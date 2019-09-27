NFL betting trends for Week 4

The Panthers are on a 3-8 spread skid since late 2018, while the Texans are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 regular-season games.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Texans defeated the Chargers 27-20. (AP Photo/John Cordes)

Carolina at Houston (-4, 47½): The Panthers are on a 3-8 spread skid since late 2018. The Texans are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 regular-season games. The under is 8-3 in the Houston’s last 11 home games. Edge: Panthers and under.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6½, 45): The Browns are 12-8 in their past 20 games on the board and 10-4 in their last 14 as underdogs. Baltimore is 5-3-1 ATS in the regular season since late 2018 but 1-6 ATS in its last eight home games. Edge: Browns and under.

Washington at New York Giants (-3, 49): Washington has covered five of its last seven on the road. The Giants are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine at home. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 Giants games. Washington’s first three games this season went over. Edge: Redskins and over.

Los Angeles Chargers (-15, 44½) at Miami: The Chargers are 11-3-2 ATS in games played outside Los Angeles since moving from San Diego in 2017. The under is 10-5 in the last 15 Chargers games. The Dolphins have not covered in their last six games. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6½, 45): The Raiders are 2-13-1 in their last 16 games as road underdogs. Oakland is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. The Colts are 7-4-1 ATS in the regular season since mid-2018. Edge: Colts and under.

Kansas City (-6½, 54½) at Detroit: The Chiefs are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games. The over is 7-2 in Kansas City’s last nine regular-season games. The under is 8-2 in the last 10 Lions games. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.

New England (-7, 42½) at Buffalo: The Patriots are 28-3 straight up in the last 31 meetings. The Patriots are on a 13-6 spread run. The under is 10-2 in New England’s last 12 regular-season games. The Bills have covered four of their past five, and the under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings with New England. Edge: Patriots and under.

Tennessee at Atlanta (-3½, 46): The Falcons are 6-13 ATS since the start of 2018. The under is 6-4 in Atlanta’s last 10 games. The Titans are 3-7 in their last 10 games on the board. The under is 6-3 in Tennessee’s last nine road games. Edge: Slight to under.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-9½, 49½): The under is 7-2 in Tampa Bay’s last nine games. The Rams have covered their last five regular-season games and seven of their past eight overall. The over is 7-3-1 in the Rams’ last 11 regular-season home games. Edge: Rams and slight to under.

Seattle (-5½, 48) at Arizona: The Cardinals are 4-0-1 ATS in the last five meetings. The Seahawks’ last four road games have gone over. Seattle is 4-7-1 in its last 12 games as a road favorite. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Minnesota at Chicago (-1½, 38): The Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road and 2-5 as underdogs since last season. The under is 15-6-1 in Minnesota’s last 22 games. The under is 9-1 in the last 10 Bears games. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.

Jacksonville at Denver (-3, 38): The Broncos are 1-6-1 as home favorites since 2017. The under is 11-0-1 in Denver games since mid-2018. The under is 5-1 in the Jaguars’ last six games and 13-7 since late 2017. Edge: Under and Jaguars.

Dallas (-2½, 47) at New Orleans: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is 9-1-1 ATS in his last 11 regular-season games and 5-2 ATS in his past seven on the road. The Saints have not covered their last five home games. Edge: Cowboys and slight to under.

Monday

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-3½, 44½): The Bengals are on a 6-1 spread run. The road team has covered five straight and seven of eight in the series. The under is 5-1-2 in the last eight Bengals games and 4-1 in the last five games in the series. Edge: Bengals and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.