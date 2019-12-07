NFL betting trends for Week 14

The Chiefs are 8-2 in their past 10 games as underdogs. New England is 16-5 ATS in its last 21 home games.

Baltimore (-6, 44) at Buffalo: The Ravens have won their past six games straight up and covered seven of eight. They are 7-1 against the spread on the road. The Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five games and 4-0-1 in their last five games as an underdog. The under is 9-3 in Buffalo games this season. Edge: Slight to under and Ravens.

Washington at Green Bay (-13, 42½): The Redskins have covered four of their last six games. The under is 8-5 in Washington games since late 2018. Edge: Slight to Redskins.

Denver at Houston (-9, 42½): The Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. The Texans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 2-4 ATS in games at Houston. Denver is on a 16-5 under run since mid 2018. The under is 12-5 in Houston home games since late 2017. Edge: Under and Broncos.

San Francisco at New Orleans (-2½, 44½): The 49ers are 5-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season and 4-0 as an underdog. The Saints have not covered their past two home games and are 2-7 ATS in their last nine at home. Edge: 49ers.

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7, 41½): The Browns have won the last three straight up at home, but are 2-3-1 ATS as hosts and 4-7-1 ATS overall this season. The Bengals are 4-1 ATS as a true visitor and 8-1 ATS in their last nine games in the role. Cincinnati also has won and covered the last five at Cleveland. The under is 11-4-2 in Cincinnati games since late 2018. Edge: Bengals and under.

Carolina at Atlanta (-3½, 47): The Falcons are 4-7-1 ATS this season and 6-13-1 ATS since mid 2018. Atlanta has won and covered the last four in the series, including a 29-3 win at Charlotte on Nov. 17. The Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games. Five of the last six games in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to under.

Detroit at Minnesota (-13, 43½): The Lions broke a six-game spread losing streak on Thanksgiving, but have not covered their last three road games. Minnesota is 5-0 straight up at home this season. The Vikings have won and covered the last four games in the series. Edge: Vikings.

Miami at New York Jets (-5½, 46): The Jets have won and covered three of their last four games, but lost at Miami on Nov. 3. The Dolphins have been on an uptick with six covers in their last eight games. Miami has won the last four meetings straight up and is 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Dolphins.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (-3½, 46½): The Colts are 6-2 in their last eight games as underdogs. Indianapolis is 7-2 ATS in its last nine road games. The Buccaneers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games and 0-4 ATS at home this season. The over is 10-3 in Tampa Bay games since late 2018. Edge: Colts and over.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 43) at Jacksonville: The Chargers are 3-9 ATS this season. The under is 15-7 in Chargers games since early 2018. The Jaguars are 2-6 ATS in their past eight games and haven’t covered their last four. Edge: Chargers and under.

Kansas City at New England (-3½, 49½): The Chiefs are 8-2 in their last 10 games as underdogs. New England is 16-5 ATS in its last 21 home games, and 16 of the team’s past 21 regular-season games have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to Patriots and under.

Pittsburgh (-2½, 43½) at Arizona: The Cardinals are 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven games. The under is 14-5 in Steelers games since late 2018. Edge: Steelers and under.

Tennessee (-2½, 47½) at Oakland: The Titans are 5-1 straight up and against the spread since the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. Tennessee’s last six games have gone over the total. The Raiders haven’t covered their last three games, but have won and covered the past three in the series. Edge: Over.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (pick, 47): The Seahawks are 6-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six against the Rams. The last four games in the series have gone over the total. The Rams are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 regular-season home games. Edge: Seahawks and over.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-9½, 45½): The Giants are 9-3 as road underdogs since last season. New York has covered its last two games at Philadelphia. The Eagles are on a 10-20-1 spread run since late 2017 and are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games. Edge: Giants.

