NFL betting trends for Week 13

Detroit at Chicago (-3, 44½): The Lions are 1-4 straight up and against the spread in their last five games. The Bears are 9-19 ATS in their last 28 games, and the under is 24-10 in Chicago games since late 2018. The Bears have won the last five games in the series outright and are 4-1 ATS in those games. Edge: Under.

Cincinnati at Miami (-11½, 42½): The Bengals have dropped two of their last three games ATS after a 6-1-1 start. Four of Cincinnati’s last six games have gone over the total. Miami had won and covered five in a row before the Denver loss, and the Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games. Edge: Dolphins.

Indianapolis (-3½, 51) at Houston: The Texans have won two straight and covered three in a row. Indianapolis has won and covered six of the last seven games in the series, including the last four. Six of the last eight meetings have gone under the total. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.

Jacksonville at Minnesota (-10, 52½): The Jaguars have lost 10 straight games and are 3-6 ATS in their last nine. The Vikings had covered six of seven before losing to Dallas and failing to cover against Carolina. The over is 8-3 in Minnesota games this season and 16-6 in the team’s last 22 regular-season games. Edge: Over and Vikings.

Las Vegas (-9, 47) at New York Jets: The Jets beat the Raiders 34-3 last season. Las Vegas had covered four in a row before a blowout loss to Atlanta. The Jets have covered three of their last five games. The over is 7-3-1 in Raiders games this season. Edge: Over.

New Orleans (-3, 44½) at Atlanta: A quick rematch of the Saints’ 24-9 win on Nov. 22. New Orleans has covered four of its last five games in Atlanta and is on a four-game cover streak. The last four Saints games have gone under the total after seven straight overs to start the season. The Falcons are 2-4 ATS at home this season, but are 4-2 ATS since Raheem Morris took over as coach. Six of the last seven games in the series have gone under, including the last four. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Cleveland at Tennessee (-5½, 53½½): The over is 19-5 in Titans games since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Three of the last four Browns games have gone under. Cleveland is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 road games. Edge: Over and Titans.

New York Giants at Seattle (-10, 46½): The Giants are surging with a 6-1-1 spread mark in their last eight games. They have covered nine of their last 10 road games. The Seahawks are 4-1 ATS at home this season after a 2-6 spread mark at home last season. Edge: Giants.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 48½) at Arizona: Coach Sean McVay is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS against the Cardinals since arriving with the Rams in 2017. The Rams have won and covered the last five games at Arizona. The Cardinals have failed to cover their last four games after going 15-7-1 in their previous 23 games. Arizona is 11-4-1 in its last 16 games as an underdog. Edge: Rams.

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-8½, 46½): The Eagles are 4-7 ATS this season and 11-17 ATS since last season. Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS on the road this season. The last five Eagles games have gone under the total. The Packers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Packers and under.

New England at Los Angeles Chargers (pick, 47½): Seven of the last eight Chargers games have gone over the total, and the over is 11-5 in Los Angeles games since late 2019. The Chargers have dropped their last five ATS. New England is 1-4 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Over and slight to Patriots.

Denver at Kansas City (-14, 51): The Chiefs are on a 10-game winning streak against the Broncos. The combined score of the last three meetings is 96-25, and the Chiefs are 9-1 ATS in those 10 straight-up wins. Four of the last five games in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.

Monday

Buffalo (-1, 48) at San Francisco: The 49ers are 1-4 ATS at home this season. The over is 7-3-1 in Bills games this season. Edge: Over and slight to Bills.

Washington at Pittsburgh (-7½, 42½): Washington has covered two in a row and is 10-3-1 ATS in its last 14 road games. The Steelers have covered seven of their last nine games this season, and the over is 4-2 in games at Heinz Field. Edge: Over and Steelers.

Tuesday

Dallas at Baltimore (-7, 45): The Cowboys are 2-9 ATS this season. Baltimore is 3-5-1 ATS in its last nine games, but had been 12-1-1 ATS in its previous 14 regular-season contests. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.