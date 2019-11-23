NFL betting trends for Week 12

The Dolphins have covered five of their last six games with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, including three straight on the road.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won 26-18. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Miami at Cleveland (-10½, 45½): The Dolphins have covered five of their last six games with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, including three straight on the road. The Browns are 3-6-1 against the spread this season and 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games. Edge: Dolphins.

Denver at Buffalo (-3½, 37): The Broncos have covered five of their last six games. The Bills are 3-3 as favorites. Denver is on a 15-4 under run, and the under is 9-4 in Buffalo’s last 13 games and 16-8 in Buffalo games since early 2018. Edge: Under and slight to Broncos.

Pittsburgh (-6½, 38½) at Cincinnati: The Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. The under is 6-2 in the last eight Pittsburgh games. Cincinnati is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 home games (0-4 this season). The under is 9-4-2 in the last 15 Bengals games. The Steelers are 6-2 ATS in the last eight games in the series. Edge: Steelers and under.

New York Giants at Chicago (-6, 40½): The Giants are 1-5 ATS in their last six games, but they have covered two of their past three as road underdogs and are 8-3 in the role since last season. The over is 12-6 in the Giants’ last 18 games. The Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games, and the under is 14-3 in the past 17 Chicago games. Edge: Giants.

Oakland (-3, 46½) at New York Jets: The Raiders have covered five of their last seven games, and the over is 6-4 in Oakland games this season. The Raiders have had three games as favorites since last season (2-1 in the role). The last four Jets games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Raiders.

Carolina at New Orleans (-10, 47): The Panthers are 5-3 ATS in their last eight games but have not covered their past two. They are 2-2 as road underdogs this season after an 0-3 record in the role last season. The Saints have won and covered seven of their last eight games. The last five meetings at the Superdome have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-3½, 51½): The Buccaneers have not covered their last six games, and the over is 9-2 in Tampa Bay games since late 2018. The Falcons have covered their last three after failing to cover the previous five. The home team has covered the last four meetings, and the over is 5-1 in the past six in the series. Edge: Over and Falcons.

Detroit (-3½, 40½) at Washington: The Lions haven’t covered their last five games, but the Redskins are 2-8 ATS since late 2018. The under is 6-1 in the last seven Washington games. Edge: Slight to under.

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3½, 41½): The Jaguars have lost and failed to cover their last four games at Tennessee. The home team has covered the last five Titans games, and Tennessee is 3-0 in its past three games at home. The last four Titans games and Jacksonville’s past four road games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Jaguars.

Dallas at New England (-6½, 45): Dallas is 7-6 ATS in regular-season road games since last season, and the over is 8-3 in the Cowboys’ past 11 regular-season games. New England is on a 16-4 spread run at home and 15-4 under run in the regular season. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Green Bay at San Francisco (-3½, 47½): The Packers are 7-3 ATS this season and 3-1 ATS on the road. Green Bay is 2-0 as an underdog this season. The 49ers are 3-4-1 ATS in their last eight games. Edge: Slight to Packers.

Seattle at Philadelphia (-1, 48): The Seahawks are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in road games this season. Seattle is 10-1-1 in its last 12 games as an underdog. The Eagles are 4-10-1 in their last 15 regular-season home games. Edge: Seahawks.

Monday

Baltimore (-3, 46½) at Los Angeles Rams: The Ravens are 4-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. The Rams are 3-6 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Ravens.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.