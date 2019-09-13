NFL betting trends for Week 2
The Colts thumped the Titans in both meetings last season. Indianapolis has won six of the last seven games in Nashville straight up.
Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3, 44): The Colts thumped the Titans in both meetings last season. Indianapolis has won six of the last seven in Nashville straight up. Edge: Slight to Colts.
Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 47½) at Detroit: The Chargers are 11-2-2 against the spread as visitors outside of Los Angeles in the regular season since moving in 2017. The Lions are 4-11 as home underdogs since 2015. Edge: Chargers and under.
Buffalo (-2, 44) at New York Giants: Giants quarterback Eli Manning was 1-6-1 ATS at home last season. New York is 0-3-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2017. The under was 8-2 in the last 10 Bills road games. Edge: Under and Bills.
Arizona at Baltimore (-13, 46): The Ravens are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven regular-season games. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has won and covered his last three home openers. The Cardinals are 6-10-1 as road underdogs the past three seasons. Edge: Ravens.
New England (-18½, 48½) at Miami: The Patriots have had trouble in Miami, losing outright and failing to cover five of the last six at Miami. The under is 15-6 in New England’s last 21 regular-season games. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.
Dallas (-5½, 46½) at Washington: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is 5-1 ATS against the Redskins. The under is 10-2 in Dallas’ last 12 regular-season road games. Redskins coach Jay Gruden covered five of his first six as an underdog last season before the quarterback injuries began to mount. Edge: Under and Cowboys.
Jacksonville at Houston (-9, 43½): The Texans won and covered both meetings last season, and both games went under. Houston is on an 8-2-1 spread run. The Jaguars were 1-4-1 as road underdogs last season. Edge: Texans.
Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3½, 47): Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 18-7-3 ATS as an underdog with the Seahawks. Eight of Seattle’s final nine games last season went over. The Steelers are 6-9 as home favorites the past two seasons. The over is 10-3 in the Steelers’ last 13 home games. Edge: Seahawks and over.
San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1, 46): The Bengals were 1-5 ATS in their final six home games last season. The under was 7-4-2 in Cincinnati’s final 13 games. Edge: 49ers and under.
Minnesota at Green Bay (-3, 43): The Vikings were 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 ATS against the Packers the past two seasons. The under is 14-5-1 in Vikings games since late 2017, and three of the team’s last four games against Green Bay have gone under. Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.
Kansas City (-7, 53½) at Oakland: The Chiefs didn’t cover the past two seasons at Oakland. Before that, Kansas City was 11-3 ATS in the previous 14 games at Oakland. The Chiefs are 11-0 ATS in the first two weeks of the season since 2017. The under was 20-11-1 in Raiders games the past two seasons. Edge: Chiefs and under.
New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-2, 52): Saints QB Drew Brees was 3-0 as an underdog last season, and New Orleans is 20-8-1 as an underdog since 2014. The Rams were 4-8 ATS in their final 12 regular-season games last season. Edge: Saints.
Chicago (-2½, 40½) at Denver: Denver’s last 10 games have gone under, and the under is 8-0 in Bears games since mid-to-late 2018. Edge: Under.
Philadelphia (-1½, 52½) at Atlanta: The Eagles are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 regular-season games. Edge: Slight to Eagles.
Monday
Cleveland (-6½, 44) at New York Jets: The Browns are 6-3 ATS in their last nine road games. The Jets are on a 2-8-1 spread skid since late last season. The Jets haven’t covered their last six home games. Edge: Browns.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with tech notes and trends.