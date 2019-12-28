NFL betting trends for Week 17

The 49ers are 6-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Seattle is 2-5 ATS at home.

Tennessee (-5½, 44½) at Houston: The Texans are 3-5 against the spread in their last eight games, but did win and cover against the Titans on Dec. 15. Houston is 2-6 ATS in its last eight home games. The Texans have won and covered the last five home games in the series. Tennessee is 6-3 straight up and ATS with Ryan Tannehill at QB, and eight of the team’s last nine games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Cleveland (-3, 43) at Cincinnati: The Browns are 0-5 straight up and ATS in their last five road games, but the Bengals are 1-5-1 ATS at home. Cincinnati is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 games in the series, but didn’t cover on Dec. 8 at Cleveland. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

Chicago (-3, 36) at Minnesota: The Bears are on a 17-5 under run since mid 2018, and the under is 9-4-1 in the Vikings’ last 14 home games. Four of the last five meetings have gone under the total. Chicago is on a 2-9 spread skid. Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.

Indianapolis (-4½, 42½) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars are on a 1-6 straight up and spread skid. Indianapolis is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games. The Jaguars are 6-1-1 in their last eight games against the Colts. Edge: Colts.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Pick, 47½): The Falcons are 5-2 straight up and ATS since their bye week. The Buccaneers are 0-6 ATS at home this season. The over is 12-4 in Tampa Bay games since late 2018, and six of the last seven games in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Falcons and over.

Washington at Dallas (-11½, 45½): The Redskins have covered three of their last four road games, but are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games with the Cowboys. Six of the last eight games in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to over and Cowboys.

New Orleans (-13, 45) at Carolina: The Saints have won and covered their last six road games and are 13-3 ATS in road games since last season. The Panthers have covered the last three games in the series. Carolina is 0-7 straight up and 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games, but the lone cover was against the Saints. The over is 11-5 in Panthers games since late 2018. Edge: Saints and over.

Philadelphia (-4, 45) at New York Giants: The Giants have covered four of their last five, including a matchup with Philadelphia on Dec. 9. The Giants are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The last seven meetings at New York have gone over the total. Edge: Over and Giants.

Pittsburgh(-2, 37) at Baltimore: The Ravens have won their last 11 games and are and 8-1 ATS in their last nine games. Pittsburgh is 5-2 as an underdog this season. The underdog is 6-2-1 in the last nine games in the series. The under is 13-3 in the last 16 Steelers games. Edge: Under.

New York Jets at Buffalo (-1½, 36½): The Bills are 9-5-1 ATS this season, but only 3-4 ATS at home. The Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six on the road. The road team has covered the last three games in the series. The under is 12-4 in Buffalo’s last 16 games. Seven of the last 10 Jets road games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to under.

Miami at New England (-16, 44½): The Patriots have won their last 10 home games against Miami, and are 7-2 ATS in their last nine at home against the Dolphins. Miami is on an 8-3 spread uptick. The under is 17-7 in regular-season New England games since mid-2018. Four of the last five Dolphins games have gone under the total. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Green Bay (-12½, 43½) at Detroit: The Lions are on a 1-9 spread skid since mid October. The over is 10-5 in Detroit games this season. The Packers are on a 16-7 spread run. Edge: Packers and slight to over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-9, 45½): The Chargers are 4-11 ATS this season and 3-5 ATS on the road (including Mexico City). The Chargers are 2-3 as underdogs this season. The Chiefs have won and covered their last five games, and all five have gone under the total. The Chiefs have covered five of the last six games in the series. Edge: Chiefs and under.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (-4½, 45½): The Rams have won and covered the last five meetings. The Cardinals are 7-3-1 ATS in the last 11 games. The Rams are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 home games. Edge: Rams.

San Francisco (-3½, 46½) at Seattle: The 49ers are 6-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Seattle is 2-5 ATS at home. The 49ers have lost their last six games at Seattle (1-5 ATS). Edge: 49ers.

Oakland at Denver (-3½, 41): The Broncos are 8-3 ATS since start of October. The Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games, though they did cover their most recent game. Oakland has covered the last four games in the series. The last six games in the series have gone under the total, and the under is 17-7 in Denver games since mid 2018. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.