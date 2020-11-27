NFL betting trends for Week 12: Raiders solid on road

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

Las Vegas (-3, 54) at Atlanta: The Falcons are 3-2 straight up and against the spread since Raheem Morris replaced Dan Quinn as coach. The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season. Edge: Over.

Arizona (-1½, 49) at New England: The Cardinals have failed to cover their last three games but are 15-10-1 ATS in their past 26. Arizona is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 road games. The Patriots are on a 6-11 spread skid (4-6 this season). Edge: Cardinals.

New York Giants (-6, 44) at Cincinnati: The Giants are 6-0-1 ATS in their past seven games. Cincinnati is 6-3-1 ATS this season. The Bengals are on a 10-4 over run. Edge: Giants and over.

Cleveland (-6½, 50) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars had covered two in a row before a loss to the Steelers. The Browns covered last week against the Eagles, but are 9-16-1 ATS since last season and 1-9 ATS in their past 10 road games. Edge: Jaguars.

Carolina at Minnesota (-3½, 51½): The Panthers have covered their last four road games and are 6-1 in their past seven games as underdogs. The Vikings have covered six of their last eight, and the over is 15-6 in Minnesota’s past 21 regular-season games (7-3 this season). Edge: Over.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-3½, 51½): The Colts beat the Titans 34-17 on Nov. 12. But the Titans are 16-7 straight up since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback, and the over is 18-5 in Tennessee games in that span. The Titans are 4-2 in their last six games as underdogs. Five of the last six Colts games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo (-5½, 53): The Chargers haven’t covered their past four games and are 7-17-2 ATS since last season. Los Angeles is on an 11-4 over run. The over is 7-2-1 in Bills games this season. Edge: Over.

Miami (-7, 44½) at New York Jets: The Dolphins blanked the Jets 24-0 in Week 6 and have covered seven of their last nine games. The Jets are winless straight up but have covered three of their last four games. The under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings. Edge: Dolphins and slight to under.

New Orleans (-6, 43½) at Denver: The Saints are on a 9-5 over run, and three of Denver’s last five games have gone over. The Broncos are 6-3 as home underdogs since last season. New Orleans is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games. Edge: Slight to Saints and over.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-6½, 45): The 49ers have won the last three games in the series straight up, but are 0-3 straight up and ATS in their past three games this season. The under is 7-3 in Rams games this season, and six of their last seven have gone under the total. The first four Rams home games this season went under. Edge: Under and slight to 49ers.

Kansas City (-3½, 56)at Tampa Bay: Kansas City is 7-2 ATS in its past nine road games and 15-4 ATS in its last 19 games. The over is 7-4 in Tampa Bay games this season and 34-16 in games coached by Bruce Arians since mid-2016. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Chicago at Green Bay (-8½, 45): The Bears are 0-4 straight up and 3-1 ATS in their last four games. The Packers have failed to cover their last two home games. Seven of Chicago’s 10 games have gone under the total, and the under is 24-9 in Bears games since late 2018. Edge: Under.

Monday

Seattle (-5, 50) at Philadelphia: Seattle won and covered twice last season against Philadelphia. The Seahawks have failed to cover their last three road games after going 8-3-1 ATS in their previous 12 games as the visitor. The Eagles are on a 3-7 spread skid at home. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.

Tuesday

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-4½, 45): The Ravens are on a 2-5-1 spread slump. Baltimore is 3-1-1 ATS in its past five games at Pittsburgh and is 5-0 as an underdog since last season. The Steelers are 9-0 straight up and 7-2 ATS this season. The last three games in the series went over the total. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.