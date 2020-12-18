NFL betting trends for Week 15
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.
Saturday
Carolina at Green Bay (-8½, 51½): The Panthers have covered their last four road games, all as underdogs. Carolina is 7-1 in its last eight games as an underdog. Edge: Panthers.
Buffalo (-5½, 49½) at Denver: The Bills are on a run of five straight covers, and the over is 8-4-1 in Buffalo games this season. Denver is 13-7 in its last 20 games as an underdog. The under is 4-1 in the last five Broncos games. Edge: Slight to Bills.
Sunday
Houston at Indianapolis (-7½, 50½): The Colts have covered only one of their last four home games but have won and covered the past five meetings with Houston. Edge: Slight to Colts.
Detroit at Tennessee (-11, 51½): The over is 9-3 in Tennessee’s last 12 games and 20-6 since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. The over is 8-4-1 in Lions games this season. Edge: Over.
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams (-17, 43½): The Jets still are winless but have covered four of their last seven games. The Rams are 0-1 as double-digit favorites this season but had covered the previous six games in the role. The under is 9-4 in Rams games this season. Edge: Under.
Tampa Bay (-6, 48) at Atlanta: Seven of the last eight meetings have gone over the total, including the past four. The over is 18-10-1 in Buccaneers games since last season. Edge: Over.
New England at Miami (-1½, 41½): The Dolphins have won seven and covered eight of their last nine games. Miami is 19-6 ATS in its last 25 games. The under is 8-5 in Miami games this season. Nine of 13 New England games have gone under. Edge: Under and Dolphins.
Seattle (-6, 43) at Washington: Washington has won and covered its last four games, and the under is 6-2-1 in the team’s past nine games. The Seahawks have failed to cover six of their last nine games. The last five Seattle games have gone under the total. Edge: Washington and under.
Chicago at Minnesota (-3, 46): The Bears broke a six-game losing streak last week against the Texans but still are 1-4 ATS in their past five games. The under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings. Chicago is on a 25-11 under run. The over is 8-4-1 in Vikings games this season. Minnesota is 2-5 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to under.
Jacksonville at Baltimore (-12½, 48): The Jaguars haven’t had an outright win since the opening week but have covered four of their last six games. The under is 6-3 in Jacksonville’s last nine games. The Ravens are 3-3 ATS at home this season and 1-1-1 as double-digit favorites. Edge: Slight to under.
Cleveland (-6, 44) at New York Giants: The Giants have won four of their last five games outright and are 7-2-1 ATS in their past 10 games. The under is 9-3-1 in New York games this season. The Browns are on a 2-6 spread skid. Edge: Giants and under.
Philadelphia at Arizona (-6½, 49): Both teams broke recent skids last week. The Cardinals had failed to cover their previous five games, and the Eagles were 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 games before each team got wins and covers last week. Six of the last seven Philadelphia games have gone under the total. The under is 8-4-1 in Cardinals games this season. Edge: Under.
Kansas City (-3, 52) at New Orleans: The Chiefs continue to win outright but have failed to cover their last five games. Five of the last six Saints games have gone under the total. New Orleans is 5-1 straight up and ATS in its last six games. Edge: Saints and under.
San Francisco (-3, 45) at Dallas: The Cowboys are 3-10 ATS this season. The 49ers are 4-2 ATS on the road this season and 10-4 ATS on the road since last season. Edge: 49ers.
Monday
Pittsburgh (-13, 40) at Cincinnati: The Steelers are 10-0 straight up and 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings with Cincinnati. The under is 7-1-1 in the last eight meetings, and the past five games have gone under. Edge: Under and Steelers.