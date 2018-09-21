NFL betting trends for Week 3

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/AP)

NFL TRENDS

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

■ Indianapolis at Philadelphia (-6½, 47½): The Colts were 11-5 against the spread as an underdog from 2013 to 2015 with a healthier quarterback Andrew Luck. The Eagles are 14-4-1 vs. the points at home under coach Doug Pederson. Edge: Slight to Colts.

■ Cincinnati at Carolina (-3, 43½): The Panthers were 5-8 ATS as home chalk the past two seasons before winning and covering vs. Dallas in the season opener. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has covered four straight games and seven of nine since late last season. Cincinnati also has gone over in its last three games. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

■ Tennessee at Jacksonville (Off): Tennessee won and covered both meetings last season, though the Jaguars covered four of their other six regular-season home games. The Titans have no covers in their last four spots as road underdogs. Edge: Jaguars.

■ New Orleans at Atlanta (-3, 53½): The Saints are 10-5 as underdogs the last two regular seasons. The under is 8-1 in Falcons games since late 2017, and both meetings went under last season. Edge: Saints and under.

■ Denver at Baltimore (-5½, 44½): The Broncos are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 road games. The over is 7-3-1 in the Ravens’ last 11 home games. Edge: Ravens and over.

■ New York Giants at Houston (-6, 42): The Giants are 9-11-1 ATS as road underdogs since 2014. The under is 8-1 in New York’s last nine games. Edge: Slight to under.

■ Oakland at Miami (-3, 44½): The Raiders are on a 3-10-3 spread slide and have gone under in nine straight games. The Dolphins are 7-4-3 vs. the points in their last 14 home games. Edge: Under and Dolphins.

■ Green Bay (-3, 45½) at Washington: The Redskins have gone under in their last six games after a 24-9 over run. The Packers are riding a 26-11 over surge. Edge: Over.

■ Buffalo at Minnesota (-16½, 40½): The Bills are riding a 22-12 over streak. The Vikings are on a 12-1 spread surge in the regular season. Edge: Vikings and slight to over.

■ San Francisco at Kansas City (-6½, 55): The Chiefs are 7-2 vs. the line in their last nine regular-season home games. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has gone over in his first three starts. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 7-2 ATS in nine career starts. Edge: Slight to Chiefs.

■ L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (-7, 48): The Chargers are 26-12-1 ATS as visiting underdogs since 2012. The under is 8-3 in the Chargers’ last 11 road games. Edge: Chargers and under.

■ Chicago (-5, 38½) at Arizona: The Cardinals are on a 14-5-1 under run at home. Edge: Under.

■ Dallas at Seattle (-1½, 41½): The Cowboys are on a 10-1 under streak. The Seahawks are on a 2-7 spread slide at home. Edge: Under.

■ New England (-7, 53½) at Detroit: The Patriots are on a 10-2 spread uptick in the regular season and on an extended 24-10 cover surge. The Lions are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games as home underdogs. Edge: Patriots.

Monday

■ Pittsburgh (-1, 54) at Tampa Bay: The Steelers are on an 8-1-1 under streak. Pittsburgh is 3-5 ATS in its last eight games as road chalk. The Buccaneers are on a 5-0 ATS run as home underdogs. Edge: Under and Buccaneers.

