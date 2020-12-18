60°F
Betting

NFL betting trends for Week 15

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 12:34 pm
 
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) and defensive end Austin Larkin (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.

Saturday

Carolina at Green Bay (-8½, 51½): The Panthers have covered their last four road games, all as underdogs. Carolina is 7-1 in its last eight games as an underdog. Edge: Panthers.

Buffalo (-5½, 49½) at Denver: The Bills are on a run of five straight covers, and the over is 8-4-1 in Buffalo games this season. Denver is 13-7 in its last 20 games as an underdog. The under is 4-1 in the last five Broncos games. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Sunday

Houston at Indianapolis (-7½, 50½): The Colts have covered only one of their last four home games but have won and covered the past five meetings with Houston. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Detroit at Tennessee (-11, 51½): The over is 9-3 in Tennessee’s last 12 games and 20-6 since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. The over is 8-4-1 in Lions games this season. Edge: Over.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams (-17, 43½): The Jets still are winless but have covered four of their last seven games. The Rams are 0-1 as double-digit favorites this season but had covered the previous six games in the role. The under is 9-4 in Rams games this season. Edge: Under.

Tampa Bay (-6, 48) at Atlanta: Seven of the last eight meetings have gone over the total, including the past four. The over is 18-10-1 in Buccaneers games since last season. Edge: Over.

New England at Miami (-1½, 41½): The Dolphins have won seven and covered eight of their last nine games. Miami is 19-6 ATS in its last 25 games. The under is 8-5 in Miami games this season. Nine of 13 New England games have gone under. Edge: Under and Dolphins.

Seattle (-6, 43) at Washington: Washington has won and covered its last four games, and the under is 6-2-1 in the team’s past nine games. The Seahawks have failed to cover six of their last nine games. The last five Seattle games have gone under the total. Edge: Washington and under.

Chicago at Minnesota (-3, 46): The Bears broke a six-game losing streak last week against the Texans but still are 1-4 ATS in their past five games. The under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings. Chicago is on a 25-11 under run. The over is 8-4-1 in Vikings games this season. Minnesota is 2-5 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to under.

Jacksonville at Baltimore (-12½, 48): The Jaguars haven’t had an outright win since the opening week but have covered four of their last six games. The under is 6-3 in Jacksonville’s last nine games. The Ravens are 3-3 ATS at home this season and 1-1-1 as double-digit favorites. Edge: Slight to under.

Cleveland (-6, 44) at New York Giants: The Giants have won four of their last five games outright and are 7-2-1 ATS in their past 10 games. The under is 9-3-1 in New York games this season. The Browns are on a 2-6 spread skid. Edge: Giants and under.

Philadelphia at Arizona (-6½, 49): Both teams broke recent skids last week. The Cardinals had failed to cover their previous five games, and the Eagles were 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 games before each team got wins and covers last week. Six of the last seven Philadelphia games have gone under the total. The under is 8-4-1 in Cardinals games this season. Edge: Under.

Kansas City (-3, 52) at New Orleans: The Chiefs continue to win outright but have failed to cover their last five games. Five of the last six Saints games have gone under the total. New Orleans is 5-1 straight up and ATS in its last six games. Edge: Saints and under.

San Francisco (-3, 45) at Dallas: The Cowboys are 3-10 ATS this season. The 49ers are 4-2 ATS on the road this season and 10-4 ATS on the road since last season. Edge: 49ers.

Monday

Pittsburgh (-13, 40) at Cincinnati: The Steelers are 10-0 straight up and 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings with Cincinnati. The under is 7-1-1 in the last eight meetings, and the past five games have gone under. Edge: Under and Steelers.

