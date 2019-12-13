NFL betting trends for Week 15

The Bills are on a 4-1-1 spread run and are 5-0-1 ATS on the road this season. The Steelers are on an 8-2-1 spread run.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Ravens won 24-17. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh (-2, 36): The Bills are on a 4-1-1 spread run and are 5-0-1 ATS on the road this season. The Steelers are on an 8-2-1 spread run. The under is 10-3 in Buffalo games this season. Pittsburgh is on a 15-5 under run since late 2018. Edge: Under.

Tampa Bay (-3½, 46) at Detroit: The Buccaneers have won their last three games outright, but have covered only two of nine against the spread. Tampa Bay is on an 11-3 over run since late 2018. The Lions are on a 1-7 spread skid, and the over is 8-5 in Detroit games this season. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Philadelphia (-4½, 39) at Washington: Philadelphia has won the last five meetings straight up. The Eagles are 10-21-1 ATS in regular-season games since late 2017. The Redskins have covered five of their last seven games. The over is 11-4 in Philadelphia’s last 15 games. Edge: Slight to over and Redskins.

Chicago at Green Bay (-4½, 40½): The Bears had dropped seven of eight ATS before last week’s win over Dallas. Chicago is 1-5 ATS on the road this season. The Packers are 4-3 ATS at home. The teams have split the last eight meetings ATS. The under is 15-5 in Chicago’s last 20 games, but the last two have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to under.

New England (-10, 41½) at Cincinnati: The Bengals are 1-4-1 ATS at home but 3-1 ATS in their last four games. The Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The under is 11-5-2 in Cincinnati games since late 2-18 and 17-5 in New England’s last 22 regular-season games. Edge: Under.

Houston at Tennessee (-3, 50): The Texans are 8-3-1 ATS in their last eight road games. The Titans are 6-1 straight up and ATS since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback, and all seven have gone over the total. The over is 7-1 in Houston’s last eight games as a true visitor. The home team has covered the last six games in the series. Edge: Titans and over.

Seattle (-6½, 49) at Carolina: The Seahawks are 5-2 ATS on the road this season. Seattle is 3-1 ATS in its last four games. The Panthers are 0-5 straight up in their last five games and are on a 2-5 spread slide. The over is 10-4 in Carolina games since late 2018 and 15-7 in Seattle games since mid 2018. Edge: Seahawks and over.

Denver at Kansas City (-9½, 45½): The Chiefs have won the last eight games in the series and are 7-1 ATS in those games. Kansas City has covered two of its last seven games at home. The Broncos have covered seven of their last nine, and the under is 16-6 in Denver games since mid 2018. Edge: Slight to Broncos and under.

Miami at New York Giants (-3½, 46½): Miami has covered seven of its last nine games, including four of five on the road. The Giants are 1-7 ATS at home since late 2018. New York is 2-6-1 in its last nine games as a favorite and is on a 13-8 over run. Edge: Dolphins and over.

Jacksonville at Oakland (-7, 45½): The Jaguars have lost and failed to cover their last five games. The Raiders have failed to cover their last four games, but had covered five of their previous six. Edge: Slight to Raiders.

Cleveland (-2½, 48½) at Arizona: The Browns are 0-4 straight up and ATS in their last four games on the road. The under is 5-1 in Cleveland road games this season. The Cardinals are 5-3-1 ATS in their past nine games, but have lost their last six straight up. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Atlanta at San Francisco (-10½, 48): The Falcons have four covers in their last six games. The under is 8-5 in Atlanta games this season and 13-8 since mid 2018. The 49ers are 8-4-1 ATS but 3-4-1 as favorites. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Los Angeles Rams (-1½, 49) at Dallas: The Cowboys have lost their last three games straight up. The over is 9-5 in Dallas regular-season games since late 2018. The Rams are 11-4 ATS in regular-season games since late 2018. They are 7-1 ATS in their last eight regular-season road games. The Rams are on a 12-6 under run in regular-season games. Edge: Rams and slight to under.

Minnesota (-2½, 45½) at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home since late 2018. The under is 10-5 in the last 15 Chargers games. Edge: Vikings and under.

Monday

Indianapolis at New Orleans (-8½, 46): The Colts have won and covered only two of their last seven games but are 7-3 in their past 10 games as underdogs. Indianapolis is 7-1 in its last eight regular-season road games. The Saints are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games. Edge: Colts.