NFL betting trends for Week 16

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) catches a 12-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Saturday

Houston (-3, 50) at Tampa Bay: The Texans are on a 9-3-1 cover streak away from home. The Buccaneers are 0-5 against the spread at home this season. Tampa Bay is on a 12-3 over run. Edge: Over and Texans.

Buffalo at New England (-6½, 37): The Patriots are 29-3 straight up in their last 32 meetings with the Bills, but Buffalo has won and covered three of the last five at Gillette Stadium. The Bills are on a 10-4-1 spread uptick overall and 7-1-2 in their last 10 as underdogs. Buffalo also is on a 10-3 under streak. The Patriots are on a 17-5 under run in the regular season. Edge: Under and Bills.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-6½, 45): The Rams are on an 11-5 spread run in the regular season. The Niners are 8-5-1 ATS this season. The Rams have a 9-5 under mark this season. Edge: 49ers and under.

Sunday

Detroit at Denver (-7, 38): The Lions are on a 1-8 spread skid. The Broncos are on a 7-3 cover streak and 17-6 under run. Edge: Broncos and under.

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 45½): The final game in Carson, California, for the Chargers, who are 4-10 ATS this season and mired in a 1-7 spread slide in Carson. The Raiders are on an 0-5 ATS skid. Edge: Raiders.

Jacksonville at Atlanta (-7, 47): The Jaguars are on a 1-5 straight up and ATS slide. The Falcons are on a 5-2 spread uptick. Edge: Falcons.

New Orleans (-2, 50) at Tennessee: The Saints have won and covered their past five on the road this season and are riding a 12-3 ATS streak on the road. The Titans are 6-2 straight up and ATS since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback and are on a 7-1 over run. Edge: Over.

New York Giants at Washington (-1½, 42): The Giants have covered five of the past six meetings, and the under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. New York is riding a 10-3 cover streak as a road underdog. The Redskins are on an 0-3 ATS skid as favorites. Edge: Giants and under.

Pittsburgh (-3, 37) at New York Jets: The Steelers are on an 8-3-1 spread surge and a 16-5 under uptick. Edge: Steelers and under.

Cincinnati (-1, 46½) at Miami: The Bengals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as true visitors and are on an 11-6-2 under run. Edge: Under and Bengals.

Carolina at Indianapolis (-7, 46½): The Panthers have lost six straight while going 1-4-1 ATS and are on an 11-4 over streak. The Colts are on a 10-6 over run. Edge: Colts and over.

Baltimore (-10, 49) at Cleveland: The Browns have covered the last three meetings, including a 40-25 road win Sept. 29. The Ravens have won 10 in a row and are on a 7-1 cover streak. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Dallas (-2, 45½) at Philadelphia: The Eagles are on an 11-21-1 spread slide in the regular season, and they’re also on an 0-4 straight up and ATS skid vs. the Cowboys. Edge: Cowboys.

Arizona at Seattle (-9½, 51): The Cardinals had covered four of five meetings in the series before losing 27-10 on Sept. 29. Seattle is on a 15-7 over run. Edge: Over.

Kansas City (-6, 44½) at Chicago: The Chiefs are 5-2 ATS on the road this season. The Bears are on a 2-8 spread slide. Chicago is riding a 16-5 under run, and Kansas City is on a 4-0 under surge. Edge: Under and Chiefs.

Monday

Green Bay at Minnesota (-5½, 47): Four of the last five meetings have gone under. The Vikings are on a 7-3 spread streak at home and have won and covered the last three meetings against the Packers in Minnesota. Edge: Vikings and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.