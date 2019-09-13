NFL betting trends for Week 2

The Colts thumped the Titans in both meetings last season. Indianapolis has won six of the last seven games in Nashville straight up.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Monday, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3, 44): The Colts thumped the Titans in both meetings last season. Indianapolis has won six of the last seven in Nashville straight up. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 47½) at Detroit: The Chargers are 11-2-2 against the spread as visitors outside of Los Angeles in the regular season since moving in 2017. The Lions are 4-11 as home underdogs since 2015. Edge: Chargers and under.

Buffalo (-2, 44) at New York Giants: Giants quarterback Eli Manning was 1-6-1 ATS at home last season. New York is 0-3-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2017. The under was 8-2 in the last 10 Bills road games. Edge: Under and Bills.

Arizona at Baltimore (-13, 46): The Ravens are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven regular-season games. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has won and covered his last three home openers. The Cardinals are 6-10-1 as road underdogs the past three seasons. Edge: Ravens.

New England (-18½, 48½) at Miami: The Patriots have had trouble in Miami, losing outright and failing to cover five of the last six at Miami. The under is 15-6 in New England’s last 21 regular-season games. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.

Dallas (-5½, 46½) at Washington: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is 5-1 ATS against the Redskins. The under is 10-2 in Dallas’ last 12 regular-season road games. Redskins coach Jay Gruden covered five of his first six as an underdog last season before the quarterback injuries began to mount. Edge: Under and Cowboys.

Jacksonville at Houston (-9, 43½): The Texans won and covered both meetings last season, and both games went under. Houston is on an 8-2-1 spread run. The Jaguars were 1-4-1 as road underdogs last season. Edge: Texans.

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3½, 47): Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 18-7-3 ATS as an underdog with the Seahawks. Eight of Seattle’s final nine games last season went over. The Steelers are 6-9 as home favorites the past two seasons. The over is 10-3 in the Steelers’ last 13 home games. Edge: Seahawks and over.

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1, 46): The Bengals were 1-5 ATS in their final six home games last season. The under was 7-4-2 in Cincinnati’s final 13 games. Edge: 49ers and under.

Minnesota at Green Bay (-3, 43): The Vikings were 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 ATS against the Packers the past two seasons. The under is 14-5-1 in Vikings games since late 2017, and three of the team’s last four games against Green Bay have gone under. Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.

Kansas City (-7, 53½) at Oakland: The Chiefs didn’t cover the past two seasons at Oakland. Before that, Kansas City was 11-3 ATS in the previous 14 games at Oakland. The Chiefs are 11-0 ATS in the first two weeks of the season since 2017. The under was 20-11-1 in Raiders games the past two seasons. Edge: Chiefs and under.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-2, 52): Saints QB Drew Brees was 3-0 as an underdog last season, and New Orleans is 20-8-1 as an underdog since 2014. The Rams were 4-8 ATS in their final 12 regular-season games last season. Edge: Saints.

Chicago (-2½, 40½) at Denver: Denver’s last 10 games have gone under, and the under is 8-0 in Bears games since mid-to-late 2018. Edge: Under.

Philadelphia (-1½, 52½) at Atlanta: The Eagles are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 regular-season games. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

Monday

Cleveland (-6½, 44) at New York Jets: The Browns are 6-3 ATS in their last nine road games. The Jets are on a 2-8-1 spread skid since late last season. The Jets haven’t covered their last six home games. Edge: Browns.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with tech notes and trends.