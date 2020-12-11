NFL betting trends for Week 14

Three of the last four Colts games have gone over the total, and the over is 7-5 in Indianapolis games. The over is 8-3-1 in Raiders games and 3-1-1 at Allegiant Stadium.

Indianapolis (-3, 52) at Las Vegas: Indianapolis has covered four of its last five road games. Three of the last four Colts games have gone over the total, and the over is 7-5 in Indianapolis games this season. The over is 8-3-1 in Raiders games this season and 3-1-1 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are 9-16-3 ATS in the second half of the season since 2017. Edge: Over and Colts.

Green Bay (-7½, 55) at Detroit: The Lions have covered their last three home games against the Packers. Detroit is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games and lost 42-21 at Green Bay on Sept. 20. The over is 18-10 in Lions games since last season. The Packers are on a 9-5 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.

Tennessee (-7½, 52) at Jacksonville: Ten of 12 Titans games have gone over the total this season. The over is 20-5 since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback for Tennessee. The over is 14-10-1 in Jacksonville’s last 25 games. Edge: Over.

Dallas (-3½, 42½) at Cincinnati: The Cowboys are 2-10 ATS this season and 1-7 ATS in their last eight road games. The over is 14-9 in Dallas games since early 2019. Cincinnati is 4-0-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Bengals and slight to over.

Arizona (-2½, 45½) at New York Giants: The Giants are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games, and the under is 8-3-1 in Giants games this season. The Cardinals have failed to cover their last five games. Edge: Giants and under.

Houston (-1½, 45½) at Chicago: The Texans have won three of their last five straight up, though they are 1-4 ATS on the road this season. The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 9-23 ATS since late 2018. The under is 24-11 in Bears games since mid-2018, though their last two games have gone over. Edge: Texans and under.

Denver (-3½, 47) at Carolina: The Panthers are 0-2 as favorites this season and have failed to cover their last four games in the role. Carolina is 2-4 ATS at home this season and 2-7-1 ATS in its last eight home games. Denver is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games. The Broncos’ last three games have gone under the total, and the under is 23-12 in Denver games since mid-2018. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay (-6½, 52½): The Vikings have dropped their last three games ATS after covering six of the previous seven. Minnesota has covered four straight on the road and is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 road games. The over is 8-3-1 in Vikings games this season and 17-5-1 in Minnesota’s last 23 regular-season games. The over is 19-9 in Buccaneers games since coach Bruce Arians arrived. Edge: Over and slight to Vikings.

Kansas City (-7, 50½) at Miami: The Dolphins have covered 18 of their last 24 games, including nine of the past 11 and seven of eight. The Chiefs have failed to cover their last four games and are 3-3 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Dolphins.

New York Jets at Seattle (-13½, 47): The Jets have covered four of their last six games but are 1-4 ATS on the road this season. The under is 5-3 in the last eight Jets games. The Seahawks are 4-2 ATS at home this season, and their last four games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and slight to Seahawks.

Atlanta (-2, 49) at Los Angeles Chargers: The Falcons are 4-3 straight up and ATS since Raheem Morris took over as coach. The Chargers have failed to cover their last six games and are 4-13-2 ATS in their past 19 games. Edge: Falcons and slight to under.

New Orleans (-6½, 42½) at Philadelphia: The past six Eagles games have gone under the total, as have the last five Saints games. New Orleans has won and covered its last five games as part of a 9-0 straight-up surge. Edge: Under and Saints.

Washington vs. San Francisco (-3, 43) at Glendale, Arizona: The under is 4-3 in the 49ers’ last seven games. Washington has won and covered its last three games. The under is 6-2 in Washington’s last eight games. Edge: Under and slight to Washington.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (-1½, 48): The Steelers are 4-1 ATS on the road this season. The Bills have covered four in a row. The over is 8-3-1 in Buffalo games this season. Edge: Slight to Bills and under.

Monday

Baltimore (-2½, 47) at Cleveland: The Browns are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. The Ravens have covered five of the past six games at Cleveland and are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games in the series. Edge: Ravens.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.