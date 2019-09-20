83°F
NFL betting trends for Week 3

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 20, 2019 - 4:43 pm
 

Denver at Green Bay (-7, 43): The Broncos are 1-5 ATS since late 2018 and 9-19-1 ATS since early 2017. Denver games have gone under 11 times in a row. The under is 9-3 in the last 12 Packers games. Edge: Under and Packers.

Detroit at Philadelphia (-6, 45½): The Lions are 5-7 ATS since early 2018, though they have covered four of the last six as a road underdog. The under 8-1 in the Lions’ last games. The Eagles are 2-7 home favorites since last season. Edge: Under and slight to Lions.

Baltimore at Kansas City (-5½, 52½): The Ravens are 5-2-1 ATS since late 2018. Baltimore also covered its last four road games. Kansas City is 1-4 in its last five regular-season games as a home favorite. The over is 6-2 in the last eight regular-season Chiefs games. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6, 43½): Cincinnati is 8-2 last in its last 10 games as a road underdog, and is 5-1 ATS since late 2018. The Bills were 1-2 as home favorites last season. Edge: Bengals and under.

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-1½, 47): The Falcons are on a 3-12 skid ATS in their last 15 regular-season road games. The under is 8-3 in the Colts’ last 11 games. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Oakland at Minnesota (-9, 43½): The Raiders are 2-13-2 ATS in their last 17 road games. The under is 9-3-1 in Oakland’s last 13 road games. The under is 15-5-1 in regular-season Vikings games since late 2017. Edge: Under and Vikings.

New York Jets at New England (-21½, 43½): The home team is 7-1-1 in the last nine games in the series. The last six games in the series have gone under. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 18-7 ATS at home during the regular season since 2016. Edge: Patriots and under.

Miami at Dallas (-22½, 47½): Miami hasn’t covered its last five games, and is 2-11 ATS last in its last 13 on the road. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 6-2-1 in his last nine home games. Edge: Cowboys.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-6, 47½): The Giants were 6-1 as a road underdog last season. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 Giants games. The Buccaneers are 1-6 in their last seven games as home favorites, and the under is 7-1 in Tampa Bay’s last eight games. Edge: Giants and under.

Carolina at Arizona (-2, 44½): The Panthers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games. The under is 5-2 in Carolina games since late 2018. Edge: Cardinals and under.

New Orleans at Seattle (-4½, 44½): Prior to last week, New Orleans was 20-8-1 as an underdog since 2014. The under is 9-3 in the Saints’ last 12 road games. Edge: Under.

Houston at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48½): The Texans are on an 8-3-1 spread run in regular-season games. Houston’s last four road games have gone over. The Chargers are 2-7 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Texans and slight to over.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6½, 43½): Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin is 2-7 ATS since late 2018. San Francisco is 2-0 straight up and ATS in 2019. Edge: 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47½) at Cleveland: The Rams are 10-6 ATS in their last 16 road games. The Browns were 3-1 as home underdogs last season. The under is 7-2 in the Rams’ last nine road games. Edge: Slight to under.

Monday

Chicago (-4, 41) at Washington: Washington was 5-1 as an underdog before QB injuries mounted in 2018. The Redskins are 1-1 as underdogs in 2019. The last nine Bears games have gone under. Edge: Redskins and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

