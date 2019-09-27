NFL betting trends for Week 4
The Panthers are on a 3-8 spread skid since late 2018, while the Texans are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 regular-season games.
Carolina at Houston (-4, 47½): The Panthers are on a 3-8 spread skid since late 2018. The Texans are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 regular-season games. The under is 8-3 in the Houston’s last 11 home games. Edge: Panthers and under.
Cleveland at Baltimore (-6½, 45): The Browns are 12-8 in their past 20 games on the board and 10-4 in their last 14 as underdogs. Baltimore is 5-3-1 ATS in the regular season since late 2018 but 1-6 ATS in its last eight home games. Edge: Browns and under.
Washington at New York Giants (-3, 49): Washington has covered five of its last seven on the road. The Giants are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine at home. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 Giants games. Washington’s first three games this season went over. Edge: Redskins and over.
Los Angeles Chargers (-15, 44½) at Miami: The Chargers are 11-3-2 ATS in games played outside Los Angeles since moving from San Diego in 2017. The under is 10-5 in the last 15 Chargers games. The Dolphins have not covered in their last six games. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.
Oakland at Indianapolis (-6½, 45): The Raiders are 2-13-1 in their last 16 games as road underdogs. Oakland is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. The Colts are 7-4-1 ATS in the regular season since mid-2018. Edge: Colts and under.
Kansas City (-6½, 54½) at Detroit: The Chiefs are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games. The over is 7-2 in Kansas City’s last nine regular-season games. The under is 8-2 in the last 10 Lions games. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.
New England (-7, 42½) at Buffalo: The Patriots are 28-3 straight up in the last 31 meetings. The Patriots are on a 13-6 spread run. The under is 10-2 in New England’s last 12 regular-season games. The Bills have covered four of their past five, and the under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings with New England. Edge: Patriots and under.
Tennessee at Atlanta (-3½, 46): The Falcons are 6-13 ATS since the start of 2018. The under is 6-4 in Atlanta’s last 10 games. The Titans are 3-7 in their last 10 games on the board. The under is 6-3 in Tennessee’s last nine road games. Edge: Slight to under.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-9½, 49½): The under is 7-2 in Tampa Bay’s last nine games. The Rams have covered their last five regular-season games and seven of their past eight overall. The over is 7-3-1 in the Rams’ last 11 regular-season home games. Edge: Rams and slight to under.
Seattle (-5½, 48) at Arizona: The Cardinals are 4-0-1 ATS in the last five meetings. The Seahawks’ last four road games have gone over. Seattle is 4-7-1 in its last 12 games as a road favorite. Edge: Cardinals and over.
Minnesota at Chicago (-1½, 38): The Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road and 2-5 as underdogs since last season. The under is 15-6-1 in Minnesota’s last 22 games. The under is 9-1 in the last 10 Bears games. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.
Jacksonville at Denver (-3, 38): The Broncos are 1-6-1 as home favorites since 2017. The under is 11-0-1 in Denver games since mid-2018. The under is 5-1 in the Jaguars’ last six games and 13-7 since late 2017. Edge: Under and Jaguars.
Dallas (-2½, 47) at New Orleans: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is 9-1-1 ATS in his last 11 regular-season games and 5-2 ATS in his past seven on the road. The Saints have not covered their last five home games. Edge: Cowboys and slight to under.
Monday
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-3½, 44½): The Bengals are on a 6-1 spread run. The road team has covered five straight and seven of eight in the series. The under is 5-1-2 in the last eight Bengals games and 4-1 in the last five games in the series. Edge: Bengals and under.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.