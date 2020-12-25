NFL betting trends for Week 16

The Broncos have won and covered four of the last five meetings with the Chargers, including the last three. Denver also is 5-2 against the spread on the road this season.

Saturday

Tampa Bay (-9½, 54) at Detroit: The over is 12-3 in the Buccaneers’ last 15 road games. Five of Detroit’s six home games have gone over the total, and the over is 11-2 in games at Ford Field since early 2019. Edge: Over.

San Francisco at Arizona (-5, 49): The 49ers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 road games, though they now are playing home games at Arizona. The Cardinals have covered their last two games after five straight spread losses and are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games against San Francisco. The under is 11-7-1 in Arizona games since late 2019. Edge: Slight to Cards.

Miami (-3, 47½) at Las Vegas: The Raiders are 9-17-3 ATS in the second half of the season since 2017. The over is 10-3-1 in Las Vegas games this seasons. The Dolphins are on an 8-2 straight up and 9-1 spread run and are 20-6 ATS in their last 26 games on the board. Edge: Dolphins and over.

Sunday

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 49): The Broncos have won and covered four of the last five meetings, including the last three. Denver also is 5-2 ATS on the road this season and 9-4 ATS in its last 13 road games. The Chargers are 2-5-1 as favorites this season and 4-13-1 in the role since last season. Edge: Broncos.

Cleveland (-9½, 47½) at New York Jets: The Jets have covered five of their last eight but still are 5-9 ATS this season and 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games. The matchups between the teams have gone under the total the last three seasons. Edge: Slight to under.

Cincinnati at Houston (-8, 46): The Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games (1-5 straight up). Four of Cincinnati’s last five games have gone under the total. The Texans are 5-8-1 as favorites since last season, and the under is 5-1 in their last six games. Edge: Under.

Indianapolis (-1½, 45) at Pittsburgh: The Colts are 5-1 straight up and 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games. Four of those six games have gone over the total. The Steelers have failed to cover their last four games, and four of the last five Pittsburgh games have gone under. Edge: Colts.

Chicago (-7½, 47) at Jacksonville: The Bears are 0-2 as favorites and 0-8 in the role since early last season. The under is 25-11-1 in Chicago games since late 2018. The Jaguars are 4-3 ATS in their last seven games, though they have failed to win any of those outright. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Carolina at Washington (-2½, 43½): The Panthers have covered their last six road games and are 8-1 in their last nine games as underdogs. Edge: Panthers.

New York Giants at Baltimore (-10½, 44): The Giants are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games, and 6-0 as a road underdog this season. The under is 10-3-1 in Giants games this season. The Ravens have covered their last four games. Edge: Giants and under.

Atlanta at Kansas City (-11, 54): The Chiefs are on an 0-5-1 spread skid. Six of the last eight Falcons games have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (-1½, 47½): The Rams have battered the Seahawks in the last two meetings and have won five of the last six meetings straight up. The last six Seattle games have gone under the total, and the under is 10-4 in Rams games this season. Edge: Rams and under.

Philadelphia (-2½, 49½) at Dallas: The Eagles have failed to cover six of their last seven road games, including the last five. Dallas is 4-10 ATS this season and 2-5 ATS at home. Philadelphia has won and covered the last two meetings but had lost and failed to cover the previous four. The over is 4-1 in the last five Dallas games. The over is 2-0 with Jalen Hurts at quarterback for the Eagles. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Tennessee at Green Bay (-3½, 55½): The over is 21-6 in Titans games since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Tennessee has covered five of its last seven games as an underdog. The Packer are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. Edge: Titans and over.

Monday

Buffalo (-7, 46) at New England: New England is 5-2 ATS in the last seven games in the series. The Bills have won their last four games straight up and covered the last six. The over is 9-4-1 in Buffalo games this season. The Patriots are 4-2 in their last six games as underdogs (but 0-2 in the last two) and 17-7 as underdogs since 2010. The under is 10-4 in New England games this season. Edge: Slight to Bills and under.

