone under the total. The Vikings are on a 6-1 spread uptick, and the over is 5-2 in Minnesota’s last seven games. Edge: Vikings.

Miami (-3½, 45) at Denver: The Dolphins are on a 16-5 spread run since early 2019 and have covered seven of their past eight games, including the last five. Denver is 11-7 in its last 18 games as an underdog. Three of the Broncos’ last four games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Dolphins and over.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-9½, 46): The Jets have covered two of their last three games after dropping their first six ATS. The Chargers are 1-7-1 in their past nine games as favorites and 2-10-1 in their last 13 games in the role. The past six Chargers games have gone over the total, but four of the last five Jets games have gone under. Edge: Slight to Jets and over.

Monday

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (-4, 48): The Rams have dropped their last two road games ATS after covering nine of their previous 11 on the road. The over is 6-4 in Buccaneers games this season and 33-16 in games coached by Bruce Arians since mid-2016. Edge: Slight to over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.