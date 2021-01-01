NFL betting trends for Week 17

Washington is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. The Eagles are 5-10 against the spread this season.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) leaps over Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md., as Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes (98), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (92), and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) move in on the play. Carolina won 20-13. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Washington (-2½, Philadelphia 43½) at Philadelphia: Washington had lost six in a row in the series prior to an opening-day win this season. Washington had covered five in a row before losing to Carolina last week. The Eagles are 5-10 against the spread this season and 12-20 against the spread since last season. Edge: Washington.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-14, 49½): The Colts lost on opening day at Jacksonville and have lost two in a row and five of the last seven against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is 4-3 ATS in its last seven games despite no straight up wins since opening day. Indianapolis is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Green Bay (-5½, 51) at Chicago: The Packers are 3-4 ATS in their last seven games. The Bears have won and covered three in a row. Green Bay is 8-1 straight up in the last nine meetings and 5-2 ATS in the last seven games in the series. Edge: Slight to Packers.

Dallas (-1½, 44½) at New York Giants: The Cowboys have won and covered their last three games after dropping 10 of the first 12 ATS this season. Five of Dallas’ last six games have gone over the total, and the last four games in the series also have gone over. The under is 11-3-1 in Giants games this season. Dallas had covered six straight in the series before the Oct. 11 meeting, but the Cowboys still have won the last seven straight up against the Giants. New York was on a 7-1-1 spread run into Thanksgiving week, but is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-9, 42): The Steelers have lost three of their last four games straight up and four of the last five against the spread. The under is 4-2 in the last six Pittsburgh games. The Browns are 5-1 straight up in their last six games. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Tennessee (-7½, 56) at Houston: The over is 23-6 in Titans games since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Houston is on a 5-1 under run. Tennessee has covered three of its last four road games and is 8-5 ATS in its last 13 games as the visitor. The Texans are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 home games. Edge: Over and Titans.

New Orleans (-6½, 47½) at Carolina: The last three Saints games have gone over the total, and the over is 10-5 in New Orleans games this season. The road team has covered the last four games in the series. The last four matchups have gone over. The Panthers are 2-5 ATS at home this season and 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 home games. Edge: Saints and over.

New York Jets at New England (-3, 39½): The Jets are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games. New England is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games. The Patriots have failed to cover their last five games as favorites. The under is 6-0-1 in New England’s last seven games. The Jets are 9-5-1 ATS in the last 15 games in the series. New York is on an 8-3 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Jets.

Minnesota (-6½, 54) at Detroit: The Vikings have failed to cover their last six games, and the over is 10-4-1 in their games this season. The over is 9-5-1 in Lions games, and they have allowed 41 or more points in three of their last five games. The Vikings have won and covered the last six games in the series. Edge: Over and slight to Vikings.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-6½, 50): The over is 8-6-1 in Buccaneers games this season and 20-10-1 since coach Bruce Arians arrived last season. The last five games in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Baltimore (-12½, 44½) at Cincinnati: The Ravens are 14-2-1 ATS over the final six games of a season since 2018. The Bengals are 5-1-1 ATS at home this season. Five of the last six Cincinnati games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Ravens and over.

Miami at Buffalo (-3, 43): The Dolphins are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games and also 6-1 in their last seven games as underdogs. Buffalo has covered seven games in a row, and the over is 9-4-2 in Bills games this season. The last four games in the series have gone over. Edge: Over.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 44) at Kansas City: The Chiefs have failed to cover their last seven games this season (0-6-1) and are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. The Chargers have won their last three games straight up but are 9-20-3 ATS since late 2018. Edge: Slight to Chargers.

Seattle (-6½, 46) at San Francisco: The teams have split the last eight meetings. The 49ers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games. The last five games in the series have gone over the total. The Seahawks are 4-7 ATS in their last 11 games. Edge: Over.

Las Vegas (-2½, 51) at Denver: The Raiders have covered the last six meetings (4-2 straight up in those games). The over is 11-3-1 in Las Vegas games this season, but the last eight games in the series have gone under. Edge: Under.

Arizona (-3, 40½) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams coach Sean McVay is 7-0 straight up and 6-1 ATS against the Cardinals. Arizona is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games. The under is 9-5-1 in Arizona games this season and 11-4 in Rams games. The Cardinals are 3-2 as underdogs this season and 11-5-1 in their last 17 games in the role. Edge: Rams and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.